What simple “small big” can get you the help you need? (Just ask.) What “small big” can make the difference when it comes to negotiation? (Make the first offer.) What “small big” should you add to your recipe for employee productivity? (The opportunity to see, hear or read about the human impact of their work.) Little tweaks in how you present an idea, structure a negotiation and even craft an email can have a significant impact on the outcome.

Why do small changes lead to the biggest differences in a situation’s outcome—why do they produce big results? Because small changes “fly under the radar” and are more easily accepted, according to the authors, all renowned experts in the science and art of persuasion. In keeping with their small-is-better theme, the authors wisely don’t overwhelm readers. The Small Big‘s 52 chapters, each covering one suggested shift, are short, but provide plenty of research and anecdotes to back up the authors’ suggested variations in approach and content. Readers will appreciate the book’s easily adaptable and actionable ideas.

by Steve J. Martin, Noah J. Goldstein and Robert B. Cialdini

September

Business Plus; $28