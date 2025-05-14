60 Mindfulness Quotes to Stay Present & Increase Self-Awareness

Mindfulness isn’t just a trendy movement. It’s an entirely different way of thinking and being—a lifestyle, if you will. The basic definition of mindfulness is the state of being fully aware of the current moment without judgment. It is allowing yourself to take note of your surroundings, feelings and sensations through a more objective lens so you don’t get stuck in a cycle of overthinking.

It may seem rather simple. But when performed regularly, mindfulness can help you regulate your emotions, ease anxiety and become more self-aware. Not to mention, it can promote positive thinking, which helps us find the good in everyday life. All of the above help us form stronger relationships—with others, but also ourselves—and contribute to a more fulfilled, successful life.

Mindfulness can be practiced anywhere and everywhere, many times in the form of meditation or yoga. Find inspiration for your own practice through the following collection of mindfulness quotes. Use these words as a reminder to be more mindful, present and grateful for every single moment.



Powerful Mindfulness Quotes to Help You Stay Present

Mindfulness goes hand in hand with the practice of living in the moment–the two are often introduced concurrently. If you stop to think about it, the present moment is truly all we ever have. As such, we can learn to stop wasting time begrudging the past and worrying about the future. We can focus on the here and now, just as the following mindfulness words inspire us to do.

What’s happening in front of you? What do you see, hear and feel? Breathe in all the good and all the bad. You’re right where you need to be.

“Mindfulness is a way of being present, paying attention to and accepting what is happening in our lives.” —Elizabeth Thornton

​​“Put simply, mindfulness is about finding ways to slow down and pay attention to the present moment, which improves performance and reduces stress. The mindfulness revolution is not quite as dramatic as the moon shot or the civil rights movement, but I believe in the long run it can have just as great an impact.” —Tim Ryan

“Within you, there is a stillness and sanctuary to which you can retreat at any time and be yourself.” —Hermann Hesse, Siddhartha

“The body benefits from movement, and the mind benefits from stillness. When we give our mind and body what benefits them, a natural harmony and balance take place. With this unified approach, we are happy, healthy and wise.” —Sakyong Mipham, Running with the Mind of Meditation

“We generally interpret the world so heavily in terms of good and bad, happy and sad, nice and not nice that the world doesn’t get a chance to speak for itself.” —Pema Chödrön, Start Where You Are

“To be sensual, I think, is to respect and rejoice in the force of life, of life itself, and to be present in all that one does, from the effort of loving to the breaking of bread.” —James Baldwin, The Fire Next Time

“Let go of your mind and then be mindful. Closer your ears and listen!” —Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, Love’s Ripening

“How we pay attention to the present moment largely determines the character of our experience and, therefore, the quality of our lives.” —Sam Harris, Waking Up

“In this moment, there is plenty of time. In this moment, you are precisely as you should be. In this moment, there is infinite potential.” —Victoria Moran, Younger by the Day

“Above all, we cannot afford not to live in the present. He is blessed over all mortals who loses no moment of the passing life in remembering the past.” —Henry David Thoreau, “Walking”

Mindfulness Quotes for Success at Work and in Life

What do Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey and Derek Jeter all have in common? They are wildly successful—and use mindfulness in order to excel in their careers. Mindfulness is a powerful tool that helps us reduce stress, enhance focus and improve our overall health and well-being—all of which allow us to show up better at work and in life. These quotes teach us how to get the most out of mindfulness practices, and you’ll even find a few “Mindful Monday” quotes that will motivate you to start your week with a more positive mindset.

“This is the real secret of life — to be completely engaged with what you are doing in the here and now. And instead of calling it work, realize that this is play.” —Allan Watts

“Mindfulness is a gateway into the experience of interconnectedness and interdependence out of which stem emotionally intelligent actions, new ways of being, and ultimately greater happiness, clarity, wisdom, and kindness–at work and in the world.” —Jon Kabat-Zinn, “Search Inside Yourself”

“Every morning I do 10 minutes of mindfulness where I do meditation and I use that in competition and everyday life. It’s helped me massively.” —Tom Daley

“Visualize your highest self, then start showing up as him/her.” —Ali Owens

“Things are always created twice, first in the workshop of the mind and then, in reality.” —Robin S. Sharma, The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari

“You must only concentrate on the next step, the next breath, the next stroke of the broom, and the next, and the next. Nothing else… That way you enjoy your work, which is important, because then you make a good job of it. And that’s how it ought to be.” —Michael Ende, Momo

“To know yourself is to be confident. To be confident is to fearlessly express your potential.” —Andy Puddicombe

“There is nothing more important to true growth than realizing that you are not the voice of the mind—you are the one who hears it.” —Michael Singer, The Untethered Soul

“We can transform the mind so that it is no longer our greatest obstacle to success but, rather, an incredibly powerful tool that allows us to achieve significantly greater success in both our personal and our professional lives, especially as leaders.” —Matt Tenney, The Mindfulness Edge

“For mindful leaders, though, living a talented life is not a matter of pursuing an ideal or denying ourselves pleasures. Rather, we live a talented life by first and foremost being at ease with who we are and opening to whatever circumstances we face.” —Michael Carroll, The Mindful Leader

Quotes About Mindfulness to Inspire Gratitude

Not only can it be beneficial to live in the moment, but we can also be grateful for those moments. As we make observations about ourselves and our current situation through mindfulness, all the good things begin to come to light. Maybe the good things are small, like a tasty cup of coffee or sharing a smile with a stranger. But, if you look, we bet you’ll always find something there. Use the following mindfulness gratitude quotes to appreciate life and all these precious wonders.

“Ultimately, I’ve come to see mindfulness is really a love affair with life.” —Jon Kabat-Zinn

“Mindfulness in its most general sense is about waking up from a life on automatic and being sensitive to novelty in our everyday experiences. With mindful awareness the flow of energy and information that is our mind enters our conscious attention and we can both appreciate its contents and also come to regulate its flow in a new way.” —Howard Rheingold, Net Smart

“By releasing our attachment to having life a certain way, we receive the blessings of the awareness that is always and already here.” —Tara Brach

“Every day we are engaged in a miracle which we don’t even recognize: a blue sky, white clouds, green leaves, the black, curious eyes of a child—our own two eyes. All is a miracle.” —Thich Nhat Hanh, “The Miracle of Mindfulness”

“Mindfulness isn’t just an aspect of mind. Mindfulness is of the heart as well. To be open-hearted is to bring a quality of kindness, compassion, warmth and friendliness to your experience. “ —Shamash Alidina, “Mindfulness for Dummies”

“For a moment, the moment is all there is. And it’s enough. It’s enough.” —Ram Dass

“When life is good do not take it for granted as it will pass. Be mindful, be compassionate and nurture the circumstances that find you in this good time so it will last longer.” —Ajahn Brahm

“Taking in the good is not about putting a happy shiny face on everything, nor is it about turning away from the hard things in life. It’s about nourishing well-being, contentment, and peace inside that are refuges you can always come from and return to.” —Rick Hanson, Buddha’s Brain

“Pure awareness transcends thinking. It allows you to step outside the chattering negative self-talk and your reactive impulses and emotions. It allows you to look at the world once again with open eyes. And when you do so, a sense of wonder and quiet contentment begins to reappear in your life.” —Mark Williams, Mindfulness

“When I started counting my blessings,” he says, “my whole life turned around.” —Willie Nelson, The Tao of Willie

Mind, Body and Soul Quotes for Connection and Presence

Through mindfulness, we foster a deeper connection between the mind, body and soul. It begins with a calm mind as we replace rumination with peace and self-awareness. Next, we become more in tune with our bodies and our physical needs. Lastly, we tie everything together by cultivating a greater understanding of ourselves and our life’s meaning. These mindfulness and calm mind quotes, which are original sayings written by SUCCESS® contributors, further explore this relationship and the power it holds.

“Mindfulness is the pause button you’ve always wanted in life.”

“Hear your thoughts and feel your movements as though it’s the first time you’ve ever done so.”

“Through a non-judgemental lens, beauty can be seen more clearly.”

“You’ll never get back this specific moment in time. With this knowledge, you can learn to soak in the good times and breathe a sigh of relief during the bad.”

“Mindfulness doesn’t mean escaping your mind, but discovering an oasis within yourself.”

“The mind, body, and soul finally come together as one under the guidance of mindfulness.”

“Breathe in and accept both the good and the bad. For one can’t exist without the other.”

“Pay more attention, not less. But do it in a way that’s free of perception, conclusions, and resolution.”

“Through mindfulness, we are a neutral third party to our own lives. We listen but do not interfere.”

“A calm mind can heal the body.”

Thought-Provoking Mindfulness Quotes

Below, we’ve assembled a list of “be mindful” quotes that define mindfulness in many different ways. They are meant to make you think and open your mind to new perspectives. Share them with friends and family to spark a conversation and establish more mindful, meaningful relationships. Or, use them as your next journal prompt to grow individually and discover something about yourself that you perhaps didn’t even know was there.

“By practicing mindful breathing, we may gain access to some of the knots that are tied inside us.” —Thich Nhat Hanh, Peace Is Every Step

“Life is a dance. Mindfulness is witnessing that dance.” —Amit Ray

“It is considered by some the height of mindfulness to approach the world afresh like a child.” —John Dickerson

“We train ourselves to see reality exactly as it is, and we call this special mode of perception ‘mindfulness.’” —Bhante Gunaratana, Mindfulness In Plain English

“​​Mindfulness is commonly described as ‘nonjudgmental awareness’ and refers to a specific practice of consciously paying attention to what is happening in the mind and body in the moment without judging it, without getting tangled up in a commentary about the experience, without wishing it were different.” —James Baraz, Awakening Joy

“If you encounter a situation in which you may lose your temper, immediately you are mindful and say, ‘No, this is not the appropriate way.’ That actually is a spiritual practice. Seen in that light, you will always have time.” —Dalai Lama, The Art of Happiness

​​“In our times, it is radical to choose to sit still and be silent, to resist an identity of busyness, ceaseless motion, and noise, and to reclaim our sanity and humanity by coming home to ourselves.” —Sumi Loundon Kim

“Mindfulness refines our attention so that we can connect fully and directly with whatever life brings.” —Sharon Salzberg, Real Happiness

“The practice of mindfulness does not ask of us to be mindless. It does not suggest that we ignore the information our mind is presenting to us. It is, however, suggesting that we have become stuck in a way of using our mind that is not helpful.” —Jeff Kober

Mindfulness Through Meditation and Yoga Quotes

Two common practices associated with mindfulness are meditation and yoga. Both allow us to establish a mind-body connection through breath control and controlled movements, creating peace, balance and harmony from our head to our toes. When done correctly, and even in unison, they leave you feeling refreshed and transformed. Positive mindfulness quotes put the idea of being mindful into action. Learn the way from some of the world’s most respected thinkers and yogis.

“Mindfulness is a quality that’s always there. It’s an illusion that there’s a meditation and post-meditation period, which I always find amusing, because you’re either mindful or you’re not. The meditation is just taking different forms. But it’s always watching the mind.” —Richard Gere

“If you are doing mindfulness meditation, you are doing it with your ability to attend to the moment.” —Daniel Goleman

“Yoga is a method to come to a non-dreaming mind. Yoga is the science to be in the here and now.” —Osho

“I do yoga and meditate. Meditation I feel will change the world.” —Miranda Rae Mayo

“Meditation is the best tool I know for neutralizing the voice in the head. “ —Dan Harris, 10% Happier

“The yoga pose is not the goal. Becoming flexible is not the goal. Standing on your hands is not the goal. The goal is serenity. Balance. Truly finding peace in your own skin.” —Rachel Brathen, Yoga Girl

“It really gets distracted and lost in negatives, and has a difficult time being right here in the present moment. What helped me see that so clearly was mindfulness meditation.” —Dr. Kasim Al-Mashat

“The outside world is constantly trying to convince you you’re not enough. But you don’t have to take the bait. Meditation helps you resist.” —Oprah Winfrey

“Mindful movement can provide an excellent opportunity to reestablish a healthy connection with your body.” —Susan Albers, Eating Mindfully

“Altogether, the idea of meditation is not to create states of ecstasy or absorption, but to experience being.” —Chögyam Trungpa, The Path of Individual Liberation

“Mindfulness meditation should be more than just watching what you are doing. What you really need to watch is your motivation.” —Kyabje Lama Zopa Rinpoche

Begin Your Journey to Success & Contentment with Mindfulness Quotes

A single breath can push you towards a more contented life. Start your mindfulness journey there.

Mindfulness reminds us that not only is the present moment enough—it’s everything. This realization helps us to slow down and appreciate all the blessings life has to offer. Through this new mindset, we can approach personal and professional endeavors with more clarity, focus and balance, leading to better outcomes.

Whether it’s through meditation, yoga, relaxing walks or simple focused breathing, begin incorporating mindfulness into your everyday schedule. With practice, it can become not only a habit but also a foundation for success.

Photo from insta_photos/Shutterstock.com