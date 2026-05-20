Yesterday, Google didn’t release a feature update. It announced the end of search as a behavior.

At Google I/O 2026 on May 19, the company unveiled sweeping changes to its core product—the biggest redesign of the search box in 25 years, a new default AI Mode powered by its Gemini 3.5 Flash model and something that should stop every entrepreneur and marketer cold: Search agents that run 24/7 in the background, autonomously hunting the web on your customer’s behalf.

Your customer is no longer necessarily going to Google to find you. In many cases, they’re going to Google once to set up an agent that will find you for them.

That changes everything about how your business gets discovered.

This Is Not the Zero-Click Problem—It’s the Next One

If you’ve been working to survive the AI Overviews era—optimizing to be cited rather than clicked—that work is still valid. That battle is ongoing. But what Google announced yesterday is a layer beyond.

AI Overviews answer a query when a user types it. Information agents answer a need before a user even opens a browser.

Here’s the practical difference. A few months ago, your customer searched “best CRM for a 10-person consulting firm.” They saw an AI overview. Maybe they clicked a result, maybe they didn’t.

Now? That same customer goes to Google once and sets up an agent: “Track the best CRM options for small consulting firms under $75/month—alert me if something notable changes.” The agent then runs quietly in the background, crawling blogs, news and reviews around the clock. When it finds something worth surfacing, it brings it to the customer.

Your brand either shows up consistently enough to be noticed, or it doesn’t show up at all.

What Google Actually Announced

According to TechCrunch , users will be able to create, customize and manage multiple information agents directly within Search starting this summer. These agents operate 24/7, scanning the web for updates based on parameters the user sets: market movements, product releases, competitor activity, apartment listings and, yes, vendor research.

Google also confirmed that AI Mode has surpassed 1 billion monthly users , with queries more than doubling every quarter since launch. That’s not a niche feature. That’s where your audience already lives.

There’s more. Google is expanding agentic booking into Search, so an agent can now call a business on a customer’s behalf to check availability. For service-based businesses, a local yoga studio or marketing consultant is now discoverable in a way that requires no click, no form and no visit.

CNN reported that Google CEO Sundar Pichai described this as the beginning of an “agentic era.” AI is not just answering questions but completing tasks autonomously. Alphabet plans to spend between $180 billion and $190 billion on AI infrastructure this year alone. This bet is not reversible.

The Real Shift: Discovery Is Now a Marathon, Not a Moment

Here’s the thing most businesses are missing in the immediate reaction to this news: Agentic search doesn’t reward a single great piece of content. It rewards consistent presence.

When a human typed a query, your job was to rank No. 1 at that one moment. When an agent is monitoring a category for days or weeks, the businesses that keep surfacing across multiple touchpoints—articles, reviews, mentions, expert quotes, social discussion—build up a pattern the agent recognizes as authoritative.

Think of it less like winning a race and more like showing up to the same neighborhood every day. The agent learns who belongs there.

The businesses that will win in the agentic era are the ones who stop treating discoverability as a campaign and start treating it as a consistent operating rhythm.

4 Things to Do Before Your Competitors Figure This Out

1. Shift from keyword targeting to question targeting

The redesigned search box is built for conversational, multi-sentence queries. Google called it the biggest change to the search interface in 25 years. Your customer isn’t typing “CRM small business.” They’re typing “What’s the best CRM for a 10-person marketing team that integrates with Slack and is under $75/month?” Your content needs to answer the full question, not chase a keyword fragment. Audit your top 20 articles and ask: Does this piece answer a complete, specific question that a real person would speak aloud?

2. Build entity consistency across every surface

When an agent sweeps the web looking for the best option in your category, it doesn’t just check your website. It checks your Google Business Profile, your LinkedIn, your press mentions, your third-party reviews and your citations in other articles. If your name, specialty and value proposition are inconsistent across those surfaces, the agent gets a muddy signal. Spend one afternoon auditing how your business is described across platforms, and make every description say the same thing.

3. Make your pricing and process machine-readable

Google announced agentic booking capabilities this summer, meaning an AI agent can, in certain categories, call or message a business to check availability and pricing on a user’s behalf. If that information isn’t easy to find on your site, you’re invisible to the agent before it ever calls you. Put your pricing logic, service scope and availability on a dedicated, clearly labeled page. Plain language, no PDFs.

4. Create content that builds your “presence pattern” over time

One viral post doesn’t build the kind of consistent footprint an information agent notices. Start by committing to a narrow content focus—one specific audience problem you solve—and publish on that topic regularly. Guest articles, podcast appearances, expert quotes in industry roundups—each one is another data point the agent accumulates. The goal is to be the brand that keeps showing up, not the one that showed up brilliantly once.

The Businesses That Are Already in Position

Here’s the good news: The fundamentals of great content haven’t changed. What Google has done is raise the stakes on consistency.

If you’ve been building a real body of work—expert-sourced, clearly structured, written for a specific audience—you’re already in a stronger position than you think. The agentic era doesn’t reward gaming the system. It rewards the unglamorous work: showing up, being accurate, being findable and doing it again tomorrow.

The search bar changed. The brief for your business didn’t.

Start by picking the one question your ideal customer is going to ask an agent this week—and make sure your answer is the clearest one on the internet.

Featured image from Skorzewiak/Shutterstock