Hardy L. Pelt has never been one to shy away from a challenge. As the Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network (UEN), a digital broadcasting platform dedicated to delivering innovative content and supporting underserved communities, Pelt has fought to build something that many believed was impossible. For him, entrepreneurship is not just about business growth; it is about aligning life with one’s deepest calling.

“I have always believed that everybody has a specific gift that they are blessed with,” Pelt says. “Whatever that thing is that you do better than anyone else, that you are uniquely qualified to do, that’s your gift. Follow it, and it will make you successful.” He shares the lessons he’s learned on fearless entrepreneurship, sacrifice and aligning life with one’s unique gifts to build purpose-driven success below.

Moving forward without fear

Pelt’s belief in channeling one’s unique gift has been a guiding principle throughout his career. He shares how his leadership at UEN has helped to create a platform that blends technology, media and community engagement. UEN specializes in streaming live events, including sports and cultural content, and focuses on amplifying voices that may be overlooked in mainstream broadcasting. The company’s work strives to demonstrate how entrepreneurial vision can translate into meaningful social impact.

Yet behind the company’s mission lies Pelt’s personal philosophy of persistence. “Most of the time, fear paralyzes folks who have ideas to do things, particularly things that have never been done before,” he says. “I always tell people two words: no fear. If you find a solution to a problem in any industry, go after it like your life depends on it.”

That fearless drive, he explains, comes from his family. His mother left a stable career at one of the space centers to start her own daycare business, which became a success in its community. His father worked for over four decades as a division manager at a well-known American chain of department stores, instilling in Pelt the art of sales. “It’s in my DNA,” he says. “My parents gave me both the entrepreneurial spirit and the sales ability. That combination shapes who I am as a business leader.”

The awesome responsibility that comes with entrepreneurship

But Pelt is quick to note that entrepreneurship is far from glamorous. He feels that many aspiring founders imagine it as freedom from a boss or the luxury of setting their own schedules. The reality, he says, is very different: “When you become an entrepreneur, you are the boss, but you are also the janitor, the secretary, the HR manager, the accountant, the salesperson; everything starts and stops with you. It’s an awesome responsibility.”

That responsibility often means sacrifice. “There are times you have to go without to make sure the company has what it needs to run,” Pelt explains. “If you don’t have the passion to live, breathe and sleep your business, don’t do it. But if you do, why chain yourself to a desk making money for someone else? Make the money for yourself.”

Preparation can pay off for entrepreneurs

For Pelt, that passion has always been clear: building a network that provides opportunities and representation where it has long been missing. UEN’s growth aims to be a testament to his pursuit of that vision. But he is also candid about the reality that success requires preparation.

“Prepare yourself,” Pelt advises young entrepreneurs. “Read, study, get ready. Arm yourself with all the information and experience you can, because it’s not easy. There will be peaks and valleys, but if you’re prepared, you will be able to enjoy the ride.”

Success that goes beyond financial outcomes

Reflecting on his journey, Pelt believes that entrepreneurial success is not measured only in financial outcomes but in fulfillment. “If it’s not something you can live without, then don’t do it,” he says. “But if it is, then go after it relentlessly. That’s when the sacrifices are worth it, and that’s when you truly succeed.”

In building UEN, Pelt has strived to demonstrate not just business acumen, but also the courage to follow his vision. His story is less about being a founder and more about embodying the principles of faith, perseverance and determination. For those willing to listen, his advice is simple: find your gift, fear nothing, prepare for sacrifice and pursue your calling as if your life depends on it.