Focus on the seeds you sow, not the harvest you reap, and the outcome will take care of itself.

Mastering any new skill all comes down to purposeful practice and wanting it enough. Napoleon Hill, the author of Think and Grow Rich, said that the starting point of all achievement is desire, and you actually need to have a pulsating desire that can never be extinguished or knock you off course irrespective of what adversity you face. Once you put in that simple and consistent action and you know what your perfect destination looks like, just focus on the seeds you sow, not the harvest you reap, and the outcome will take care of itself.