43 Inclusion Quotes to Foster Belonging and Understanding

What does the word inclusion mean to you? According to its straightforward definition, it’s the act of including people in a specific environment. But, in reality, it’s not nearly that simple. The inclusion quotes we’ll explore below can help us to understand the concept’s more holistic meaning.

First, let’s think about it in the scenario of welcoming someone new to sit at your lunch table. Sure, they were “included”, but were they able to actively take part in the conversation? Did a lack of background knowledge make it difficult for them to keep up? Were others judging them for the food they brought? Did they feel respected and as though their thoughts and opinions mattered?

Genuine inclusion allows everyone to authentically participate in their communities. It removes stigmas and embraces everyone, no matter where they came from or how they identify. It doesn’t just provide equal access or opportunities, but gives people the access and support they need.

This type of inclusion is an integral part of life—it’s essential in our education systems, workplaces in the form of DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging) initiatives, local communities and beyond. Quotes about inclusion and diversity remind us just how important inclusivity is and how it benefits us all at the end of the day.

Quotes About Diversity and Inclusion to Embrace Our Differences

No two individuals are exactly alike. People from various religions, ethnic backgrounds, genders, sexual orientations and walks of life make up our world. This is known as diversity. And it’s not enough to simply recognize that these differences exist. We need to celebrate them. We need to create an environment where all can feel valued and respected, where everyone is treated fairly and given a seat at the table. This is true inclusion.

We have so much to learn and gain from people who don’t think the same way that we do. And when everyone contributes to society without fear, judgment or marginalization, we all win. The following phrases about diversity and inclusivity remind us of this truth and the beauty that can come from embracing our differences.

“We need to give each other the space to grow, to be ourselves, to exercise our diversity. We need to give each other space so that we may both give and receive such beautiful things as ideas, openness, dignity, joy, healing and inclusion.” —Max De Pree, Leadership is an Art

“We are greater than, and greater for, the sum of us.” —Heather McGhee, The Sum of Us

“Isn’t it amazing that we are all made in God’s image, and yet there is so much diversity among his people?” —Desmond Tutu

“Our diversity of faith and color and creeds—that is not a threat to who we are. It makes us who we are.” —Michelle Obama

“We all should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value no matter their color; equal in importance no matter their texture.” —Maya Angelou, Rainbow in the Cloud

“Our potential is only reached when the full diversity of all those that make up our communities is celebrated.” —Stuart Milk

“And if we cannot end now our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity.” —John F. Kennedy

“You don’t have true freedom until you allow a diversity of opinion and a diversity of voices.” —Don Lemon

DEIB Quotes to Foster a Caring Workplace Environment

Incorporating diversity and inclusion in the workplace is critical, and inclusion sayings can remind us of why.

DEI and DEIB at a Glance

In a workplace setting, you may have heard the acronyms DEI or DEIB. In fact, your company may even have a department dedicated to these initiatives. DEI stands for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. More recently, Belonging was also brought into the fold as a key addition.

Companies, universities and other organizations use this framework to ensure that all employees have fair access to opportunities and resources, regardless of things like race, gender, age, parental status or disabilities. But it runs even deeper than that. It can incorporate everything from diverse hiring practices and cultural celebrations to representation in leadership and company-wide training. It can encompass many approaches that help all employees to feel accepted, safe, supported and set up to thrive.

Diversity and Inclusion Sayings for the Workplace

Diversity and inclusion quotes for the workplace further explain the importance of this top-down approach.

“D&I needs to be something that every single employee at the company has a stake in.” —Bo Young Lee

“Without women’s full inclusion at the decision making table, we cannot have any healthy decision making that is good for men and women alike.” —Zainab Salbi

“Diversity and inclusion are always something industries should strive for.” —Halima Aden

“When we’re talking about diversity, it’s not a box to check. It is a reality that should be deeply felt and held and valued by all of us.” —Ava DuVernay

“Corporate social responsibility is measured in terms of businesses improving conditions for their employees, shareholders, communities and environment. But moral responsibility goes further, reflecting the need for corporations to address fundamental ethical issues such as inclusion, dignity and equality.” —Klaus Schwab

“When we listen and celebrate what is both common and different, we become a wiser, more inclusive and better organization.” —Pat Wadors

“If you don’t have an inclusive, diverse workforce, it makes you myopic.” —Renee James

“We’re supposed to be bringing out-of-the-box thinking and innovation, and you cannot do that unless you’ve got diversity.” —Julie Sweet

“Diversity brings people into the workforce, but inclusion is what helps retain them and make them feel like they’re part of the corporate culture.” —Alexander Alonso

Inclusivity Quotes in Education and Beyond

A child’s educational environment can shape them for the rest of their lives. So, classrooms that cater to diverse learning styles, teach inclusive practices and break down barriers are essential. Initiatives like Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) and increasing access to special education teachers also help to support disabled students and fit their unique needs. Inclusive education quotes—including quotes about disability inclusion—show how diversity and inclusion in the classroom empower all students while preparing them for the real world.

“A country’s most valuable resource is its people. So it is essential to ensure that everyone can live up to their potential, which requires educational opportunities for all.” —Joseph Stiglitz, The Great Divide

“Inclusive education seeks to address the learning needs of all children, with a specific focus on those who are vulnerable to marginalisation and exclusion. The goal is to promote opportunities for all children to participate and be treated equally.” —Andie Fong Toy

“There is no greater disability in society, than the inability to see a person as more.” —Robert Hensel

“The highest result of education is tolerance.” —Helen Keller, My Key of Life

“In special education, there’s too much emphasis placed on the deficit and not enough on the strength.” —Temple Grandin

“It is time for parents to teach young people early on that in diversity there is beauty and there is strength.” —Maya Angelou, Rainbow in the Cloud

“Society is unity in diversity.” —George Herbert Mead

“The secret of Education lies in respecting the pupil.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Fairness does not mean everyone gets the same. Fairness means everyone gets what they need.” —Rick Riordan, The Red Pyramid

Quotes About Inclusion and Belonging in Everyday Life

The following quotes about diversity and inclusiveness are applicable in all areas of life. We all deserve to experience that feeling of connection and belonging. This is true in the classroom, cubicle and beyond. When we remove barriers that isolate people and give them the proper tools, they flourish.

Inclusion helps to improve mental health by reducing feelings of anxiety, stress and even depression. It can help put people on a path to both personal growth and societal contributions.

“Inclusion is the only safety if we are to have a peaceful world.” —Pearl S. Buck, A Bridge for Passing

“Diversity is being invited to the party; inclusion is being asked to dance.” —Verna Myers

“Diversity is having a seat at the table, inclusion is having a voice, and belonging is having that voice be heard.” —Liz Fosslien

“People do not just need to be different, they need to be fully involved and feel their voices are heard.” —Alain Dehaze

“We will all profit from a more diverse, inclusive society, understanding, accommodating, even celebrating our differences, while pulling together for the common good.” —Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“To me, beauty is inclusion—every size, every color—that’s the world I live in.” —Prabal Gurung

“You deserve that circle of inclusion and influence, but it’s up to you to create it.” —Richie Norton

“Inclusion is a mindset. It is the way we treat others and the way they treat us. Inclusion is the opportunity to learn together and from one another.” —Lisa Friedman

Inspiring More Inclusivity in the World Around Us

The responsibility of creating a more inclusive world doesn’t just fall to politicians or company leaders. More inclusivity can help everyone thrive.

Tips to Be More Inclusive Every Day

Each and every one of us can do our part to foster inclusiveness. This can look like:

Minding your language (avoid exclusionary or offensive terms and use identity-first language)

Being open-minded and empathetic

Avoiding generalizations

Challenging stereotypes and any preconceived notions you may have

Listening and asking questions

Dedicating yourself to continual learning

‘Be Inclusive’ Quotes to Spark Daily Action

There are plenty of small, conscious ways you can be more inclusive in your daily life and show the people around you that you not only recognize but value their uniqueness. Let these powerful diversity and inclusion quotes inspire you to take action and adopt this growth-oriented mindset.

“You have to stick up for what you believe in. And that, to me, is the biggest thing you can do about driving inclusion.” —Ginni Rometty

“The main thing I’ve learned is that we’re better together and that our society needs inclusion.” —Keith Ellison

“I’ve also been reminded recently that while as a society we are moving toward greater inclusion and equality for all people, the tide of history only advances when people make themselves fully visible.” —Anderson Cooper

​​“We choose forward. We choose inclusion. We choose growing together.” —Cory Booker

“When we really, deeply understand each other, we open the door to creative solutions and Third Alternatives. Our differences are no longer stumbling blocks to communication and progress. Instead, they become the stepping stones to synergy.” —Stephen Covey, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

“We must act on what we know. I take as my guide the hope of a saint: In crucial things, unity; in important things, diversity; in all things, generosity.” —George H.W. Bush

“Honesty and openness is always the foundation of insightful dialogue.” —Bell Hooks

“We have to transcend our differences to transform our future.” —António Guterres

“Diversity is the engine of investment; it generates creativity and enriches the world.” —Justin Trudeau

Diversity and Inclusiveness Quotes Give Us Hope for a Better Tomorrow

Without all its colors, a rainbow would feel incomplete—and the same goes for humanity. Diversity is what elevates our world from dull and mundane to rich, innovative and full of depth. It’s those differences in culture, ability, background and perspective that make all the difference.

But it’s not enough to recognize our heterogeneity. Inclusion is that crucial next step. Inclusion not only extends an invitation to everyone but turns simple representation into participation and belonging. This creates a space where all people matter. Schools, workplaces and communities can set everyone up to thrive and equip themselves for future success.

