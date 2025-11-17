Over the years, Jennifer Lynn Swanson has held three seats at the table at Individualized Education Program (IEP) meetings with her local school. She has been a special education (SPED) teacher, a parent-side SPED attorney and recently, the mother of a child with an individualized education plan (IEP). Swanson hasn’t just practiced special education law; she has lived it. She knows firsthand the fear and nuance around disability and special education. As the owner and managing attorney at Swanson Law, PLLC, she strives to help other parents navigate the tumultuous terrain of special education.

From classroom to courtroom

After nine years as a special education teacher, Swanson completed law school and passed Texas’s bar exam, becoming a licensed attorney. Her initial goal was to leave the classroom. However, her passion for supporting children with disabilities in Texas quickly led her down a different path. She decided to represent parents whose children were not succeeding in public school despite qualifying for special education.

“There are a lot of school law firms who represent school districts,” Swanson explains, “but for a state the size of France, there are not as many law firms who represent parents.” Despite the challenges of running a parent-side solo law firm, Swanson shows determination and persistence to help others. Practicing solo also allows her to balance providing meaningful advocacy with protecting her availability to her own children.

Swanson’s past experience as a SPED teacher remains central to her work. From what she saw firsthand during her years of teaching, she believes there is a serious gap in representation. Shortly after passing the bar, she dreamed of making things better for families in Texas. She wanted every parent in Texas to walk into an Admission, Review and Dismissal (ARD) Committee meeting knowing their rights and knowing they’re not alone.

There’s power in the process

If there is one thing Swanson would most like to convey to parents of children in special education, it is the power of the IEP. The IEP is more than just a document. It is a roadmap designed to ensure your child has access to a free, appropriate public education (FAPE). Access to an appropriate education ensures that they will be included and granted dignity. It means they have the same opportunity for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as any student. As Swanson proudly recites, Section 1400 of the U.S. Code—the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) states: Disability is a natural part of the human experience and in no way diminishes the right of individuals to participate in or contribute to society.

“Knowing your rights empowers you to make the right decisions for your child,” Swanson emphasizes. “There is power in a good IEP.” A powerful document, the IEP is only as effective as the people who implement it. Having a good relationship with school district staff, while also being aware of your rights as a parent, is the foundation of effective advocacy. Swanson is a former teacher and has experienced the emotional impact of the initial diagnosis and the search for initial therapies. As a result, she approaches the ARD table with compassion and strategy. Swanson shares that parents often report feeling safe and heard after the ARD meeting.

Building something bigger

“I now have almost as many years of experience as a parent-side special education attorney as I do as a special education teacher,” Swanson states. Building her law practice has been a challenging endeavor. Jennifer found it difficult to find mentors in this area but was determined to practice Special education law.

Today, after nearly a decade of practice, Swanson herself aspires to mentor younger attorneys. She hopes to bring her unique blend of perspectives—as teacher, attorney and parent—to the table. Her dream is to grow her law firm and employ like-minded attorneys who share her vision for helping parents. Her definition of success is paying salaries and changing lives. “If my biggest law firm expense is salaries and benefits, that is success,” she says. “If our clients’ lives are positively changed by our representation, that is success.”

A personal approach

For Swanson, advocacy is a profoundly personal matter. “I am the most non-attorney attorney,” she says. Her clients don’t need a bulldog lawyer; they need an advocate who knows the SPED terrain, can communicate their rights and goals in plain language and will be there for them. “Helping parents navigate special education, and in a lot of cases, answering the phone on the worst day of their life is a privilege,” Swanson says.

The challenges faced by children in Texas special education programs can be complex and nuanced. That is where Swanson’s blend of perspectives can make a difference. If you are a parent of a child with disabilities in Texas, or if you know a parent who is seeking this kind of personal, experienced advocacy, Swanson can help. You can learn more about Jennifer Lynn Swanson’s practice at the website for Swanson Law PLLC.

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Photo courtesy Swanson Law PLLC