Simplicity isn’t simple, says Ken Segall, but it is “arguably the most potent weapon in business.” An advertising creative director who worked closely with Apple for more than 12 years, Segall named the iMac and wrote the iconic “Think Different” campaign. His appreciation for simplicity comes directly from Steve Jobs. “His obsession with simplicity was not just visible with Apple’s products. You could see it in the way the company organized, innovated, advertised, sold at retail, and provided customer service.”

Related: The Anatomy of a Killer Brand

Segall sets out in search of other “heroes of simplicity,” such as Ben & Jerry’s, Whole Foods, The Container Store and even the Blue Man Group. Jerry Greenfield, for example, discusses how a focus on simplicity allowed Ben & Jerry’s to grow from a local ice cream company to a top worldwide brand without sacrificing the company’s original values.