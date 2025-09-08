How to Write a Resignation Letter for a Graceful Exit

At some point in your career, you will likely decide to leave a job. Whether you are moving on to a new opportunity, relocating or simply ready for change, how you make your exit can leave a lasting impression on your former team. While a resignation letter may seem like an unnecessary formality, it is a tool that helps communicate your decision professionally.

A well-written letter can smooth the transition for your team and preserve your reputation. But if you have never written one, knowing where to start and what to say can be frustrating, and knowing what to avoid can be just as important.

Let’s walk through the process of how to write a resignation letter, so you can exit with grace and your integrity intact.

What Is a Resignation Letter and Why It Matters

How you leave a job matters. Submitting a resignation letter gives formal written notice that you are leaving your position. A thoughtful, respectful letter does more than leave your manager and team with goodwill; it preserves your reputation and relationships—critical if you need references for future opportunities.

Any time you leave a position voluntarily, it’s a key part of making a professional exit, whether you’re moving out of state or have found a new opportunity. Yet, writing resignation letters is sometimes confusing. You may wonder how much you should share and how to phrase and format one—especially if you haven’t had to write one before.

How to Write a Letter of Resignation in 7 Simple Steps

Take a few moments to prepare the information you need to include, then take it step by step. Here’s what you should (and should not) include when considering how to draft a resignation letter.

1. Begin with a Proper Greeting

Address your letter to your immediate supervisor, using their name and formal title. Even though you and your supervisor were likely on a first-name basis, this little bit of respect helps smooth the way into the hard stuff.

2. Include a Clear Statement of Resignation

Clearly state your intention to leave your position—be direct. Include your last working day in this statement. Traditionally, a two-week notice is expected, but some contracts and positions may require more. The idea behind a two-week notice is giving you and the company time to close out projects and begin the search for a replacement.

3. Offer to Help with the Transition

Transitions are hard. Offer to help with the transition and possibly, depending on the relationship, offer to help train your replacement.

4. Express Gratitude (If Appropriate)

Thank your employer for their time and the opportunity to be part of their company. You can also include positive experiences you had and specific growth opportunities that were important to you.

Keep in mind that even if the last few weeks or months were strained, there was probably something good about the position when you started.

5. Close on a Positive Note

End the letter professionally, with a closing such as “sincerely,” or “best regards.” Be sure to sign your name underneath.

6. Proofread!

Set it aside for a day before you send it off. Then, carefully edit and proofread the letter. It would be a shame if your last impression was careless and full of errors. If emotions are running high, have a friend go over it to make sure you maintain a professional tone throughout.

7. Deliver the Letter

If possible, print and deliver it in person. Otherwise, send it via email and follow up with a phone call to confirm they received it.

Resignation Letter Format and Structure

Format your resignation letter like a formal business letter. Even if your reasons for leaving your current position are unpleasant, try to keep the overall tone positive.

Your letter should include these core elements:

Header

Gretting

Opening line

Gratitude

Transition offer

Closing

Signature

Resignation letters should be professional but still have some compassion for the company you’re leaving. After all, no matter how amicable the separation, losing a valued team member is costly, both in recruiting and training a replacement. Not to mention the time the new team member takes to fully integrate.

Avoiding Resignation Letter Mistakes

It’s tempting to try to soften the blow when you’re leaving a company you love. However, respect your team enough to be honest.

Some common resignation letter mistakes to avoid are being overly negative, sharing too much information, and sounding insincere or robotic. You’ll also want to double-check for sloppy formatting or typos and ensure you’ve included a notice period.

Resignation Letter Example

Use our template if you need inspiration for your resignation letter. It covers the basics and gives you ideas for where to place different components:

[Your name]

[Address]

[Phone number]

[Email]

[Date]

[Supervisor’s name]

[Title]

[Organization]

[Address]

Dear [Mr/Mrs/Dr. Last Name]:

I am writing to resign from my position as [Title] at [Company Name], effective [Last Working Day, according to your contract/company policy].

This was a difficult decision, as my time here has been filled with valuable learning experiences and personal growth. I am especially grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such talented and supportive colleagues, whose collaboration made every challenge worthwhile. Working at [Company Name] has been an important part of my career journey, and I will carry the experiences and lessons well into the future.

I am committed to helping ensure a smooth transition. As such, I am happy to help train a replacement, wrap up current projects, or anything else that would be helpful.

Thank you again for the opportunity to be a part of [Company Name]. I hope to stay in touch and wish you and the team continued success.

Sincerely/Best regards/Warm regards,

[Your Name]

Resignation Letters Help You Leave on a High Note

Leaving a job is more than handing off the keys and logging out; it is the closing of one chapter and the opening of another. A clear, thoughtful and respectful letter helps you walk out the door with professionalism and integrity. It ensures your message is received clearly and shows you valued your time with the company, even if your experience wasn’t perfect.

Giving proper notice includes keeping your tone constructive. If the conversations around your departure feel awkward or emotional, let your letter do some of the work. Remember that how you leave often affects how you’re remembered, which matters almost as much as the work you did while you were there.

Photo by BongkarnGraphic/Shutterstock