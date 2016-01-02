What if Mark Cuban taught a course in entrepreneurship? That syllabus would be audacious, for sure. But this wouldn’t be a guest lecture series about the importance of big ideas for business—the world already has plenty of ideas.

No, this would cover the brass tacks of actually building a business—any kind of business, from restaurant to retail, home-based to abroad—and teach the real nuts and bolts of business in the disciplines of accounting, finance, sales and marketing.

How would that course curriculum come together to create a world-class course on entrepreneurship? Mark Cuban wants to know.

The Shark Tank judge and entrepreneur is partnering with Dallas-based SUCCESS magazine to find the best curriculum creator to craft this concept into a unique, open-source, entrepreneurial education textbook and project.

Submit your interest in the project, along with your resume and credentials in education coursework below and stay tuned to SUCCESS for updates.