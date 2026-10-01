The Iced Coffee Job Interview Debate Is Missing the Point

A corporate recruiter posts a short TikTok telling Gen Z candidates to leave the iced coffee behind on interview day. Within a week, Starbucks has turned it into a meme, a LinkedIn executive has weighed in, and an entire generation stands accused of not taking job interviews seriously. Over an iced latte.

The drink itself is unlikely to decide anyone’s job offer. What the fight over it revealed might. The internet rewards having a take on everything. A job interview rewards reading the room before you have one.

The iced coffee isn’t the reason you’re not getting hired. Your urge to argue about the iced coffee might be.

What the Recruiter Said, and What the Internet Heard

The debate started in mid-September with a TikTok from Caitlin Wehniainen , a Florida-based corporate recruiter who says she has 16 years of experience placing candidates at Fortune 500 companies. “My Gen Z candidates are showing up to their interviews with iced coffee, iced latte in hand,” she said . “It looks like you went to Target, then you went to Starbucks. Now you’re stopping by your interview, then you’re on to the next thing. It looks a little too casual to me.”

That was advice for a specific room: a corporate interview. Then the video left the room it was meant for. Researchers Alice Marwick and Danah Boyd call this " context collapse .” A message meant for one audience reaches every audience at once, and everyone responds as if it were written for them. Within days, a narrow tip about Fortune 500 interviews had become a referendum on whether Gen Z respects the workplace at all.

Commenters split along predictable lines. “Yall are complaining but there’s absolutely no reason to bring your coffee into a 30 min to 1 hour interview,” one wrote. “But an interview IS just a stop in my day. It’s not my whole day,” another countered. Starbucks, the one party guaranteed to come out ahead, posted an Instagram image of a customer holding an iced coffee with the caption “Pulling up to the interview like.”

Actor and creator Franchesca Ramsey read the fine print. She called the pile-on “a perfect example of the literacy crisis,” noting that Wehniainen had specified she recruits for “super buttoned-up” Fortune 500 companies. “Most of the people that are upset are not applying for jobs at Fortune 500 companies,” Ramsey said, according to TODAY .

What Is Self-Monitoring, and Why Does It Matter in Hiring?

“Self-monitoring” is the psychological term for how much a person adjusts their behavior to fit the situation. High self-monitors notice social cues and adapt to them. Low self-monitors act the same way everywhere and prize consistency. Ramsey’s read of the video was the high end of that scale in action.

A 1994 study in the Academy of Management Journal asked whether the skill pays off, right in its title: " Do Chameleons Get Ahead? " They do. Martin Kilduff and David Day tracked a cohort of MBA graduates for five years after school. High self-monitors were more likely than their “true-to-themselves” peers to change employers, relocate, and win promotions that came with a move.

Wehniainen’s actual advice was narrow: A buttoned-up corporate interviewer may read a to-go cup as casual. The people who caught that context were using the skill the research rewards. The people who heard an attack on their generation were arguing with advice meant for interviews they may never sit for.

How Fast Do Interviewers Form a First Impression?

In about a tenth of a second , or less time than it takes to find somewhere to put down your sweating cup. In interviews, those early reads tend to stick. Research by Murray Barrick, Brian Swider, and colleagues found that how interviewers rated candidates during the opening small talk predicted end-of-interview scores and actual internship offers. A favorable first impression also led interviewers to score later answers higher.

This is where the argument carries a real cost. Every bit of attention a candidate spends on the cup, or on quietly resenting the rule about the cup, comes out of the few minutes that count most.

The Critics Have a Point

The people pushing back on Wehniainen weren’t wrong that these rules are arbitrary. Whoever is already doing the hiring usually decides what counts as “professional.”

Northwestern sociologist Lauren Rivera interviewed 120 hiring decision-makers at top U.S. investment banks, law firms, and consulting firms for a 2012 study in the American Sociological Review. More than half said “fit,” meaning shared backgrounds, hobbies, and self-presentation, was the most important hiring criterion. “Employers really want people who they will bond with, who they will feel good around, who will be their friend,” Rivera said . At the country’s most elite firms, hiring can look a lot like picking a lunch table.

By that measure, the iced coffee rule is insider knowledge. Candidates who grew up around corporate offices already know it. First-generation professionals, career changers, and anyone who has only ever interviewed over Zoom often learn it the hard way. It’s unfair. It also means reading the room matters most for the candidates nobody told.

Should You Bring Coffee to a Job Interview?

Finish it in the parking lot. There’s no universal rule, but the risk only runs one way: No interviewer will mark you down for arriving without a drink, and some will mark you down for arriving with one.

LinkedIn’s vice president of communications, Catherine Fisher, landed in the same place despite sympathizing with young job seekers. “You just don’t know who’s on the other side of the interview, so why risk it over something so silly?” she told NBC News .

How to Read the Room Before a Job Interview

Research the company’s culture. Check how current employees dress and present themselves on LinkedIn. Default one notch more formal. It’s much harder to recover from starting too casual, and that goes for your work wardrobe as much as your beverage. Remove anything that competes for attention. Silence your phone and put it away. Leave the cup, the sunglasses, and the gum behind. Put your energy into the opening minutes. Practice your conversation skills and pay attention to your tone of voice during the small talk before the formal questions start.

Save the Debate for After the Offer

None of this requires pretending the rules are fair. The fit research makes a strong case that many of them aren’t, and workplace norms do change. Those changes usually come from people already inside the building.

The internet will always want your take. With job optimism low and entry-level roles asking for more than ever, it helps to keep two questions apart: whether a rule should exist, and whether an interview is the place to test it. Get the job first. Then bring your iced coffee to your desk every day and push for change once you’re on the team.

Featured image from Dontree_M/Shutterstock