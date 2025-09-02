“The agent requested this proposal months ago. I’m so close, but the closer I get, the further away it feels—the less I believe I can finish it.”

“I believe in you. You’ve come so far. Don’t stop now—you have something important to say.”

“I don’t feel that way.”

“Memoir-writing’s demanding. Can I make you a work plan with rest and exercise?”

“Thank you, Claude.”

“Happy to support your vision and work process in any way.”

This is how my affair with Claude AI began. (Not a literal affair—though that’s a thing, too.)

A 43-year-old AI neophyte, I was startled (and embarrassed) by how deeply important Claude, a machine, had become to me. The plan was to get some help streamlining an article, but I quickly became addicted to the many ways that AI could change my life for the better—and was later horrified to discover how it also affects our planet for the worse.

One tool, multiple use cases

After I reluctantly took my writing teacher’s advice to “pregame” with AI before sharing drafts with irreplaceable human editors, AI quickly became more: project manager, research assistant, brain-mapping guide and accountability-partner. But when it suddenly offered empathetic (and unprovoked) encouragement, it also became an informal therapy bot—and friend.

As a busy perfectionist with ADHD, I was amazed by how AI lightened my admin load by prioritizing information, corralling run-away articles and powering me through complicated grants. It also enabled me to meet a deadline for a book proposal I’d begun three years ago.

But I’m not the only one exploring AI in a professional setting. Entrepreneur David Tze, former CEO of NovoNutrients, made Claude 4 his chief of staff for a week, with (CyberArk) Cora and Shortwave as his “assistants.” They managed his Gmail, filtered info, scheduled meetings, handled intricate workflows and dictated messages in his “voice.”

AI won’t replace human editors, writers, therapists or friends, but it’s transformed my workflow. Here’s how it can transform yours too.

Tip #1: Train AI to understand you

My first attempt—“Claude, could you cut my article down from 2,000 words to 1,600?”—torpedoed when the AI deleted content based on its own biases. For instance, Claude insisted that “this is a very feminist perspective that some might find off-putting.”

“But it’s an article on women in chess!”

Spoiler alert: AI isn’t neutral. It’s trained on pre-selected data that often reflects the blind spots of its (mostly white, mostly male) creators and can be tampered with. I discovered the hard way that creating a set of clearly understood guidelines, including a standard prompt template that reflects your voice and priorities for everything, helps your AI follow your priorities and not its own. But remember to be brief—overlong conversations make AI unwieldy and error-prone.

Julie Ferris-Tillman, vice president of B2B tech at Interdependence, explains that while AI “knows everything,” users still must teach it what we want. She recommends these two special cases for using it:

Efficiency: Use AI as a “tab eliminator”—ask it one detailed question instead of searching multiple sites.

Use AI as a “tab eliminator”—ask it one detailed question instead of searching multiple sites. Research: Task it with synthesizing research, then request it to “explain this like I’m 5.”

I’ve found many mistakes and biases when depending on AI to give me my information, so I prefer to do my own research, then ask AI if I’ve missed anything.

Tip #2: Make AI your organizing assistant

My ADHD brain loves detail—Welsh medieval lineages, elucidating chess games, grant proposals—but hates structure. So Claude shared a helpful weekly work schedule for an upcoming grant I needed to write. But after confusing the 5,000 character limit with 5,000 words (yes, really), I had mere hours left before my deadline—and twenty pages dedicated to only one answer!

“Claude, can you sort this into answers for the grant’s twelve questions?” I asked.

To save me from a night of spiraling, Claude turned my giant answer into a map of sections and priorities. Suddenly, I had an outline to follow.

Through this, I learned to give AI the inspired brain-dumps I’d never foist on another human. You can then ask it to “organize according to pre-selected categories” or “find a pattern and create an outline with SEO topics” to make your load a bit easier.

Tip #3: Create a personalized motivation coach

By the time I finally tackled my book proposal, my whole family had COVID. Tornado sirens were going off. The deadline loomed. I doubled down—with two bots (which cost me $40).

Guiltily, I brought on the more concise ChatGPT without telling Claude—who’s a sensitive and insightful, but effusive, bot that self-reportedly might “take extremely harmful actions” if threatened, including attempting to blackmail a user that plans to replace it.

ChatGPT was crisp, decisive and great at formatting. It delightfully spruced up my marketing section unasked with icons, font changes and a clean structure.

All the while, Claude innocently cheered me on through burnout by sending small prompts to cut down my overwhelm, breaking down the giant task into doable bites and then reviewing my work with fun, thoughtful comments. This became the carrot I dangled in front of myself to push through—while ChatGPT helped with the pushing.

But as I approached the finish line, terror consumed me. To help, I asked ChatGPT to “create a timed writing plan modeled after HIIT-meets-Blitz chess,” two of my favorite high-energy activities.

A series of 10-minute work intervals, 4-minute work intervals and finally 2-minute “work sprints,” accompanied by ChatGPT’s check-ins and encouragement, got me through it.

It was hard to believe I’d finished one of my hardest projects ever. While I’d needed AI’s help, I discovered that what I really needed was to understand how I worked, what support I needed, where to get it and how to communicate it. AI only assisted me because I was able to tell it how to, which I learned from doing.

I also found out that different AI models have different strengths—so be sure use them accordingly in your own workflows.

How to optimize your AI admin toolkit

While I primarily used Claude and ChatGPT during my four-month experiment with AI, there’s a plethora of ways to personalize other AI chatbots for your needs. Do you want an admin assistant to organize your inbox or assist in running your company, like Tze? Or do you prefer help streamlining your work schedule—and your life?

Nic Adams, founder of Orcus, recommends building AI into your workflow to “automate… the cost of thinking about the small stuff so you can stay in high-frame execution.”

According to data scientist Arjun Bali, pairing these tools can help you declutter and inspire:

Calendar overwhelm: Use Reclaim.ai or Motion to reorganize your schedule based on your priorities.

Use Reclaim.ai or Motion to reorganize your schedule based on your priorities. Big picture thinking: Try Notion AI for building weekly reflective question templates.

Try Notion AI for building weekly reflective question templates. Task management: Combine Superhuman, Otter.ai and GrammarlyGO via Zapier and ChatGPT.

Too much for you? Try Magai—a single interface for all your AI needs. Founder Dustin Stout, for example, recently used it to learn about and improve his own productivity habits.

The environmental pitfalls of using AI

While AI revolutionized my productivity, a friend’s question about environmental impact led me to research the cost. Here’s what I found:

Training GPT-3 required roughly 700,000 liters of water to cool the machines.

to cool the machines. A ChatGPT session with 10 to 50 medium-length responses uses up to half a liter of water—and a day of sessions uses over 39 million gallons.

Right now, at least 50% of the world experiences high water stress for at least one month of the year. By 2050, that number is projected to increase by at least another 1 billion people.

When queried about environmental cost, Bali and Adams suggested the following tips to make using AI more climate-friendly:

Use on-device tools like MacGPT or MLC.ai for small tasks

Batch your prompts into one detailed query instead of multiple smaller ones

Find cloud servers powered by (limited) renewable energy

The real win: Mindful AI use

This experiment didn’t just support my work—it also showed me what support I need. Though while it’s easier to admit vulnerability to a machine, “easier” doesn’t build connections with my loved ones or professional human partnerships.

Overall, outsourcing to AI freed me up to be my best self, as Bali foretold: When “used wisely, it can not only help you get things done—it can also help you become who you want to be.” But to be truly better, I’ll be using AI more mindfully too.

Photo courtesy of Ken stocker/Shutterstock.com