Why Brands Are Ditching Celebrities for Micro-Influencers

The biggest brands in the world have largely stopped chasing celebrity endorsements. Roughly 73% of brands now say they prefer working with micro and mid-tier creators over celebrity partnerships, a full reversal of the influencer playbook that dominated the last decade.

If your instinct has always been that “real” marketing means landing a big name, this trend is worth paying attention to. The brands getting the best returns right now aren’t buying reach. They’re buying trust, and trust turns out to scale differently than fame does.

Why Brands Are Walking Away From Celebrity Endorsements

Here’s the thing about a celebrity endorsement: Audiences know exactly what it is. A famous face holding your product reads as an ad because it functions as one, a paid placement with no real relationship behind it. A micro-influencer’s audience reads that same product differently because the recommendation is coming from someone they already trust with smaller, more specific parts of their life.

So what does this mean for you? Research from HubSpot’s 2026 State of Marketing report , based on more than 1,500 global marketers, found that 32% cite micro-influencers as their top-performing creator tier, more than any other category, including celebrities and macro-influencers combined.

The shift shows up in budgets too. Creator spend now accounts for roughly 26% of the median direct-to-consumer brand’s total social media budget, up from 18% just two years ago, and most of that growth is flowing toward smaller, more specific creators instead of a handful of famous names.

The Numbers Behind the Micro-Influencer Advantage

The performance gap isn’t subtle. Micro-influencers, generally creators with 10,000 to 100,000 followers, average a 3.86% engagement rate on Instagram, compared to just 1.21% for mega-influencers with a million or more. Nano-influencers under 10,000 followers perform even better on a per-post basis, with engagement rates climbing above 6%.

The key is to recognize that engagement is only half the story. Cost matters just as much. Data shows micro creators deliver a cost-per-engagement of roughly $0.20, compared to $0.33 for macro influencers, which is part of why eMarketer reports brands are pulling budget out of expensive celebrity deals and spreading it across dozens of smaller, more targeted creator partnerships instead.

What This Means if You’re Building Your Own Brand

But it doesn’t stop there. This shift isn’t just a lesson about who to hire; it’s a lesson about how audiences decide who to trust in the first place. If you’re building a personal brand, a service business or a product line, the same math that’s pulling budget away from celebrities is the math that makes your own smaller, more specific following genuinely valuable.

You’ve probably heard that you need a big audience before brand partnerships or sponsorships are worth pursuing. That’s increasingly untrue. A tightly focused following of a few thousand people who actually trust your recommendations is now worth more to a brand, and to your own business, than a much larger but more passive one.

How to Build Micro-Influencer Relationships (or Become One)

Start by thinking in terms of specificity, not size. According to Shopify’s guide for small business owners , the most effective micro-influencer partnerships come from creators with a narrow, clearly defined audience, not creators who simply have a lot of followers in a general category.

Try this approach if you’re the one looking to partner with creators: prioritize a genuine product fit over follower count and structure the relationship for repetition, not a single post. Data shows that when the same creator uses a product consistently over months, the recommendation reads as authentic. A one-off post reads as an ad no matter how large the account is.

If you’re the one building an audience rather than hiring one, the lesson runs the other way. Consistency and a clearly defined niche are now a legitimate business asset, not just a personal branding nice-to-have. Brands are actively looking for exactly the kind of focused, trusted following that comes from showing up in one specific lane over time.

This matters just as much if you’re not chasing brand deals at all. A consultant, coach or service provider with a small, engaged following is demonstrating the exact same trust signal a brand pays a micro-influencer for: proof that people act on your recommendations. That’s a credibility asset in a client pitch even if you never monetize it as a partnership.

The Real Lesson: Trust Beats Reach

Industry leaders note that the influencer marketing category is on track to deliver an average return of roughly $6.50 for every $1 spent, one of the highest-performing channels available to any business, regardless of size. That return isn’t coming from celebrity reach. It’s coming from the compounding effect of trust built in public, over time, with a specific audience.

Your next move doesn’t require a marketing budget or a talent agency. It requires picking a lane, showing up in it consistently and letting a smaller, more genuine audience do what a bigger, more distant one increasingly can’t.

Your Next Move

Whether you’re hiring creators or becoming one, the guidance remains the same: A specific, trusted audience now outperforms a broad, famous one on nearly every metric that matters. Reach used to be the goal. Relationship is the actual asset.

If you’ve been waiting to “get big enough” before you believe your following, expertise or offer matters to a brand or a client, this trend is evidence that the wait was never necessary in the first place.

Pick the one platform or community where your current audience is smallest but most genuine and invest there before you chase a bigger one elsewhere. The data now backs what used to be a leap of faith: depth of trust outperforms size of audience, and that math works in your favor long before you’d call your following influential.

Featured image from People Images