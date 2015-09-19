Creative living isn’t about poetry, painting or penning a best-seller; it’s about living a life “driven more strongly by curiosity than by fear,” writes Elizabeth Gilbert, who also authored the best-selling Eat, Pray, Love. Gilbert sweetly yet powerfully nudges readers to release fear, summon courage and allow the “strange jewels” hidden within each of us to emerge and shine. The end result is the “big magic.”

Gilbert reassures readers that inspiration waxes and wanes, and she gently suggests that they don’t complain. She also shares her own struggles with creativity, courage, persistence and trust.

Engaging storytelling mixed with personal anecdotes and astute insights make Big Magic a rewarding, motivating and delightful read.

By Elizabeth Gilbert

September; Riverhead Books; $24.95