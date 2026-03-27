If you’ve ever thought, “I should probably get featured somewhere,” but never made it happen, May is your golden opportunity as a business owner.

Say hello, National Small Business Month!

Search any news outlet in May, and you’ll see headlines like “10 Small Businesses to Watch” or “Local Founders Making an Impact.”

Those stories need people to feature, and getting featured in the media can be a turning point for small business owners. One good press hit can lead to increased visibility, website traffic, credibility, and sales. According to Nielsen, consumers trust earned media more than any other advertising, making press coverage one of the fastest ways to build credibility.

Many small business owners assume PR is reserved for big brands with deep pockets, but that’s not true. You don’t need a publicist or a fancy PR agency to get attention from the media; you need a strategy.

This article reveals how to land PR during National Small Business Month without hiring an agency or spending thousands.

PR Frenzy

During National Small Business Month, media outlets are tasked with finding small business narratives that align with broader initiatives. For example, local outlets want community-driven stories, and national platforms look for trends and insights.

Journalists aren’t starting from scratch. According to Cision’s recent State of the Media Report, they want pitches that include compelling data or statistics and a unique story angle or point of view. They also prefer pitches tied to timely themes or events, which is exactly what National Small Business Month provides.

This creates an advantage for business owners who leverage their angle. You’re not trying to generate interest from nothing; you’re aligning with an existing editorial need like:

Local business spotlights

Founder stories

Industry insights

Community impact angles

When you take this approach, you’re not creating demand. You’re stepping into it, and that’s a much easier game to win.

Example:

Instead of: “I own a bakery.”

Try: “How rising ingredient costs are forcing local bakeries to reinvent their menus...”

Or:

Instead of: “I started a marketing agency.”

Try: “What small businesses are getting wrong about social media in 2026...”

The Secret That Attracts Media

Here’s the common mistake most founders make during National Small Business Month: They just pitch their business. Plain and simple.

This is a big mistake because media outlets aren’t looking for a company overview; they’re searching for stories that fit a timely theme. Your angle should tie your business to a broader narrative.

That might include:

Community impact: How your business is making a difference locally.

Growth and innovation: Lessons learned or industry shifts you’re navigating.

Trends and insights: Data-backed perspectives your business can share.

The difference is subtle, but it changes everything. One approach says, “Here’s my business.” The other says, “Here’s why this matters right now.”

Where To Pitch For The Highest Chance Of Getting Featured

A strong small business story needs the right news outlet. Many founders focus too heavily on large publications and overlook easier opportunities.

Local outlets are often the most responsive because they are actively looking for businesses in the area to highlight. These media outlets include city business journals, regional magazines or local TV segments focused on small business coverage. A feature here not only brings visibility but also gives you a credible starting point for future pitches.

Look for reporters who have already covered small businesses in your area. Search “[your city] small business feature” and note the bylines because those are the people already writing stories you want to be part of.

Industry-specific outlets offer a different kind of exposure. They are less interested in your founding story and more interested in your perspective. For example, a small business selling clothing may discuss shifts in buying behavior, or a business selling marketing strategies may share a story about the impact they’ve seen on client trends.

These placements position you as someone with insight, not just a story.

Pitching Without Getting Ignored

Even during National Small Business Month, most pitches go unanswered. The difference is in how the story is presented.

Start with a clear connection and keep your pitch focused on one angle instead of trying to cover everything. Use specific details to show credibility, such as growth, milestones or measurable impact.

Example:

Weak: “Hi, I own a skin care brand and would love to be featured.”

Strong: “With more consumers shifting to minimalist skin care routines, I can share what we’re seeing from 5,000+ customers and how buying habits have changed this year.”

Most importantly, make it easy for a journalist to move forward by offering availability for interviews and additional information. A clear pitch will outperform a long, unfocused one every time.

Another mistake founders make is waiting until May to reach out. By then, many editors have already planned their coverage. The golden window happens earlier.

A winning timeline looks like this:

Late March: Refine your story and angle

Early April: Begin pitching

Mid-April: Follow up

May: Amplify any coverage through your channels

This aligns with how many media outlets plan their content. Keep this schedule in your notes to increase your chances of being included during National Small Business Month.

The Opportunity Founders Overlook

Small businesses make up 99.9% of U.S. businesses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration; yet many never leverage PR opportunities that are already built for them.

A single media mention can do more than create a temporary spike in attention. It can change how your business is perceived forever.

When a founder shares that feature across their own channels, it reinforces credibility with their audience. When they reference it in future outreach, it signals to other journalists that the story has already resonated.

Over time, these moments begin to connect, forming a more consistent and recognizable presence. What starts as one opportunity can turn into a pattern, but only if it’s used intentionally.

What would change in your business if more people knew your story? Not just what you sell, but why you built it and who it impacts. Think about that as you craft your pitch.

One feature can lead to backlinks, speaking opportunities, podcast invites or even inbound press requests, but only if you leverage it correctly.

The businesses that get featured in May aren’t the biggest. They’re the ones who pitched early and pitched smart.

Featured image from Anucha Tiemsom/Shutterstock