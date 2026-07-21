How to Build a Movement That Grows Your Business Faster

People are craving connection. Most businesses, however, still treat it like a garnish.

You’ve probably built an audience. A list. A feed. A product with a “community” tucked into the experience.

Here’s the thing though: An audience watches you. A movement watches each other.

That distinction matters more than ever. Gallup’s 2026 State of the Global Workplace report found that 22% of employees worldwide experienced loneliness a lot of the previous day, and among fully remote and hybrid workers, that figure rises to 24%, compared with just 18% for on-site, remote-capable employees.

Melissa Bauknight saw this gap, and made it her life’s work to close it.

The founder and chief visionary of The Nova Global , a community for soul-led professional women and nonbinary leaders, Bauknight put belonging at the center of the business from day one. Not as a channel. Not as a perk. As the product.

“It is the whole point of what we’re doing,” Bauknight told SUCCESS. “We’re actually centering relationships in everything that we do… It’s like the sun in the solar system is the community.”

If she had tried to bolt community on later? She wouldn’t have had a business.

Why a Movement Outlasts a Membership

Bauknight doesn’t describe Nova as membership-first. She describes it as a social-impact organization with a sharper aim: transforming how women gather, collaborate and define success.

A typical membership, she notes, is often a container wrapped around a coach’s product—a pathway to a sale. A movement asks a bigger question: What are we here to change?

In her rooms, the old scoreboard is optional.

Nobody qualifies solely by title, resume or income.

There is no “one per industry” rule—collaboration over competition.

Celebrations are built into every gathering. Hot brags welcome.

You don’t have to pretend you’re fine. Fears, shame, spirituality and motherhood stay in the room.

“We’re not qualifying the room based on your current career status,” Bauknight said. “We do not compete with one another. We collaborate with one another… We don’t ask people to hide anything.”

That may sound soft until you treat it as the strategy.

When trust is scarce and AI can generate another thought-leadership post before lunch, people stop bonding to content. They bond to places where they can show up whole. That feeling of belonging becomes loyalty. That loyalty becomes referrals. And those referrals become growth that spreads on its own.

Nova grew that way for nearly three years. Organic only. Members, events, social, chapter launches—none of it paid until recently.

“I never went out and had a campaign to expand chapters,” Bauknight said. “It was literally people saying, ‘I’d like to have something like this in my local market.'”

By the end of September, Nova expects nine local chapters, called “constellations,” across markets including Denver, Phoenix, Boston and Washington, D.C. Chapter leaders, known as “luminarys,” carry the model locally. The brand scale happened because people asked for the village to come to them.

Then paid media entered the picture.

How Fireflies Find Each Other

Two months before her interview with SUCCESS, Bauknight launched Nova’s first paid acquisition strategy.

The result? Growth that had been slow and referral-driven roughly 10x’d month over month.

Paid didn’t stifle the magic. It amplified it.

“I feel like we’re fireflies, and in order for fireflies to find each other, they have to send their light signal out,” Bauknight said. “There are people looking for exactly what we are doing, but they don’t even know we exist.”

Organic community proves the demand. Paid reach finds the people who already want what you built, but never saw your Zoom link, your Nextdoor post or your neighborhood happy hour flyer.

Bauknight has receipts for this instinct. She’s built community in every season of life: a kickball team of strangers after moving to Colorado at 25; a pregnancy group she recruited on Nextdoor at 16 weeks; a monthly neighborhood happy hour in Golden that grew to a 75-person spreadsheet in a year because someone finally organized the connections.

“I do life as a team sport,” she said. A former collegiate softball pitcher, she frames it simply: A pitcher doesn’t win alone. Catcher, first base, coach, fans—everyone in their genius.

SUCCESS Tip: Audit what you’ve built. Do people bond to each other or only to your content? If it’s the latter, you have an audience. Not a community.

The Playbook: Agree on How You’ll Be Together

Most founders skip the part that actually makes the room feel different.

Bauknight didn’t.

When Nova’s chapters multiplied quickly, small frictions appeared, like someone taking eight minutes on an introduction when the room needed shared time for every voice. So she hired Jessica Sharp, Psy.D., a diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging expert, to work with chapter leaders and codify what Nova now calls the “Nova Way.”

They state these agreements at the start of every gathering, members-only or open:

Respectful communication and shared time Inclusivity and non-judgment Cultivating connection (relationship first) Protect confidentiality (no ambush business-card harvest) Courageous participation Shared accountability

“You’re never going to come to one of our events and get attacked [or] leave with paper cuts of business cards,” Bauknight said. “It’s very much centering around the relationship and connection.”

That’s not just a vibe. That’s the product design.

A weekly ritual carries the design into the calendar. Every Monday, members join what Nova calls the “Soul Call”: arrive as you are, celebrate, track each other’s wins, set an intention before action and ask the countercultural question founders forget: What needs to get canceled this week so you don’t override yourself?

“You winning doesn’t mean that I have to lose,” Bauknight said. “You get to win, I get to win… We all get to win.”

And the chapter model? She designed it so she isn’t the main event.

“This community has never been about me,” Bauknight said. “I’ve never been the main facilitator in anything… It’s actually always been about bringing other people’s voices to the table and giving them a stage.”

What was hard? Learning who makes a successful “luminary.” Some chapters paused. Some relaunched. Some never ignited. Bauknight had to get her ego out of the way around what she calls “failure” and notice the pattern.

A great chapter leader is often not brand-new to entrepreneurship.

“If you’re trying to grow two babies at once, that’s really hard,” she said.

So what does this mean for you?

If you’re building community as your business (or your growth engine), write the agreements before you scale the invites. Name what shared time looks like. Decide how confidentiality works. Design for reciprocity so local leaders don’t burn out holding your brand for free.

Then build systems that stop making you the bottleneck.

Bauknight used AI as a daily sounding board while bootstrapping: brainstorming, vetting ideas and stretching a fractional team. She’s now in Callen Faulkner’s Automate to Accelerate program, standardizing an internal “franchise-like” foundation so Megan in D.C. and Lizzie in Phoenix get the same information without waiting on the founder.

“We’re building a fully AI-optimized organization that’s centralized in human touch,” Bauknight said. Machines take the repetitive work. Humans keep the relationships.

The Cost of Building a Movement the Hard Way

Bauknight is candid about the price she paid for self-funding.

She calls her early financial optimism “delusionally confident.” A CFO-built plan. A fantasy of 25% month-over-month growth. A salary within year one.

“I was so cute,” she said.

Her husband, an entrepreneur, warned her she was underestimating what it would take. He was right.

She paid a fractional team from day one because marketing and tech weren’t her zones of genius. She reinvested every dollar. The trade-off was her own paycheck until recently, plus real stress on her marriage and family. She’s clear she couldn’t have done this without a spouse supporting their household.

Here’s where the founder story gets familiar: Bauknight never burned out in corporate. She burned out as a founder. Plantar fasciitis. Sleep disrupted. Hormones scrambled. A body that literally stopped her from “moving forward.”

“I really had a need for speed,” she said. “I was very attached to what needed to happen by when… I really have historically believed that I could action my way out of anything. And turns out that’s not true.”

She couldn’t run a marathon at sprinters’ pace, so she settled into it a bit slower.

That’s also when her definition of success shifted. Money still matters, but it’s no longer the whole pie.

“It used to mean lots of money. And it’s still part of the equation,” Bauknight said. “Ultimately, it means that I am thriving as a person inside of my life.”

In late 2025, she and her team spent months rebuilding backend systems, poking holes in fragility and preparing to scale without crumbling. Recently she began a nontraditional funding journey, not venture capital, choosing a model she describes as rebellious on purpose—building in the opposite order most founders are told to:

Proof of concept first.

Infrastructure second.

Capital when the house can hold the growth.

How to Start Building a Movement This Quarter

Bauknight’s first three moves for anyone ready to build, not someday, this season:

1. Get Around People Who’ve Done It for Real

Find what she calls vision holders or expanders. Get the proof it can be built. Join a group. Mastermind. Don’t go it alone.

2. Get Radically Clear (and Conservative) on Finances

Especially if you’re bootstrapping. Overestimate the runway. Underestimate how fast revenue will arrive. Plan for the gap between your ego timeline and reality.

3. Design a Model Where You Get to Thrive

Not just where customers convert. Bauknight learned this the hard way. Sustainability isn’t a luxury add-on. It’s how the movement survives after the first press hit fades.

Then, if you want the Nova operating system in miniature, steal these practices:

Write community agreements and say them out loud when you gather.

Install one recurring ritual where people celebrate, ask for help and set intentions before grinding.

Scale through people you trust, not just yourself: local leaders, ambassadors, partners who share values.

Let AI remove repetition so your genius stays in the room with humans.

Measure belonging, not just list growth. Ask: Are members collaborating with each other without you?

What lights Bauknight up most isn’t a vanity metric. It’s Nova connection moments—members reporting friendships, collaborations and businesses forming because they have each other. It’s Supernova retreats co-created with 10 facilitators, where the shared light produces something no founder could manufacture alone.

“When you bring your light, and I bring my light, and she brings her light… what gets to be created is so much more impactful… than anything that we could do alone,” Bauknight said.

On Sept. 18-19, Nova hosts Supernova Live in Golden, Colorado—its first 100-plus-person gathering.

Monthly, Bauknight also runs the Nova Experience, a free one-hour taste for anyone curious whether the room fits.

You don’t need her exact model to apply the lesson.

You need to stop treating community like a channel, and start treating it as the whole point.

Bring the village back on purpose. Agree how you’ll treat each other. Grow only as fast as your people, and your nervous system, can hold.

Your audience can scale your visibility, but a movement scales your impact.

Featured image by LightField Studios/Shutterstock