Business

Glenn Sanford Rejoins SUCCESS® to Lead AI-Driven Revolution and Redefine What It Means to Achieve

BYSUCCESS Staff
UPDATED: July 29, 2025
PUBLISHED: July 29, 2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — July 29, 2025 — SUCCESS® Enterprises, a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) today announced that Glenn Sanford, founder of eXp Realty and CEO of eXp World Holdings, will now also serve as publisher and managing director of SUCCESS®. Sanford’s return signals a bold new chapter as the company launches the next evolution of SUCCESS+™, an AI-powered global platform designed to accelerate growth, ignite collaboration and unlock human potential like never before. 

“At eXp, our mission has always been to empower agents and entrepreneurs to achieve more than they ever thought possible,” Sanford says. “With SUCCESS+, we are bringing that same agent-centric, innovative mindset to the broader personal and professional growth space, harnessing AI to deliver personalized learning, meaningful connections and opportunities for everyone to level up faster than ever before. We see SUCCESS+ as a platform where today’s leaders, creators and partners can collaborate and grow side-by-side with those who aspire to join them.”

SUCCESS+ is the foundation for a thriving global community of growth-minded individuals, teams and partners, offering unmatched value, connection and support through:

  • AI-personalized learning paths, content and coaching 
  • An all-access digital library of both classic and cutting-edge SUCCESS® resources 
  • Live monthly masterminds, coaching and expert Q&A sessions 
  • Full access to SUCCESS® magazine and SUCCESS+ magazine
  • Early access to exclusive in-person and virtual events 
  • Member pricing on workshops, certifications and unique experiences 
  • Direct connections with global thought leaders and a thriving, supportive community 

“The future of achievement is tech-powered, collaborative, and deeply personal,” said Kerrie Lee Brown, SUCCESS® Enterprises’ VP of publishing and editor-in-chief. “By fusing trusted wisdom with intelligent technology, SUCCESS+ puts every member and every partner in control of their own growth journey, and positions SUCCESS® as the premier platform for the next generation of achievers and industry leaders.”

With the global personal development market exceeding $50 billion and demand for real-time expertise, trusted partnerships and collaborative solutions at an all-time high, SUCCESS+ stands out by combining legacy authority with next-generation technology and a dynamic partner ecosystem delivering ROI, credibility and impact for individuals, entrepreneurs, teams and industry leaders.

The new SUCCESS+ platform will roll out globally over the next 90 days, with new features, partnerships and member-driven experiences designed to help every user realize their definition of success and every partner amplify their impact. To discover SUCCESS+ and join a global movement of achievers and thought leaders, visit https://www.success.com

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 81,000 agents across 28 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses.  For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. Such statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the launch and global expansion of the SUCCESS+ platform, anticipated adoption and impact of AI-driven personal growth tools, strategic partnerships, and Glenn Sanford’s leadership role in advancing the SUCCESS® brand. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to market adoption of new technology platforms, competitive developments, strategic execution risks, changes in consumer or partner demand, and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

