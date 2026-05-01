Regal Cinemas just charged $50 for a movie ticket. And they sold out in minutes.

The $50 seats were for opening-night screenings of Dune: Part Three in Regal’s best 70mm IMAX auditoriums—and the inventory cleared immediately, reports the Wall Street Journal . The reaction online was predictable: outrage, disbelief, jokes about popcorn costing more than a car payment.

But here’s the thing. The market just told you something important. Not about movie tickets—about pricing power. And if you’re a freelancer, consultant or early-stage founder who’s been apologizing for your rates, it’s time to pay attention.

Your Price Is a Signal Before It’s a Number

Most independent professionals treat pricing like a math problem. They calculate their hours, add a margin and land somewhere they hope won’t scare anyone off. That’s not a pricing strategy. That’s guessing low and calling it humble.

Here’s what behavioral economics has known for decades: Consumers often experience the value illusion , a cognitive bias that equates higher prices with higher quality, regardless of the objective merits of a product or service. This bias is resilient and impervious to rational arguments. In other words, your rate is doing persuasion work before you say a single word about what you deliver.

This isn’t theoretical. According to freelance pricing research , freelancers charging $25 per hour signal beginner or desperation, while freelancers charging $100 per hour signal expertise and confidence, even when the actual skill level is similar. The price is part of the product. Regal didn’t just charge $50 for a bigger screen. They charged $50 to tell you this experience is different. Different enough to treat like a special occasion.

That’s the signal your pricing should be sending too.

The Premium Buyer Already Exists in Your Market

Here’s what most freelancers assume: If I raise my rates, I’ll lose clients. Sometimes that’s true. But the more important question is: which clients?

The theater industry’s pivot to premium reveals a pattern that holds across industries. About 17% of all movie tickets sold last year were for premium-format theaters—bigger screens, better sound—up from 13% in 2021. Those screens sell out first, giving theaters every incentive to keep building them and charging more. The gap between a standard ticket and a premium one used to be a couple of dollars. It’s now $10, $15 or in the most extreme case, $38.

Read that again. The most expensive seats fill up first. Not because everyone has disposable income to burn, but because a specific segment of buyers actively seeks a premium experience and self-selects into it. The market is bifurcating, and the winning play isn’t racing to the middle. It’s building something worth the premium tier.

Your client base works the same way. There is a segment of your potential market that wants to work with the best, expects to pay for it and actually becomes a worse client at a lower price point because low-cost engagements breed low-commitment buyers. The premium buyer isn’t a unicorn. They’re just not finding you if your pricing tells them you’re not in that category.

Underpricing Costs You More Than Overpricing Ever Would

There’s a specific trap that catches almost every independent professional early in their career. It starts with a low introductory rate, set out of fear, flexibility or a genuine desire to get a foot in the door. Then it calcifies.

Freelancers who undervalue their work often find it hard to raise rates later, affecting long-term income and job satisfaction. The initial rate you set often becomes the anchor for all future negotiations. Clients who hired you at $50 an hour will experience genuine sticker shock at $90—not because $90 is unreasonable, but because you trained them to expect $50. The anchor is already set, and it’s working against you.

The scale of this problem across the freelance market is significant. The average freelance marketer charges $47.71 per hour, while top performers in the same field earn three times the industry average by applying strong pricing models. The gap between average and top isn’t entirely explained by skill. It’s explained by pricing discipline.

And the cost isn’t only financial. When you underprice, you attract clients who prioritize cost. Those clients are the ones who negotiate hardest, ask for the most revisions and treat your work like a commodity because your pricing told them it was one.

3 Moves to Start Claiming Your Premium Price

Knowing you’re underpriced and knowing how to fix it are two different problems. Here’s a practical framework to start shifting your positioning without blowing up your client roster overnight.

Define what’s premium about your offer specifically. Premium pricing only holds if the experience justifies it. Regal didn’t charge $50 for a regular seat and hope for the best. They built 70mm IMAX auditoriums with better sound, bigger screens and a reason for the price to exist. Before you raise your rates, identify the three to five things that make your work genuinely different: faster turnarounds, a specific methodology, category expertise, access to your network, a communication standard. Name them. Put them in your proposals.

Introduce a higher anchor before you quote your actual rate. Research published in the Journal of Marketing Research found that presenting a higher-priced option before a target product led consumers to perceive the latter as more affordable, increasing the likelihood of purchasing. In practice: offer a premium tier in your proposals before your standard rate. Even if no one buys the top tier, it reframes what “normal” looks like. A $5,000 package makes a $2,500 package feel like a smart decision, not an expense.

Raise your rate for new clients, not existing ones. You don’t have to renegotiate your entire book of business tomorrow. Set a new rate for every new engagement going forward. Within six to 12 months, your client mix will start shifting toward the new price point naturally. The clients who follow you up the price ladder are the ones you want. The ones who don’t were probably already holding you back.

The Lesson Regal Already Knew

The outrage about $50 movie tickets misses the point. Nobody is required to pay $50 for a movie. There’s a $12.75 standard option in the same building. And as AMC CEO Adam Aron noted , theaters are now making more money per patron than before the pandemic, even as overall attendance remains below pre-pandemic levels.

That’s the real model. Fewer transactions. Higher value per transaction. Customers who opted in, self-selected and showed up ready to commit.

You don’t need more clients. You need better-fit clients at a rate that reflects what you actually deliver. The market has always been willing to pay for the premium experience. The only question is whether you’ve built one—and whether you’ve priced it like you believe in it.

Start there.

Featured image from PeopleImages/Shutterstock