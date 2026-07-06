HBR ran it in January . DDI made it a top leadership trend. The IMD names navigating uncertainty a defining leadership capability for 2026. If you’ve sat through a leadership offsite recently, you’ve heard some version of it: the world is more uncertain than ever, and the job of the modern leader is to build tolerance for that uncertainty.

If that prescription has ever felt like being told to build a tolerance for getting punched, you’re not wrong about the assignment.

You don’t have a tolerance problem. Your nervous system has classified ambiguity as a survival threat. And you cannot out-practice a reflex.

According to PwC’s 29th Global CEO Survey, only 30 percent of CEOs say they are confident about revenue growth over the next 12 months, down from 56 percent in 2022. The operating environment genuinely is less predictable. The leadership development world noticed, and responded the way it always responds: with a new skill to develop.

Simone Stolzoff’s framework for leaders navigating ambiguity offers three useful practices: reflect on the uncertainty you’ve already survived, find your certainty anchors, and build to learn, not to be certain. Useful moves, all of them. And none of them address the root cause of uncertainty resistance.

The root cause is not a skill gap. It’s a nervous-system classification.

The Research That Explains Why Tolerance Training Falls Short

DDI’s Global Leadership Forecast 2025 documents that the future-focused skills leaders most need are the ones they’re least trained in: setting strategy, managing change and developing future talent. The problem with treating those as training deficiencies is embedded in the framing itself: if a leader’s nervous system has categorized uncertainty as a survival threat, skilling up is the equivalent of asking someone to get more comfortable standing on train tracks and playing chicken with the train.

You don’t need more tolerance for the thing your nervous system thinks will kill you. You need the nervous system to stop classifying it as a deadly threat.

Most leaders have been high performers for long enough that ambiguity genuinely did carry survival stakes at some point. The startup that might not make payroll. The deal that would make or break the year. The fund that launched during a contraction. The nervous system formed around those stakes. And the nervous system has a feature no one tells you about in leadership training: it doesn’t automatically update when the original threat resolves.

The conditioned response outlasts the conditions that created it. And now the same reflex that helped you navigate real danger fires every time a major decision lacks complete information. That’s not a skill deficit. That’s a hardwired automatic pattern running on outdated threat data.

SUCCESS Tip: The next time you feel urgency spike before a major decision, pause for 30 seconds and ask: “Is there an actual current-moment threat here, or is my nervous system running a pattern from an older set of circumstances?” That distinction matters more than any tactical framework.

What Research Actually Shows About High-Performance and Calm

TalentSmart’s assessments across more than one million professionals found that 90 percent of top performers score high in emotional intelligence. But what emotional intelligence actually buys them isn’t a higher tolerance for stress. It’s the self-regulation to keep thinking clearly when stakes are high, rather than narrowing into tunnel vision under pressure.

There’s a meaningful difference between tolerating ambiguity and remaining cognitively open inside it. Tolerance implies endurance, the ability to push through discomfort. What the highest performers actually demonstrate is not that they white-knuckle through uncertainty, but that they stop processing it as a threat in the first place.

That’s not something you train. That’s what happens when you address the underlying pattern.

Research published in the Journal of Applied Research in Social Sciences examined interventions focused on dissolving root fear patterns in high-performing populations. Participants who worked at the level of the underlying subconscious survival drivers, rather than developing coping techniques, reported measurable improvements in decision quality and sustained performance under ambiguous conditions. The variable wasn’t skill. It was state.

What “Uncertainty Tolerance Training” Is Actually Measuring

When leadership development programs teach uncertainty tolerance, they’re measuring behavior: does the leader continue to function under ambiguous conditions? Can they make decisions without complete information? Will they move forward without a guaranteed outcome?

This is a reasonable proxy. And it misses the engine underneath.

A leader who has high behavioral uncertainty tolerance and is running at full anxiety cost is a very different thing from a leader who operates from genuine calm inside ambiguity. The outputs look similar in the short term. The compounding differences show up over years.

Chronic activation of the threat-detection system does measurable cognitive damage. Research published in Nature Reviews Neuroscience documents that prolonged stress impairs the prefrontal cortex, degrading the working memory and higher-order cognition that complex, long-horizon thinking depends on. The capital allocation decisions. The ten-year hiring calls. The relationship management that determines how a deal actually closes.

You don’t make those decisions in a sprint. You make them in a state. And if that state is chronic urgency, you’re running compressed cognitive resources through decisions that need expansion.

SUCCESS Tip: Before your next major capital or people decision, check the state you’re in, not the data you have. The quality of the decision is frequently more determined by the former than the latter. If you need to, take three long slow deep breaths and say, “All is well. There is no threat present.”

The Actual Shift (And Why It’s Different from What You’ve Tried)

The distinction I draw for the executives I work with is this: you don’t build tolerance for uncertainty. You dissolve the reflex that makes ambiguity feel like death.

This sounds like semantics. It isn’t. The difference is everything.

Building tolerance means you still feel the threat. You’ve just gotten better at pushing through it. Your nervous system is still spending resources on a defense posture. You’re still paying the cognitive tax. You’ve developed stamina for a cost that doesn’t have to exist.

Dissolving the reflex means the ambiguity no longer triggers the survival response in the first place. Not because you’ve gotten good at ignoring it, but because the pattern that was generating the threat signal has been addressed at the root. What remains is not tolerance. It’s genuine openness. Peace inside the unknown.

This is not a personality trait that some people have and others don’t. It’s the result of working at the right level, the level of the underlying automatic patterns, rather than managing behavior on top of them.

SUCCESS Tip: Add this to your calendar as a reminder that pops up everyday “Take three long slow deep breaths.”

The Executive Advantage Nobody Is Talking About

The leaders I’ve worked with who make this shift consistently describe the same change: not that the external environment becomes clearer, but that the internal noise drops. The mental chatter that was generating urgency about the unknowns, narrating worst cases, pushing for false resolution, goes quiet.

What replaces it isn’t complacency. It’s genuine curiosity about what the situation actually presents. Instead of processing ambiguity as a threat to manage, they process it as information to engage with. The quality of the strategic thinking improves, not because they know more, but because they’re using more of their actual cognitive capacity.

Uncertainty is going to remain the defining condition for executive leadership in 2026 and beyond. The IMD’s leadership research is correct about that. The question is not whether you can tolerate it well enough to keep functioning. The question is whether you can operate inside it without your nervous system treating every ambiguous situation as a survival event.

The second question is worth the effort. The first one just makes the cost more bearable.

The Bottom Line

Every major leadership institute has correctly identified that ambiguity is the operating condition, not an obstacle to clear conditions. Where the prescriptions fall short is in treating the response to ambiguity as a skill to build rather than a reflex to examine.

You cannot out-practice a reflex. But you can work at the level where the reflex was formed.

Leaders who have made that shift don’t just survive uncertainty better. They stop experiencing it as something to survive at all.

Featured image by Ground Picture/Shutterstock