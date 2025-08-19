Much like a fingerprint, every person, place, family, and even business carries a story uniquely its own. These stories often go untold, not because they lack meaning, but because telling them with depth and grace requires more than just pen and paper. It takes intention, architecture, and heart. That is where My Special Book’s (MSB) expertise comes in.

Founded by Argentine-born duo Eduardo Zemborain and Victoria (Vicky) Randle-Zemborain, MSB is an exclusive boutique publishing house dedicated to turning the human experience into bespoke, private books. Whether it’s a surprise gift honoring a loved one, a family memoir tracing generations of heritage or a deep dive into the untold story of a global brand, MSB does more than document facts; it builds narrative legacies.

“Your story is worth telling,” says Zemborain. “Our job is to bring that story to life in a way that’s both authentic and extraordinary.”

Creating stories by design

By profession, Zemborain and Randle-Zemborain are both architects. For years, Randle-Zemborain designed and built homes, while Zemborain managed large-scale architectural projects, including hospitals, stadiums, and industrial complexes.

They maintain that this unique background is the secret ingredient behind their storytelling success. Zemborain explains it in architectural terms: “When one designs a complex building, it’s not just drawing lines. You’re managing teams of specialists, coordinating timelines, and keeping a vision in mind from start to finish. It’s the same with our books. We’re not just writers; we’re architects of memory.”

Just like in architecture, MSB asserts that no two books are the same. At MSB, every project is custom-built. There is no plug-and-play formula. Instead, a full team of senior professionals, from researchers and writers to designers and project managers, is assembled to handle each book with the care it deserves.

“This isn’t a brief-in, write-out kind of service,” says Randle-Zemborain. “We dive deep. We run interviews, we conduct research, and we collect photos and illustrations. Every page is curated. Every sentence is intentional.”

Custom-made books for every type of story

Over the past 23 years, MSB has produced tailor-made books for clients across the globe, from Saudi Arabia to El Salvador, Paris to Los Angeles. According to the company, its subjects have ranged from a gold mining operation to a legendary car collection, from a family’s round-the-world sailing adventure to the 100-year legacy of a law firm.

One ongoing project involves a biotechnology lab; another is a tribute book for a mining company. “We didn’t start out as mining experts,” Zemborain shares. “But like in architecture, you learn to bring the right specialists together. You become a conductor of knowledge.”

Striving to help people recognize and celebrate life’s milestones

On the personal side, MSB aims to help individuals honor life’s most meaningful milestones, such as anniversaries, retirements, memorials and even secret gifts. These gifts, in fact, are something that remains the foundation of establishing the company. Randle-Zemborain recalls, “I still remember the very first project, which is one of my favorites. Eduardo made a surprise book for my 40th birthday, filled with stories of friends and family. That book became the seed that grew into this company.”

Offering businesses branding opportunities

For businesses, the value is just profound. In a world where branding has become more visual, MSB reminds companies that their essence lies in the story behind the logo. “When a brand shares its real story, it creates a real connection,” says Zemborain. “You don’t need to embellish. You just need to tell the truth well.”

Personalized service

MSB doesn’t aim for volume. Some books are so personal, they’re printed only once. Zemborain says, “Sometimes, it’s just one book. One incredibly meaningful, original book.” That, the company shares, is what sets MSB apart from traditional publishers. Its work is intimate, deliberate, and timeless: an echo of the past, anchored in the present, and built to last into the future.

MSB’s books are produced in various languages, with support from international writers who understand the nuances of each culture. “We worked with a Middle Eastern writer for a Saudi project,” Zemborain shares. “Because to tell a story well, you must first understand the world it comes from.”

Creating connections and honoring legacies

The Zemborain duo also strives to build real relationships with their clients. “Many of our clients become lifelong friends,” says Randle-Zemborain. “We’ve been invited to their homes, to weddings, birthdays, and other key life moments.”

It becomes something deeper than just a book; it becomes a shared journey. And in that journey, something remarkable happens: people see themselves in a new light. Businesses understand their legacy. Families rediscover pride. Strangers become storytellers. “Our clients often say, ‘I never thought my story was that interesting,’” Zemborain shares. “But by the time they hold the finished book in their hands, they realize – this is who I am. And this deserves to be remembered.”

MSB doesn’t aim to just preserve stories. It also strives to preserve identity. With an architect’s precision, an artist’s heart, and a storyteller’s soul, Zemborain and Randle-Zemborain are passionate about showing people that no story is too small to be unforgettable. Because every life is a masterpiece waiting to be bound.