Researchers at the University of Michigan, Michigan State, and UC Berkeley—in a line of work led by Ethan Kross —have put people in highly stressful situations. They asked subjects to do things like public speaking or looking at disturbing images, and then told them to talk to themselves about the experience. Half the group used the word “I.” The other half used their own name, speaking to themselves as if they were a separate person.

“I am so anxious about this meeting.”

Versus: “Glenn is anxious about this meeting. What does Glenn need to do next?”

The linguistic shift seems ridiculously small. Then you look at the data.

People who used their own name performed significantly better in front of objective raters. Brain scans taken within the first second of seeing a distressing image showed a measurable drop in self-referential emotional reactivity. The rumination center of the brain quieted down. The real kicker is that all of this happened without any added cognitive effort. The third-person group wasn’t trying harder to stay calm. They were simply standing one step outside the frame.

Kross calls this self-distancing . It improves emotion regulation, sharpens decision-making, and makes people vastly more rational. It is arguably the fastest cognitive upgrade available to a human being.

It also explains a massive blind spot hiding in plain sight across every solopreneur profession—real estate, consulting, coaching, design, financial advising, law, wealth management, creative work. Anywhere the operator and the operation share a skull, the same trap is waiting.

The Professional and the CEO

Walk into a room full of independent professionals and ask what they do. You will usually hear, “I’m a realtor.” Or “I’m a consultant.” Or “I’m a coach.” Or “I’m a financial advisor.” The answer is always a role.

A select few will give a different answer. They will say they are the founder of a specific residential group representing the North Shore, or the managing partner of an advisory practice, or the CEO of a studio that works with a particular kind of client.

That difference is not a marketing gimmick. It is the exact psychological distance Kross measured in his lab. When you say “I’m a realtor”—or “I’m a consultant,” or “I’m a coach”—you and the work are permanently fused. A rejected offer feels like a personal rejection. A client who ghosts becomes a referendum on your self-worth. A slow quarter feels like a verdict. Every decision about marketing, pricing, or lead generation gets dragged through a highly emotional filter.

When you operate as the founder of a business, there are two entities in the room. There is the human being who gets tired, proud, and competitive. Then there is the company, an asset with quarterly goals and a profit and loss statement. You can look at the business the way a coach looks at a client. You can be objective. You can fire the parts of it that aren’t working without firing yourself.

The Business of One

I was fortunate to have mentors early in my career who drilled this exact concept into my head. One of my earliest mentors was Jerry Salberg. He was a trained engineer who went on to build multiple companies, and he approached absolutely everything as an engineering challenge. He talked constantly about building actual corporate structures and paying myself first. Even if the business couldn’t afford to pay me yet, he taught me to record my professional salary as a future draw against the company. The entity owed me money.

Because of that advice, I incorporated my real estate business very early on. I called it BuyerTours LLC. The name specifically represented the work we were doing at the time, which was buyer representation driven by online IDX lead generation. We had a profit and loss statement. We had a dedicated bank account. I treated it entirely like a business, even when it was just a business of one.

Eventually, BuyerTours turned into a brokerage, and that brokerage ultimately evolved into eXp Realty. The scale completely changed over the years, but the foundational psychology never did.

That same pattern shows up everywhere independent professionals build real equity. The lawyer who becomes a named practice. The coach who becomes an institute. The consultant who becomes a firm. The designer who becomes a studio. In every case, somewhere early in the story, a person decided to stop being the product and start building a container for the product.

Changing the Zoom Level

Yaacov Trope’s construal-level theory backs this up entirely. Psychological distance changes the level at which the mind constructs reality. We view things that are close to us in concrete, tactical terms. We view things that are distant in abstract, strategic terms.

This perfectly explains why Michael Gerber’s famous advice to “work on your business, not in your business” resonates with entrepreneurs but fails completely for most solo operators. Working on the business is not a time management problem. It is a distance problem.

A professional who strictly identifies as the person doing the work cannot actually see the business. They can only see the next deliverable, the next client, the next invoice. The camera is zoomed in too far. The moment that same person becomes the CEO of an entity that delivers the work, the zoom level corrects itself. Suddenly there are systems to design and a brand to build. The daily work hasn’t changed, but the distance to the work has.

The Money Is Just the Bait

Talk to any CPA who works with independent professionals and they’ll tell you the same thing. Once net income crosses roughly $75,000 to $80,000, forming an S-corporation—or an LLC with an S-corp election—usually starts paying for itself.

A sole proprietor pays a 15.3% self-employment tax on net earnings (12.4% Social Security up to the annual wage base, plus 2.9% Medicare). An S-corp owner splits those earnings between a reasonable W-2 salary and distributions, paying that 15.3% only on the salary. On $100,000 of net income, a well-structured split can net $4,000 to $6,000 in annual tax savings after payroll and filing costs—and the gap widens fast as income grows. Over a ten-year career at top-producer levels, where savings can reach $15,000 to $25,000 a year, the difference is enough to seriously pad a retirement account or help bankroll a full-time assistant.

But the tax argument is just the bait that gets people to file the paperwork. The real return on investment is what happens to the operation once it exists independently.

Getting a legal entity in the room shifts the entire dynamic. The company gets a name on a bank account and a signature block. Every time you see that name, your brain registers that you built a thing that is not you. You also get a distinct balance sheet. A software subscription is no longer money coming out of your personal pocket. It is corporate infrastructure. A failed lead source isn’t a personal failure you need to stress over. It is simply a bad line item on a report that you cut based on data.

Eventually, the company develops goals completely separate from the founder’s daily mood. You might have a terrible week, but the company’s Q2 plan doesn’t care. Most importantly, the company becomes transferable. A solo career has a hard ceiling and dies the day you stop working. A documented company with systems and a brand can be sold, scaled, or passed down.

The Move

The mechanics of this shift are incredibly simple.

Pick a company name that isn’t just your personal name. File the LLC in your state and get a CPA to handle the tax election. Open a separate business bank account and credit card so you stop making operational decisions based on personal financial emotions. Draft a one-page business plan and sign it with the title of CEO.

Above all else, change your internal vocabulary. Stop saying “I need more leads” or “I need more clients.” Start saying “the company needs a new lead source.” One is a personal inadequacy to stew over. The other is a straightforward business problem to solve.

Distanced from the self, human beings think like strategists. We advise ourselves the way we would advise a good friend. The top producers in every solopreneur profession already know this. They don’t just do the work. They run companies.

The LLC is a minor filing fee. The mindset shift is entirely free. It is likely the highest-leverage move you will make in your career.

Featured image by Drazen Zigic/shutterstock.com