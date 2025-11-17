Over the past decade, the marketing industry has undergone significant changes. Campaigns, tactics and methodologies that were effective in a pre-internet world weren’t designed to capture the attention of a new generation. FLBR Motorsport, however, is striving to embrace the new opportunities that have arisen with these changes. The brand is dedicated to helping inspire interest in Formula 1 racing. Nowhere is this approach more evident than in the story of Cash and Roman Felber.

The unique story of Cash and Roman, twin teenage drivers from Ohio and Florida, has gained national attention as they pursue their racing careers on the path to Formula 1. By embracing coverage on streaming platforms like Netflix and welcoming sponsorship deals, FLBR Motorsport is now offering custom opportunities featuring these rising twin racers as they compete in the Formula 4 U.S. Championship.

How FLBR Motorsport sponsorship works

FLBR Motorsport will collaborate with you to develop a custom sponsorship package for sponsors eager to engage in the world of international motorsport. The investments vary across a wide range of values, enabling sponsors to find the ideal fit for their needs and budget.

Regardless of the package a sponsor selects, they receive exposure and access to the world of Formula 4 motorsport and the journey of Cash and Roman to Formula 1. With two racers, these packages provide sponsors with double the exposure. FLBR believes this will create a strong impact in the sport while providing excellent value for their investment.

All packages can be customized to meet the specific needs and goals of the sponsor. Additional marketing and promotional opportunities, such as on-track signage and product placement, may also be available for an additional fee. As representatives of FLBR Motorsport say, “We invite you to join us by becoming part of this exciting journey alongside Cash and Roman as they blaze their trails into motorsport history!”

Branding opportunities

There are several opportunities available for you to take advantage of as a sponsor, ranging from endorsing the complete race car design and logo placement to cockpit branding for live in-car cameras. Furthermore, sponsors can also put branding on items such as driver suits, helmets and other gear. Such sponsorship deals will often earn the sponsor a place on team shirts, hats and additional equipment.

Cash and Roman’s upcoming races

If you’re interested in seeing Cash and Roman race, here’s a peek at their upcoming races:

July 31–Aug. 3: New Jersey Motorsports Park (Millville, New Jersey)

Sept. 18–21: VIRginia International Raceway (Alton, Virginia)

Oct. 17–19: Barber Motorsports Park (Birmingham, Alabama)

Sponsor brands

Many brands have already become sponsors. Fly Alliance, Snooze Mattress Company, Life Force Water, Pro-Sim, Ford School and Drive to Survive are examples of sponsors of FLBR Motorsport.

With the twins, not only are these brands receiving media exposure because of pre-existing popularity and interest in Cash and Roman’s story, but they are also receiving double that exposure. With the twins, you get two cars, two drivers and double the branding opportunities.

FLBR Motorsport aims to drive success

FLBR Motorsport supports sponsors with built-in engagement and reach. Cash and Roman accumulate millions of video views and several thousand in-person viewers per race. They also court further engagement with millions of Drive to Survive fans. As a result, any sponsor has the potential to not only get a boost and financial benefit, but also earn a special place in the hearts of racing fans. By entering into a sponsorship deal with FLBR Motorsport, you can become part of an inspiring, historic journey of young athletes pushing toward F1 greatness.

Investing involves risk and your investment may lose value. Past performance gives no indication of future results. These statements do not constitute and cannot replace investment advice.

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