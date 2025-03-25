Stop Hitting the Snooze Button and Have a More Productive Day, With These Expert Tips

Waking up early can be hard, especially for those of us who aren’t morning people. But rising early can be the secret to a more productive day. Let’s count the ways:

More time, fewer interruptions. We all could use a few more hours in the day, and waking up early gives you that time, often without distractions. “In the early morning hours, it’s often quiet, which can allow for better focus, intention and planning of the day without the distraction of emails, phone calls or social/personal obligations,” says Courtney Zentz, MBA, corporate sleep coach and founder of Tiny Transitions.

We all could use a few more hours in the day, and waking up early gives you that time, often without distractions. “In the early morning hours, it’s often quiet, which can allow for better focus, intention and planning of the day without the distraction of emails, phone calls or social/personal obligations,” says Courtney Zentz, MBA, corporate sleep coach and founder of Tiny Transitions. Mental clarity. “Your cognitive functioning will be better, giving you more ability to focus on tasks and be more mindful in their execution,” says Juli Shulem, a certified productivity coach and owner of Coach Juli.

“Your cognitive functioning will be better, giving you more ability to focus on tasks and be more mindful in their execution,” says Juli Shulem, a certified productivity coach and owner of Coach Juli. Increased motivation. Shulem also notes that motivation increases when you get tasks done early in the day. “This spurs us on to complete more tasks.”

Shulem also notes that motivation increases when you get tasks done early in the day. “This spurs us on to complete more tasks.” Natural boosts of cortisol and serotonin. After a good night’s sleep, you’ll have better energy levels with your natural cortisol boost that should happen in the morning, according to Zentz.

If you’re a night owl who wants to become an early bird, these five expert tips can help you to wake up earlier, allowing you to accomplish more or simply enjoy your mornings more fully. Just be prepared for the changes to take some time.

1. Gradually transition to an earlier bedtime

Sleep-deprived people are less productive overall; they have difficulty focusing, making decisions and solving problems, and tend to make more mistakes than those who’ve had adequate sleep. So, it’s important not to miss out on sleep just to wake up earlier. Instead, make a plan to go to bed earlier. Small incremental changes to your bedtime are key to waking up earlier, according to Zentz.

“My advice for those looking to change is to begin your shift slowly, about 15 to 30 minutes a day, as you work your bedtime earlier to support the full seven to nine hours of sleep that most adults need for optimal restoration,” she says. “This means you can’t just jump from a 1 a.m. bedtime to 9 p.m. That needs to happen gradually as your body clock adjusts.”

As you make your bedtime earlier, also set your alarm for 15 to 30 minutes earlier. Adjust your sleep and wake time every day or every other day until you hit your desired wake time.

2. Make a morning plan

Lisa Medalie, PsyD, the founder of DrLullaby, recommends committing to three steps after you wake up every morning, such as taking a stroll outside, making coffee and writing in your journal.

“Making your morning steps non-optional and committed ahead of time allows you to take the decision-making out of the morning,” she says. “Often, the reason people struggle to wake at their desired time is because when partially waking to their alarm, they still feel they have a decision to make.

“The sleepy brain does not modulate thought errors or make decisions well, so it’s best to have committed to your morning plans ahead so that you are not deciding from the sleepy brain,” she adds.

To overcome that, prepare your morning steps from the night before. “If your new plan is to rise at 5 a.m. and journal while you have coffee, then schedule your coffee to brew at 4:50 a.m. and set your journal next to the coffee pot as a gentle reminder,” says Zentz. “If you plan to go to the gym, lay out your clothes for the workout before bedtime and pack your post-workout gym bag the night before.”

3. Wind down in the evening

Doing things like drinking caffeinated beverages, looking at your phone or even eating too close to bedtime won’t help you get the sleep you need for an earlier start to your day.

“Our bodies need cues telling us it is time to get ready to sleep,” says Shulem. She suggests avoiding all screen activities and refraining from eating two hours before bedtime.

Drinking alcohol too close to bedtime is another no-no. “[Alcohol] suppresses melatonin and REM sleep, among other impacts. So, while it might allow you to fall asleep faster, it will often disrupt the overall restorative quality of sleep,” says Zentz.

It’s also crucial to create a bedtime routine that works for you.

“Do relaxing activities before bedtime such as reading, meditating, stretching or talking with friends or family members,” says Shulem. “Then get ready for bed—change clothes, wash up, brush teeth, etc. Doing the same activities nightly will create a ritual which will trigger your brain [to know] what to expect next: sleep.”

4. Be prepared to fight ‘sleep inertia’

“While transitioning from sleep to wake, we experience sleep inertia. If we are not prepared to fight this, we will most likely decline the morning alarm we’ve set,” says Medalie. “The mood slump, grogginess and slow thinking when first coming out of sleep can be combatted though.”

Sunlight can really help you wake up. “In the morning hours, get exposure to the morning sunlight as soon as it rises. This is the best way to signal to your body that you are resetting your circadian rhythm,” says Zentz. To fight sleep inertia, Medalie also starts her days by getting out in the sun and listening to a podcast or audiobook.

Taking that first step out of bed in the morning is often the hardest part of waking up. Shulem suggests placing your alarm clock across the room so you have to physically get out of bed, which will help set you into motion for the day.

5. Stay consistent

Consistency is the key to achieving your early-morning goals. Just one missed day can disrupt your routine and make the following days more challenging.

“To develop a new sleeping routine, as with most things we want to put in place, it will need to be done consistently,” says Shulem. “Once you achieve your desired bedtime and wake-up times, keep this going every day. This new schedule needs to become a habit.”

Shulem notes that if you have to go to bed later than usual because of a special event or other circumstances, try your best to plan it on a night when you don’t have to wake up early the next morning.

“Disrupting your sleep schedule is a lot like jetlag, as a major change in your sleep schedule can take many days to acclimate to. The only way we maintain a new habit is by consistently repeating the behavior,” says Shulem.

