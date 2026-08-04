57 Money Myths FinTok Keeps Getting Wrong

It’s no secret that a lot of money advice now comes from 30-second videos instead of a financial professional. Nearly a third of Americans say they trust social media for financial guidance, and a CNBC Select review of a certified financial planner’s take on TikTok’s most popular money advice found plenty of it doesn’t hold up.

That doesn’t mean every finance creator is wrong or that you need to swear off the app. It means some of the “rules” you’ve absorbed are worth double-checking. Researchers at the World Economic Forum recently had experts walk through the misconceptions that trip people up most. Below are 57 of them, myth and truth side by side, organized by category.

Budgeting Myths

Myth: A budget means restricting yourself.

Truth: A good budget just tells your money where to go, and it can include fun. Myth: You need a perfect system to budget well.

Truth: A single number you check weekly beats a spreadsheet you abandon in week two. Myth: The 50/30/20 rule works for everyone.

Truth: Housing costs alone can blow past 50% of income in many cities today. Myth: Budgeting is only for people who are bad with money.

Truth: High-earners overspend just as often; a budget is a tool, not a punishment. Myth: You should budget down to the penny.

Truth: Rounding your estimates up protects you better than exact math does. Myth: Once you make a budget, you’re done.

Truth: A budget needs a monthly check-in, not a one-time setup. Myth: Cutting out your daily coffee will fix your finances.

Truth: Small purchases rarely move the needle the way high fixed costs do. Myth: A budgeting app does the work for you.

Truth: The app tracks the numbers; you still have to make the decisions.

Credit Myths

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has spent years correcting the same handful of credit misconceptions, and they still show up constantly online.

Myth: Carrying a balance boosts your credit score.

Truth: Paying your balance in full each month builds credit just as well, without the interest. Myth: Checking your own credit score hurts it.

Truth: A soft inquiry, like checking your own score, never affects it. Myth: Closing an old credit card helps your score.

Truth: Closing it can shrink your available credit and raise your utilization ratio. Myth: You need to be debt-free to have good credit.

Truth: A track record of on-time payments matters more than having zero balances. Myth: Having multiple credit cards hurts your score.

Truth: How you manage them matters far more than how many you have. Myth: A big income guarantees a good credit score.

Truth: Income isn’t part of the score calculation at all; payment history and utilization are. Myth: One missed payment won’t matter.

Truth: Payment history is the single largest factor in your score. Myth: Co-signing a loan doesn’t affect your credit.

Truth: It shows up on your report and affects your utilization the same as your own debt would.

Buy Now, Pay Later & Debt Myths

Myth: Buy now, pay later doesn’t count as real debt.

Truth: FICO began incorporating BNPL activity into new credit scoring models in 2025, and missed payments can hurt your score like any other loan. Myth: Splitting a purchase into four payments makes it more affordable.

Truth: It’s the same price spread out, and it’s easy to lose track of how many plans you’re juggling at once. Myth: Debt consolidation always saves you money.

Truth: It only helps if the new rate is meaningfully lower than what you’re currently paying. Myth: You should pay off all debt before you save anything.

Truth: Most experts recommend building a small emergency fund alongside debt payoff, so a surprise expense doesn’t send you back into debt. Myth: Minimum payments are fine as long as you’re not adding new debt.

Truth: Minimum payments on high-interest debt can take years and cost far more in interest than they need to. Myth: A payday loan is a reasonable stopgap.

Truth: The fees and interest rates typically make it one of the most expensive ways to borrow. Myth: Medical debt doesn’t affect your credit the same way other debt does.

Truth: It can still be reported and affect your score, depending on the state and the reporting timeline. Myth: If a lender approves you, you can afford it.

Truth: Approval reflects risk to the lender, not what actually fits your budget.

Saving Myths

Myth: You need a large income to start saving.

Truth: A consistent small percentage adds up faster than an occasional large deposit. Myth: Keeping savings in a regular checking account is fine.

Truth: A high-yield savings account earns meaningfully more without sacrificing access. Myth: An emergency fund should always equal exactly three months of expenses.

Truth: The right amount depends on how stable and predictable your income is. Myth: You should save whatever’s left over at the end of the month.

Truth: Paying yourself first, before you spend, is what actually builds the habit. Myth: Saving and investing are the same thing.

Truth: Savings should stay liquid and safe; investing takes on risk for longer-term growth. Myth: A little bit of savings isn’t worth tracking.

Truth: Tracking small wins keeps the habit alive long enough to compound. Myth: You have to choose between saving and enjoying your money.

Truth: A guilt-free spending category actually makes saving easier to sustain. Myth: Windfalls should always go straight to spending.

Truth: A refund, bonus or gift is one of the easiest ways to save without feeling the pinch.

Investing Myths

These are general principles, not investment advice. Always confirm specifics with a licensed financial professional before acting.

Myth: You need a lot of money to start investing.

Truth: Many platforms allow you to start with small, regular contributions. Myth: Day trading is a realistic way to build wealth.

Truth: Experts widely note that consistent day trading success requires capital, time and risk tolerance most people don’t have. Myth: Timing the market beats staying invested.

Truth: Missing even a handful of the market’s best days can significantly hurt long-term returns. Myth: Investing is only for people who understand the stock market deeply.

Truth: You don’t need expert-level knowledge to start; you need a consistent, diversified approach. Myth: A hot tip from social media is a shortcut to returns.

Truth: Speculation based on trending advice is a common way people lose money quickly. Myth: You should check your portfolio constantly.

Truth: Frequent checking tends to increase anxiety and impulsive decisions, not returns. Myth: Fees don’t matter if the returns are good.

Truth: Fees compound over time just like returns do, quietly eating into your growth. Myth: Investing is too risky to bother with.

Truth: Not investing carries its own risk; inflation slowly erodes cash that just sits still.

Income & Side Hustle Myths

Myth: A side hustle has to become a full business to be worth it.

Truth: Even a small, consistent side income can meaningfully change your financial picture. Myth: You should never negotiate your starting salary.

Truth: Most employers expect it, and not negotiating leaves money on the table from day one. Myth: Passive income means no ongoing work.

Truth: Most “passive” income streams require real upfront effort and periodic maintenance. Myth: Freelancers should charge less to stay competitive.

Truth: Underpricing often signals lower quality and attracts the clients least likely to pay on time. Myth: You need a huge following to monetize your skills.

Truth: A small, engaged audience or client base can generate real income. Myth: A raise is the only way to increase your income.

Truth: Negotiating benefits, equity or flexibility can be worth as much as a raise. Myth: Diversifying your income only matters for entrepreneurs.

Truth: Even employees would benefit from a second income stream if their main job disappeared tomorrow. Myth: You have to quit your job to test a business idea.

Truth: Most successful founders validated their idea on the side before going all in.

‘Getting Rich’ Myths

Myth: Wealthy people got there overnight.

Truth: Most wealth is built slowly, through consistent habits repeated over years. Myth: You need a six-figure income to build wealth.

Truth: What you keep and grow matters more than what you earn. Myth: Lifestyle upgrades are proof you’ve made it.

Truth: Lifestyle creep is one of the most common reasons high-earners stay broke. Myth: Rich people don’t worry about money.

Truth: Financial confidence comes from having a plan, not from having an unlimited amount. Myth: There’s one “right” path to financial freedom.

Truth: The right strategy depends on your income, goals and risk tolerance, not a formula that worked for someone else online. Myth: You need to take huge risks to get ahead financially.

Truth: Slow, consistent habits outperform big bets for most people. Myth: Financial success means never spending on things you enjoy.

Truth: Sustainable wealth-building includes room for the life you actually want to live. Myth: If a strategy works for an influencer, it’ll work for you too.

Truth: Their income, expenses and risk tolerance are rarely the same as yours. Myth: It’s too late to start building wealth.

Truth: The best time to start was years ago; the second-best time is today.

Verify Before You Act On It

The key is to treat any financial advice you find online, including this list, as a starting point rather than a final answer. Cross-check anything that involves your specific numbers with a licensed financial professional and be especially skeptical of any creator promising fast, guaranteed results.

Pick one myth from this list you’ve believed, confirm the truth applies to your situation and adjust one habit this week because of it.

Featured image from Wasana Kunpol/Shutterstock