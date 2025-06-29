Discover How to Set Competitive Freelance Hourly Rates

In 2024, 76.4 million workers chose freelance careers. I was one of them, and I have to say, the flexibility that comes with freelance work is extremely rewarding. However, finding success in the freelance market isn’t always easy. Whether you’re just contemplating making the jump from traditional work to freelance work or you’ve been freelancing for years, one challenge many freelancers face is knowing how to calculate their personal freelance rate.

In this article, we’ll discuss how to set freelance hourly rates based on different industries, regions and experience levels.

What Is the Average Freelance Hourly Rate?

In 2025, the average freelance hourly rate in the United States is around $48/hour, according to ZipRecruiter. Worldwide, that number increases to $101.50, based on information from Clockify. While knowing these average rates is helpful when setting your prices, you also need to understand how other factors affect compensation.

Freelance Hourly Rates by Location

When determining how much to charge clients, research average rates by country. Geography plays a major role in freelancers’ compensation, according to a recent report by Payoneer. Check out their 2022 freelance hourly rate findings below:

North America: $56

Western Europe: $27

South America: $24

Central & Eastern Europe: $23

Africa: $22

Asia Pacific: $20

Central America: $18

Other Factors That Can Impact Freelance Rates

Freelancers’ hourly wages are affected by more than just location. Other factors to consider are age, gender, experience and industry. We’ll discuss each below.

Age

Age can influence a freelancer’s earning potential. While this might be due to experience (i.e., the older you are, the more years you likely have in your chosen field), a combination of confidence and client perception may be at play. Millennials and the Gen Z population represent nearly 70% of the global freelance workforce, per Hubstaff. Here’s their 2024 breakdown of freelancer earnings by age, which indicates the top earners are between the ages of 55 and 64:

18–24 years: $16

25–34 years: $19

34–44 years: $24

45–54 years: $27

55–64 years: $36

Over 65: $34

Gender

According to the previously mentioned Payoneer report, women freelancers typically make $22/hour compared to $24/hour for men. The results mean that women, on average, only earn 92 cents for every dollar a man makes. This pay gap is apparent across varied industries and geographic regions. What is encouraging, though, according to the Payoneer report, is that “the gap is slightly smaller than the one reported last year (90 cents to $1).”

Experience

The more experience you have, the higher you can usually set your freelance hourly rate. For example, a freelancer with 10 years of experience as a web developer can charge more than a freelancer just starting out. However, experience doesn’t have to be measured simply in the number of years. Personally, as a freelance writer, I rely on an extensive portfolio to demonstrate a high level of experience to potential clients.

Certifications

Expertise is an investment, not an expense, meaning the time and money you invest in degrees and certifications may enable you to charge more for your services. You can add specialized training and in-demand certifications, like a Google Analytics certification for marketing professionals, to your resume. This can demonstrate knowledge in specific areas and possibly attract higher-paying clients. Per Coursera’s 2023 Learner Outcomes Report, “77% of learners say learning on Coursera has helped their careers.” For beginner freelancers, Coursera even offers a five-course “Building Your Freelancing Career Specialization” series.

Industry

Hourly rates for freelance jobs also vary based on the industry. Banking and finance positions often have the highest freelance hourly rates, while admin, customer support and quality assurance often have the lowest (per Clockify). As a general overview, here’s a look at Upwork’s hourly estimates for some of the best freelance jobs.

Freelance web designer hourly rate: $15–$30/hour

Freelance graphic designer hourly rate: $15–$35/hour

Freelance project manager hourly rate: $19–$45/hour

Freelance hourly rate for photographer: $25–$45/hour

Freelance writer hourly rate: $30–$59/hour

Freelance financial adviser hourly rate: $30–$75/hour

Freelance cybersecurity developer hourly rate: $40–$90/hour

Freelance data analyst hourly rate: $20–50/hour

How to Set Your Own Rates as a Freelancer

Building your career as a freelancer requires a clear understanding of your value and financial needs. There’s no standard right or wrong answer. Every freelancer is unique. However, here are some tips that can help you determine your rates so you’re paid fairly for your work and expertise.

Identify Your Financial Goals

Ask yourself: How much money do I need to make to support my unique lifestyle? A freelance hourly rate calculator like Upwork’s is a fantastic tool for determining a base rate. Start with the weekly, monthly or annual amounts you need to live. Then, calculate all expenses, which can include office space, internet, phones and any necessary computer software programs as a freelance business owner. You’ll also want to factor in freelance taxes and health insurance. Create your rates with solid expense calculations based on your financial goals.

Do Market Research

Know what others in your field are making. Use platforms like Upwork, Glassdoor and Clockify to gather information about freelance hourly rates in your industry. Set your rates based on this research, but factor in your unique skills, experience and expertise. Rates should be competitive and aligned with industry standards. Keep in mind that freelancers with several years of experience and a strong portfolio of projects can set higher rates than those just starting out.

Decide on Hourly vs. Project-Based Pricing

Do you want to bill hourly or by project? Hourly is ideal for newbies, especially when the scope isn’t clear. You’ll get paid by the hour, which is great. However, as you get quicker at tasks, you may get paid less as completing them will take you less time. Getting paid for the project may be better for more experienced freelancers. You won’t be penalized for working quickly; you’ll simply be paid for the project completed.

Another pricing method—value-based pricing—is an option. Here, you’ll be paid for the value you bring, which can be clearly measured in projects such as marketing campaigns and website conversions. Consider using a combination of pricing options depending on the nature and complexity of each client and assignment.

Communicate With Clients

Every freelancer needs to understand their clients’ goals and how their projects fit into the company’s bigger picture. This knowledge will help set expectations. Effective communication with clients can also help identify ways to provide more value and possibly even lead to an expansion of your services.

While setting your freelance rates can be tricky, remember that they can always change. Start by factoring in your specific location, years of experience and expertise in the industry. As you grow as a freelancer, so should your rates.

Know Your Value & How to Set Your Freelance Prices

Each freelancer brings a unique set of skills and experience to their clients. By researching the different freelance hourly rates and the factors that impact them, you can gain a better understanding of typical pricing. However, knowing your value, calculating your budget and expenses, and considering a variety of rate strategies can help you set competitive rates. The result? Get paid fairly and build a flexible career you love.

Photo by Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.