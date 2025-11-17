Happiness can be a fickle thing. Many people spend their entire lives chasing it, only to find that it keeps eluding them, even in the face of external success. Often, they can’t even articulate why. Mia Hewett believes, from her own life and through her research, that there’s a real reason behind this. In fact, she believes that the real reason high-achieving entrepreneurs remain stuck is not due to a lack of strategy, motivation, or intelligence, but because they are still carrying a subconscious wound and limiting beliefs that are silently sabotage their results.

Hewett is recognized as a transformational guide who helps individuals move beyond surface-level solutions to access true freedom, the type that could impact business success, emotional healing, and personal fulfillment. Along with her success as an author and business consultant, she is the founder of the Aligned Intelligence® Method. This technique is designed to be effective in assisting entrepreneurs in discovering true fulfimment and the happiness they have sought for so long.

Hewett’s Story

Hewett had a difficult childhood, in which her family regularly struggled to make ends meet. When she was 13 years old, her house was so infested with fleas that they literally, sucked the blood out of her dog, and the family was unable to afford any treatment. As a result, her dog passed away.

This tragic incident proved to be pivotal in Hewett’s life, as it inspired her to seek a deeper understanding of wealth. She vowed that once she succeeded, she would “share it with the world because everyone deserves to be wealthy.”

Stopping Self-Sabotage with the Aligned Intelligence® Method

According to Hewett, she built a multi-million-dollar business, achieving as an adult the success she had long sought, yet she was still unhappy. Hewett observed that this was true not just of her own life, but of many of her peers’ lives as well. This led Mia to create the Aligned Intelligence® Method and uncover the concept of the Original Core Trauma™. Hewett’s belief, based on her research and experience, is that this model helps stop the self-sabotage that can hold people back from success.

The Impact of Childhood Trauma

The Original Core Trauma™ is a psychological wound suffered early in life that creates an internal divide within individuals. Based on her research, Hewett identified that entrepreneurs often operate from unconscious patterns formed during childhood “ego inception” moments. By addressing these hidden patterns that lead to self-sabotage, clients experience immediate shifts in how they approach business. This can work to help eliminate impostor syndrome, fear of visibility, and revenue plateaus that previously held them back.

Emotional Healing for Entrepreneurs

The Aligned Intelligence® Method isn’t just another business transformation—it’s a complete reinvention of how you operate as an entrepreneur. Through precise, evidence-based protocols, the program helps participants master the four pillars of elite performance: spiritual, mental, physical, and execution.

When you complete this journey, you can emerge as an elite founder. Hewett believes that this allows people to operate at levels most entrepreneurs only dream about.

The Aligned Intelligence® Method is designed to help people achieve the following:

• Your purpose becomes your compass, eliminating decision fatigue

• Your identity aligns with your aspirations, making growth automatic

• Your beliefs upgrade to match your potential, eliminating self-sabotage

• Your focus becomes unshakeable, immune to distractions

• Access flow states on demand, multiplying your productive outputs

• Maintain peak energy levels throughout your day

• Execute with consistency

• Turn stress into fuel for real growth.

Positive Impact

The program aims to help entrepreneurs successfully scale their businesses.

With over 630 Trustindex reviews and a 4.9-star rating, Hewett’s methodology has received feedback from users across six continents on its positive impact on their lives and businesses.

Overcoming Procrastination and Burnout

Hewett’s perspective is that entrepreneurial success isn’t complex; it’s merely about aligning thoughts, emotions, and actions with desired outcomes. When entrepreneurs eliminate unconscious barriers preventing this alignment, they can become a formidable force, capable of achieving real results.

The Aligned Intelligence® Method is grounded in the understanding of how the Original Core Trauma™ creates unconscious patterns that limit potential. This basis underpins this approach, especially regarding how childhood experiences shape neural pathways that influence adult decision-making and implementation skills.

Final Thoughts

Looking ahead, Hewett aspires to see the brand recognized for making a global impact, transforming the way businesses and individuals operate in the world. By supporting others in their pursuit of not just wealth, but true happiness, Hewett has found a role that brings her fulfillment. Visit her website today to learn more about her services and how she can help you overcome your own internal strife!