Picture this marketing campaign: David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas in a supermarket parking lot where shoppers are checked to see whether they have Lay’s chips in their bags. Those who do are invited into an extraordinary watch-party experience.

You’re probably not closing down a street for a celebrity shoot tomorrow, but you could still be facing the same pressure Lay’s named out loud: When attention splinters, being seen is cheaper than being chosen.

This approach involves engineering moments that feel personal, reciprocal and hosted when thousands or millions show up. You put recognizable humans at the center and feed what you learn back into your product, story and service.

That’s the bar your customers, employees and partners are already measuring you against during tentpole moments in culture.

Here’s what Lay’s is doing for the FIFA World Cup cycle, why messaging matters to the strategy and how you can steal the structure for your next launch, fundraiser, community rollout or hiring push without copying a single TV script.

What ‘Scaled Intimacy’ Looks Like On The Field

On Tuesday, Lay’s revealed the next leg of its “No Lay’s, No Game” platform with a star-studded campaign designed to appeal to both soccer die-hards and casual consumers. Lay’s is a first-time global sponsor of the World Cup, so the team is treating the window as more than a rights fee.

The platform runs across 90 markets on digital, social and broadcast, plus in-stadium experiences, localized fan gatherings and limited-time flavors, creating a mix of broadcast scale and living-room awareness.

The digital spine is a WhatsApp experience built with the platform so ambassadors can post in a space that reads like friends planning a night in. Reporting pegged more than 4 million followers weeks after a March debut, with room for recipes, games and banter rather than a stiff press-room reporting.

Executives describe the posture as “scaled intimacy”: intimate in tone, scaled through product design, moderation and data you earn ethically.

Industry research on how people want to hear from brands backs the channel choice at a high level: More than 30% of consumers want promotional SMS and messaging apps such as WhatsApp, according to a report from communication platform Sinch. Plus, Messenger on Meta keeps gaining ground alongside in-app messages as places where marketing still feels native if you respect the context.

3 Marketing Plays You Can Steal

Host like Lay’s, even if your cast is smaller

Lay’s didn’t only stack athletes, it added Carell, so the soccer-curious friend on the couch feels invited too. You can do the same by pairing your deepest expert with your most approachable explainer, like an engineer and a customer success lead, or a founder and a frontline hire, so the room has more than one front door. Give people a room with walls

Fans can react and share, but don’t get “free reign to write whatever” when global celebrities are in the thread. That’s not stinginess. It’s how you keep psychological safety at scale. Publish rules, name moderators and separate “performance time” from “co-creation time” the way you would at a town hall. Close the loop with first-party respect

Leaders at Lay’s talk openly about using the activation to learn what helps them curate better experiences later. Mirror that by stating what you collect, how it improves the community and how someone leaves without penalty. Trust is part of the product.

If you want adjacent reading on how brands and leaders keep promise and proof aligned, start with brand strategy principles, what a positioning statement is and brand success factors heading into 2026. For the people side that makes any channel feel human, pair those with how to build a thriving culture at work, and micro-actions that build workplace culture.

Final Thoughts

Lay’s marketing model in 2026 is designing a system where scale still feels social. Rather than treating the chip bag as a prop, the campaign makes it a ticket to an occasion you genuinely want to be a part of.

The “No Lay’s, No Game” campaign works like a good host does: recognizable people set the tone, the room feels structured but welcoming and every interaction teaches the brand how to make the next gathering better.

The same principle applies to product launches, internal communications, recruiting campaigns and community-building efforts. People want access, participation and signals that someone is actually listening on the other side.

Scaled intimacy is the shift from broadcasting at audiences to hosting with them.

Most organizations already have the raw materials: A trusted employee. A niche community. A customer story. A channel where people already spend time. The gap is usually not budget, it’s intentionality.

The leaders who stand out over the next few years will be the ones who can make large groups of people feel recognized without pretending every interaction is one-to-one. That balance between reach and relevance is where loyalty compounds.

Lay’s just put a global spotlight on the playbook.

FAQ

What is “scaled intimacy” in one sentence?

It’s the discipline of making a large audience feel hosted, seen and safe through recognizable humans and clear boundaries.

Do I need WhatsApp?

Not exactly, you need a coordination channel your audience already trusts. WhatsApp works for Lay’s because it matches global party planning behavior and the brand co-built the product story with the platform. Your platform might be Slack, Discord, Circle, SMS or an email series.

How do I balance celebrity or executive visibility with authenticity?

Borrow Lay’s pairing logic: credibility plus a door-opener personality. This way, newcomers don’t feel like they crashed an insider club.

What’s the smallest version of this I can ship in two weeks?

One recurring live or async session, one pinned code of conduct, one human host who answers for 48 hours after each session and one visible change you ship because people asked for it. Scale comes from repetition and proof, not from a bigger logo.

Featured image from TY Lim/Shutterstock