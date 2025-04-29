Pharrell Williams Launches $1M Digital Learning Lab to Help Black Business Founders

Pharrell Williams is taking a bold step toward closing the racial equity gap by offering the opportunity of a lifetime to select entrepreneurs.

Through his Black Ambition initiative, the Grammy-winner is launching the Fundable Founders Learning Lab, a 10-week virtual program to help boost entrepreneurs across Florida. The initiative is part of a two-year effort to support Florida-based small business owners by providing 500 entrepreneurs in the state with access to mentorship, capital, networking and training through the Lab.

“The program is open to all entrepreneurs, with a strong emphasis on ensuring founders from underrepresented communities are equipped to build fundable, sustainable ventures,” a press release for the initiative states.

Accepted participants in the Fundable Founders Learning Lab will enroll in 10 weeks of virtual sessions on marketing, partnerships, customer development, capital strategy and more, led by industry experts. Participants will also receive coaching and mentorship as well as access to networking and investment events, and to the Black Ambition Network for support and additional funding opportunities.

The program culminates in an exclusive, invite-only So Ambitious Dinner to be held in Miami for top participants. Retailers, investors and potential strategic partners will also be present to help participants find the funding they need and help their entrepreneurial dreams continue to grow.

Black Ambition is a non-profit founded by Williams in 2020 to support entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities who are “building the companies of tomorrow.” Since its inception, Black Ambition has supported over 1,000 founders and awarded nearly $13 million in funding.

The non-profit org teamed up with Black-owned ecommerce brands, Codner & Co. and ACT House to help bring the new Learning Lab to life. The Lab is also funded by a $1 million investment from an anonymous donor.

“Entrepreneurs are facing unprecedented challenges—from shrinking access to capital to dwindling community resources,” said Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition. “This $1 million donation is more than just funding—it’s fuel for a new generation of fundable founders building bold, innovative solutions right here in Florida.”

The state of Florida is home to over one million minority-owned businesses, many of whom lack access to capital that would help scale their entrepreneurial efforts. Black Ambition seeks to help close the racial gap by providing access to entrepreneurial opportunities for founders of color.

“If you’ve got a bold vision and a business worth backing with a world-class network and resources—this is your moment,” Jermeen Sherman, managing director at Black Ambition, said in the aforementioned press release. “Apply now, and let us help turn your hustle into impact.”

Applications are open now at blackambitionprize.com. The 10-week program is free to attend for all Florida-based business founders who are looking to grow in their entrepreneurial journeys.

