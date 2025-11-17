In the post-pandemic world, people’s preferences have shifted in many ways. One key area that has felt a subtle yet significant shift is the tourism and travel industry. Now, more travelers are booking longer stays, seeking not just a place to sleep but a place to live and work. This is particularly true for business travelers, remote professionals and families, who now prioritize ample space, privacy and routine over luxury amenities.

Industry reports show a rising demand for hybrid accommodations that combine the comfort of residential living with the convenience of hotel services. Features like full kitchens, in-unit laundry and high-speed internet aren’t an added bonus to the experience—they’re non-negotiables. Travelers want homes that fit seamlessly into their professional and personal lifestyles, even just for a few weeks.

Photo courtesy of Lorne Greenberg

Where Hotels Fall Short, Hybrid Homes Step In

Soho Residences—a Canadian boutique hospitality brand—has anticipated and acted upon this market shift. With flagship properties in Toronto and Ottawa, Soho has carved out a niche by catering to a newly emerging category of guests. “We’ve noticed a significant shift—guests are seeking more than just a place to sleep,” says Lorne Greenberg, one of the owners. “They want the comfort and functionality of a home, with full kitchens and laundry paired with the consistency and quality of a 4 or 5-star hotel experience.”

Soho’s offering appeals to corporate travelers, film crews and government professionals who book weeks or months of out-of-station stay at a time. Soho Residences provides units that essentially function like apartments, with the added benefit of provisions you’d find in a hotel, like concierge assistance and weekly cleaning services.

A Model That Favors Stability Over Scale

While some brands compete on scale and occupancy to remain afloat, Greenberg has focused on deep and long-term relationships with clients who engage repeatedly with the brand. “Often, we service the same clients for years,” he explains. “They return because they know what to expect, and we continue to tailor our offering to their evolving needs.”

This approach has proven valuable in industries where stability matters, such as film production and diplomacy. The company’s ability to provide consistent and personalized services has made it a trusted choice for organizations with complex and constant travel needs. They know what to expect and can take their minds off the additional stress of an unsatisfying stay during their work periods.

Looking Forward

As the demand for extended stays continues to rise across North America, Soho Residences is preparing for a selective and strategic expansion into new metropolitan areas with high demand for flexible and high-quality accommodations. The brand is focused on identifying cities with strong corporate, diplomatic and creative industry presence. These markets are generally associated with frequent long stays and high expectations from clients.

“We’re looking to expand into cities where we can leverage our strong production relationships to build on our mutual networks and continue providing the trusted service they rely on,” says Greenberg.