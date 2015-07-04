How do you bridge the gap between trying and doing? How do you move yourself from talking about something to acting on it? Bernard Roth has asked that series of questions to countless students since he inaugurated his “Designer in Society” class at Stanford University in 1971.

In The Achievement Habit, Roth presents exercises, strategies and tactics to help readers build up and strengthen their achievement habit. For starters, identify what specifically is standing in your way and preventing you from moving toward your goal. Do you find yourself blaming others, life circumstances, responsibilities or financial considerations (even if some of these are valid)? Roth urges readers to recognize that defaulting to excuses is self-defeating. He assures that changing the way we think about our options opens up a world of possibilities. Roth makes clear that it’s empowering and energizing to realize that you have more control than you ever imagined over what you achieve in life.

Roth’s avuncular tone, gentle persuasion and concrete advice will convince you that turning yourself into an achievement superstar is not only possible, it’s inevitable.

by Bernard Roth

July; HarperBusiness; $27.99