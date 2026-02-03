LinkedIn is the easiest place to network in 2026, and one particular tactic compounds relationship-building results: coffee chats.

Coffee chats are 15 to 30-minute virtual conversations held over video. These calls are relaxed and casual, but the positive impact can be huge. Here’s what you need to know to maximize this free, powerful community-building opportunity.

A coffee chat on LinkedIn is an informal conversation held over Zoom or Google Meet. These chats are framed as unstructured conversations intended to put-a-face-to-the-name, with no selling or requests. They rose to prominence during COVID-19 and have since become ingrained in LinkedIn culture.

Benefits of Virtual Networking in 2026

Real-time conversations accelerate relationship building by connecting with people as individuals, not just connections or followers.

“A lot of people nowadays look at building on social media, and they… are obsessed with followers,” said Roman Pikalenko, owner of Kaizen. “But they never really care about who those followers are.”

This raises a key distinction that is essential to networking: quality over quantity. When making decisions about where you want to focus your energy for virtual networking, take time to consider all your options.

Who to Chat With

There aren’t clear-cut rules for deciding who to build professional relationships with. When networking, I personally group people into three categories: industry leaders, peers and potential clients.

Alternatively, Pikalenko says he looks at networking through the lens of people who are a couple of steps ahead professionally, in step or a couple of steps further back.

If you’re newer to networking, a comfortable place to start is with your peer group. Unlike industry leaders, peers are more approachable, available and active when supporting each other.

Arranging a LinkedIn Coffee Chat

Step 1: Communicate on public posts

Before speaking privately, engage publicly with a person’s content. Comments are the most comfortable initial point of contact on LinkedIn. Tag the post author to increase the odds of them remembering your name and responding.

Step 2: Move conversation to direct messages (DMs)

After engaging with someone on posts, send a thoughtful connection request to initiate a private conversation. If the invitation is accepted, converse through DMs. During this time, you’ll move from a random name on LinkedIn to someone this person is beginning to know individually.

DMs aren’t just a place to warm up the relationship: They are also a way for you to gauge the level of overlap between your roles, industries, etc. Don’t view this as a LinkedIn DM strategy or hack—approach this as a normal conversation and it feels much more natural for both parties.

Step 3: Suggest a chat

There’s no exact formula for suggesting a call, but it should feel personal, casual and convenient.

I typically send a version of this message: Between X, Y and Z, we have a lot in common. Are you open to a casual 15-minute virtual cup of coffee to get to know each other? I’ll drop my calendar booking link below if you’re interested.

Step 4: Have a great chat

Once a chat is scheduled, give it the energy it deserves. Show up on time and be prepared to jump right into the conversation. Both professional and personal questions are fair as long as you respect normal social boundaries.

There’s no official rulebook for these kinds of conversations, but I strongly suggest you don’t try to initiate any transactions. Sales pitches or requests for favors almost always come off the wrong way when you’re just getting to know someone.

Step 5: Continue the relationship

If every coffee chat is a dead-end, there’s little point in continuing. The conversation should go on in an active, authentic way to build a long-term professional relationship.

Pikalenko says he’s done more than 100 coffee chats. He originally called it “pandemic networking,” which is how he and I originally met. Since that first chat, he’s become a LinkedIn ghostwriter, and I’ve become a career writer. When I need a LinkedIn expert, I reach out to him as a platform expert I know and trust.

Building a Coffee Chat Routine

The coffee chats I’ve had with people I’ve met through LinkedIn have led to genuine friendships and profitable career opportunities. These are the tools and structure I use:

Google Calendar invite for scheduling (free)

Google Meet for calls (free)

All calls are scheduled on Friday to reduce distractions during the week—I call it “Friendly Friday”

Calls are booked for 15 minutes, but I block off 30 minutes to leave room for runover.

With experience, you’ll naturally craft a unique framework that suits you.

The important thing is to remember that building relationships is the goal and use a system that helps you achieve that.

Start Chatting

As AI continues to morph into more humanistic and autonomous forms, our own professional relationships have never had more power. Professional relationship building can feel abstract and unapproachable, but a virtual LinkedIn chat is a tangible building block at your disposal.

New acquaintances can help you feel more connected to others in your field and can even lead to real friendships and job opportunities. Lean into the social, human side of networking and I bet you’ll be surprised where it takes you.

Coffee Chat FAQs

How long should a LinkedIn coffee chat last?

A LinkedIn coffee chat should last 15 to 30 minutes.

When is the right time to ask for a coffee chat in DMs?

Wait until you’ve had a chance to speak privately via DMs before suggesting a coffee chat. This is standard networking etiquette on LinkedIn.

What is the difference between a coffee chat and an informational interview?

Unlike an interview, a coffee chat has no formal power imbalance or transactional expectations. The only end goal is for both parties to get to know each other.

What is the “no-sell” rule of networking?

The “no-sell” rule of networking dictates that you never deliver a sales pitch while getting to know someone. Sales pitches are more effective when a relationship has already been established.

Featured image by Zoran Zeremski / Shutterstock.com

