How to Build A Personal Brand to Boost Visibility, Opportunity & Growth

Branding. It’s a term we hear consistently in the context of both product and company identity. But, what is personal branding? In the same vein, personal branding is the strategic process of defining your unique value proposition and managing the outward expression of your professional self. It extends well beyond an elevator pitch or a resume. Rather, it’s a comprehensive image of who you are, your experiences, your goals—and what you stand for. Learning how to build a personal brand can be a key step in boosting your personal and professional goals.

Why Is Building A Personal Brand Important?

Building a personal brand is critical in the modern age because your reputation follows you in real life and online. When created and managed correctly, this presence helps you build credibility, differentiate yourself from others in your field and gain visibility to attract new opportunities.

Journalist and marketing consultant Chris Brogan once said, “Cultivate visibility because attention is currency.” Developing a personal brand can go a long way in gaining visibility and attracting new opportunities both personally and professionally. It can help you with personal goals, with launching or growing a business or with your career growth. Personal branding is also key for showcasing your authority, being relevant and relatable to your audience, and building your influence.

It can take some effort to develop your brand, but these tips can help you get the ball rolling.

How to Develop A Personal Brand

Whether you’re just starting in your career or have years of experience as a seasoned professional, you’ve likely already begun to build your brand. You may know the direction you want to head in and the way you want to be recognized but simply haven’t put those thoughts into a formal master plan. Use the following personal branding tips to get started.

1. Define Your Core Values And Goals

How do you start your own brand? First, consider taking some time for introspection. Think about who you are and what you want to be known for. Ask yourself questions like:

What are you passionate about?

What skills do you have and what skills would you like to acquire?

What is your purpose?

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

Answering these questions can help you identify any gaps between your current situation and where you want to be in the future.

Tip: Looking at a core values list or using a values worksheet can help in thinking about who you are and what you would like to be known for. Thoughtfully considering and defining your goals to align with your values can also help.

2. Identify Your Target Audience

Who are you speaking to? Hint: The answer doesn’t need to be just anyone who will listen. Start by defining your specific area of focus, or niche, whether it be in the health and wellness field, business industry, technology world, etc. Then, hone in even further to identify the people you are looking to reach. Perhaps your message is aimed at clients or customers to gain new business. You may want to communicate with hiring managers or recruiters to find a new position. Or, maybe you’re looking to network with peers.

3. Research Your Industry And Find Thought Leaders

Take the time to learn about the landscape of your market. Analyze top competitors, trends, customer needs and where there are market gaps. Blogs and articles written by thought leaders in the space are a great place to start. They can even give you hints on how to be successful in the industry.

4. Write Your Own Story

Armed with a greater understanding of your goals and where there are opportunities in your industry, establish your unique value add–essentially what sets you apart. From there, craft your own narrative highlighting your one-of-a-kind journey and experiences that have shaped you. Don’t be afraid to let your personality and character shine through.

5. Develop A Clear Personal Brand Statement

Summarize all of the above into a concise and memorable one-to-three-sentence personal brand statement. Touch on your expertise, who you serve, and your unique positioning. For example, a copywriter’s statement may read, “Your eyes in the sky and hands at the keyboard. I craft compelling digital copy using your brand voice but backed by data and ever-changing customer trends.”

6. Remain Consistent

Stay true to your personal brand and always show up as your authentic professional self. Commit to keeping your message and identity the same on all online platforms—as well as offline.

Building Your Personal Brand Online

The internet is a new-age career tool at your disposal, and you can use it to your advantage. Let your voice echo throughout different websites and online platforms. No matter where you decide to engage, you’ll need to stay active and share your own expert thoughts to break through the rest of the digital noise. Here are just a few examples of self-branding online.

1. Branding Yourself On Social Media

Social media isn’t just for selfies and status updates. With over 5 billion users globally, it provides a treasure trove of opportunities to promote yourself and your work. Personal branding and social media can go hand in hand, but it’s important to approach this arena strategically. Success on social media typically comes from authenticity, regular posting, connecting with your audience and cultivating content that people are interested in viewing. Strive for content that’s engaging, entertaining or educational.

Of course, each individual platform also has its own nuances. The question of which will work best for you depends on your niche and specific goals.

LinkedIn – An up-to-date LinkedIn profile is a necessity no matter your industry or role. Use this platform to showcase career highlights, share professional insights and network. (Plus, this is a great place to input that personal brand statement.)

Instagram and TikTok – Through their visual platforms, Instagram and TikTok allow for more creativity and expression. Engage with your audience on a more personal level through images and videos.

Meta (formerly Facebook) and X (formerly Twitter) – These are both conducive to quick news updates and community touchbases. They are ideal for people in tech or media industries.

YouTube – Even YouTube can be an asset to your personal brand. You can create tutorials, product reviews, vlogs or other informative video content.

2. Create A Personal Website Or Portfolio

Think of your personal website as an extension of your LinkedIn page but where you can add your own flair. Reinstate essentials including your skills, values and experience. Then, allow it to serve a dual purpose as a portfolio where you can show off your past work. A website is especially useful for entrepreneurs, graphic designers, writers, photographers or anyone else looking to boost their personal brand.

3. Leverage Content Creation To Build Authority

Social media isn’t the only way to distribute content. Information can also be shared through blogs, guest posts, infographics, whitepapers or even something like a podcast—an option more and more professionals are capitalizing on. Contributing to various online forums such as Reddit, Quora and even Medium (for tech gurus) can also be an effective way to gain visibility and prove yourself a thought leader in your field.

Building Your Personal Brand Offline

It’s also important to develop more than an online presence. Going back to visibility, spreading awareness about your personal brand is key. Making people aware of your brand through a face-to-face interaction, where you can shake someone’s hand and look them in the eyes, can go a long way. Even if you work remotely or independently, there are still opportunities for real-life connections.

How do you brand yourself beyond social media? Here are some ideas to build on your brand in person:

Attend networking events.

Sign up for industry trade shows or conferences.

Join relevant professional organizations.

Teach or speak at workshops or events.

Volunteer in your local community.

Offer mentorships or one-on-one coaching.

Make a point to collaborate with different colleagues or teams.

Set up coffee dates or conversations with other professionals.

How to Maintain And Improve Your Personal Brand

If you’re already established, you may have a slightly different question—what are some ways you can improve your personal brand? Developing your own brand is not a one-and-done situation. Keeping your professional mantra fresh is just as important as creating it in the first place. Continuously assess your current personal brand statement to ensure it still speaks to you and the business you’re working to mold. You may even ask peers to review your brand to help you identify any areas for improvement.

Update your social media channels, profiles, website, portfolio and resume with new work, accomplishments or career changes. Seek out new opportunities for learning and growth—whether that be through networking and events or online sleuthing—while also sharing your own knowledge with the world through content. Continue to show up as your authentic self to represent your personal brand in the best way possible.

Branding Yourself Can Be A Powerful Step Towards Growth & Success

We are all the CEOs of our own personal brands. But, the difference between simply owning a personal brand and launching a successful one is intention. Just as products would struggle if they lacked great branding and overarching guidance, you may face difficulties in the professional world without a clear vision of the person you want to be. Challenge yourself to put time and thought into developing your personal brand. Then, never stop fine-tuning this persona and breathing life into it online, offline and beyond.

Photo by G-Stock Studio/shutterstock.com