Matt Ebert’s Legacy: Building More Than a Billion-Dollar Business

I’ve met a lot of entrepreneurs over the years—people who’ve scaled, disrupted and innovated. But every once in a while, someone leaves me thinking about something bigger than just business. That’s what happened when I spent time with Matt Ebert, the founder and CEO of Crash Champions.

Now, if you haven’t heard of Matt, let me catch you up. In 2019, he was running just six auto body shops. Fast forward to today: over 650 locations nationwide. A billion-dollar company. That kind of growth is rare. That kind of focus? Even rarer.

But what really got to me wasn’t just the business. It was the heart behind it.

It is ironic his company is called Crash Champions because what Matt really is a champion of is changing lives. What does that mean? Look at how he built a multibillion dollar business that now employs close to 11,000 people—over 9,000 of whom didn’t take the traditional college route, Matt included.

That speaks volumes about how he sees opportunity—and how any CEO should. What does “think different” mean? In Matt’s case, the business is built on people who are too often left behind in the conversation of success. Geniuses with their hands. Engineers who chose trade school over university.

Let’s be real: College will always be a way forward, but it’s not the only way. Look at Matt. Look at me.

As business leaders, we have to think about legacy—the one we are creating. “Think different” is a great catchphrase, but it takes vision and guts to live it. Matt’s journey makes me reflect on where I’ve missed the mark, and it should challenge you, too.

We cannot afford to miss out on a whole group of talented, hardworking people who are ready to build careers. They deserve the shot to get to the starting line.

And this is what legacy is. This is our challenge as business leaders. Because legacy isn’t a logo. It’s not a valuation. It’s not a headline.

Legacy is impact.

As entrepreneurs, we spend so much time chasing growth. But what are we growing toward? What if the real win isn’t just building something big, but building something that lasts and leaves a mark far beyond the balance sheet?

I think about my own journey, from selling T-shirts on a Queens street corner to sitting in the Shark Tank chair. I didn’t do it alone. I had mentors. I had chances. And I’ve made it my mission to pay that forward.

To me, legacy is not about being a business leader; it’s about being a blueprint. A map, a compass, a path others can follow to create the change they dream of.

So, whether you’re running a startup or scaling an empire, I’ve got one question for you: Are you chasing success, or building a legacy?

Because that’s what will outlive you. That’s what really matters.

Stay grounded. Stay generous. And remember—every great business has the power to build something bigger than itself.

