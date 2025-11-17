Seif El Hakim Expands the Alpha Movement in UAE and Saudi Arabia

The Alpha Movement, founded by Seif El Hakim, is strategically expanding its footprint in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia—two major markets in the Middle East. El Hakim is an investor and mentor who describes himself as a serial entrepreneur who has been instrumental in shaping the entrepreneurial landscape in the region. With more than 15 years of international experience and a portfolio of businesses spanning across various industries, he started the Alpha Movement because he believes in the untapped potential of every individual.

The initiative seeks to open up aspiring entrepreneurs and businesses to new possibilities by providing an extensive range of resources, a dynamic community and an educational program. It encourages them to embrace the “alpha spirit,” which El Hakim says is characterized by confidence, resilience and innovation. He believes the Alpha Movement is poised to both guide and inspire individuals through transformative journeys, equipping them to become true alphas in their personal and professional lives.

According to El Hakim, the Alpha Movement features these pillars at its core:

The Alpha Vault is an online training hub that provides members with the latest insights, knowledge and expertise, encouraging them to push boundaries and conquer new horizons.

is an online training hub that provides members with the latest insights, knowledge and expertise, encouraging them to push boundaries and conquer new horizons. The Alpha Mag is a literary expression of the movement centered on personal development, entrepreneurship and one’s mindset. It offers solutions to individuals who want to enhance themselves as well as their businesses.

is a literary expression of the movement centered on personal development, entrepreneurship and one’s mindset. It offers solutions to individuals who want to enhance themselves as well as their businesses. The Alpha Book Series is a line of books designed to be resources that guide, empower and mold members into alphas through a culture of continuous learning and growth.

is a line of books designed to be resources that guide, empower and mold members into alphas through a culture of continuous learning and growth. The Alpha Club is a network within the movement where hopeful entrepreneurs and seasoned professionals alike can connect and share their experiences and knowledge. El Hakim describes it as a supportive community that actively fosters collaborations, mentorships and a shared entrepreneurial vision among its members, nurturing their dreams and ambitions.

is a network within the movement where hopeful entrepreneurs and seasoned professionals alike can connect and share their experiences and knowledge. El Hakim describes it as a supportive community that actively fosters collaborations, mentorships and a shared entrepreneurial vision among its members, nurturing their dreams and ambitions. The Alpha Accelerator and Ventures plays a pivotal role in helping entrepreneurs and business leaders scale their companies through investments and mentoring. El Hakim says it provides the necessary support and guidance to help businesses grow and succeed.

plays a pivotal role in helping entrepreneurs and business leaders scale their companies through investments and mentoring. El Hakim says it provides the necessary support and guidance to help businesses grow and succeed. The Alpha Talks Show highlights stories of resilience and success with El Hakim, the host, navigating through each journey with his guests and inspiring listeners to strive for greatness.

El Hakim says he is expanding the Alpha Movement not just to increase its geographical presence, but also to create a lasting impact that aligns with his ambitious vision of disseminating the mindset, philosophy and way of life it espouses. He expects the strategic move to bring new opportunities and challenges—furthering the Alpha Movement’s mission to empower individuals and redefine success—and make a mark on the entrepreneurial scene in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The founder has received global recognition as a business leader and entrepreneur, including his recent 2023 Men of Influence Award from New York-based organization Global Excellence Assembly. El Hakim feels that achievements like this are a testament to his commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and resilience through the Alpha Movement and beyond. He hopes his journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and leaders, encouraging them to push boundaries and redefine success.