Something unusual is happening in the American economy. People aren’t just quitting their jobs—they’re quitting them before anything bad happens.

Not because they hate their employer. Not because they got a better offer. But because they’re watching the headlines, doing the math and deciding that betting on themselves now—before the layoff notice arrives—is the smarter play than waiting to see what happens next.

The result is the biggest entrepreneurship surge in two decades, and it’s being powered not by optimism alone but by a very specific kind of productive anxiety. The job market is uncertain. AI is reshaping entire industries. The economy keeps sending mixed signals. And in that environment, a growing number of people are reaching the same conclusion: The riskiest thing to do right now might be to stay put.

The Numbers Behind the Surge

Between November 2025 and January 2026, U.S. entrepreneurs filed 1.56 million business applications —the most of any three-month stretch since the Census Bureau began tracking this data in 2004, according to CNBC . That figure doesn’t measure people thinking about starting something. It measures people who filled out the paperwork.

The anxiety driving that wave is real and specific. According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas , the executive outplacement firm that tracks layoff announcements, AI was cited as the primary reason for job cuts for two consecutive months in early 2026, accounting for more than 49,000 planned layoffs, or roughly 16% of all announced cuts through April. That’s up from 5% of total cuts in all of 2025.

The headlines have made the threat concrete. In February, Block CEO Jack Dorsey cut more than 40% of his workforce —4,000 people—and was blunt about why. “A significantly smaller team, using the tools we’re building, can do more and do it better,” he wrote in a public announcement on X. “I don’t think we’re early to this realization. I think most companies are late.”

That sentence sent a jolt through every white-collar worker paying attention. If AI means the same output from a smaller team, the math is simple: Somewhere between now and then, somebody’s seat is empty. The question is whether it’s yours and whether you’d rather find that out on your own terms or someone else’s.

Why AI Changed the Math for Starting a Business

Here’s the part the anxiety narrative misses: The same technology reshaping the job market is also the reason the barriers to building your own business have never been lower.

Consider what Rudy Arora and Sarthak Dhawan built. Two college dropouts in their early twenties, the founders of Turbo AI launched an AI-powered note-taking tool in early 2024 with an initial investment of less than $300 . By October 2025, their company had reached 5 million users, was generating eight-figure annual recurring revenue and was doing it all with 13 employees. Arora has noted publicly that the same operation, built two-and-a-half years earlier, would have required over 100 people.

That compression—from 100 people to 13—isn’t unique to their company. It’s a structural shift. AI handles drafting, research, customer support, analytics and content production at a fraction of the cost of hiring people to do the same work. The Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council’s March 2026 survey found that 82% of small business employers have already invested in AI tools, with the average business using a median of five tools across their operations, and 93% plan to increase that investment.

The playing field isn’t just level. For the first time, it actually tilts toward the small and nimble. A solopreneur can now produce, market and service at a scale that would have required a full team five years ago. The structural advantage that big companies once held—headcount—is being neutralized in real time.

Why the Timing Is Actually in Your Favor

It’s tempting to look at 1.56 million business applications and think the wave has already crested. It hasn’t.

Most of those new founders are still figuring it out. The vast majority of businesses started right now won’t have a clear product-market fit for months. The noise floor is high, which means that anyone entering with a clear value proposition, a specific audience and a genuine point of difference is competing against a crowd of people who haven’t found those things yet.

The other thing working in your favor: Your existing network still knows you as someone with expertise, credibility and a track record. That brand—built over years inside an organization—doesn’t disappear when you leave. It moves with you. And it’s the exact thing that’s hardest for a new business to manufacture from scratch.

The window for entering with that advantage isn’t infinite. But right now, it’s open.

The 3-Question Gut Check

Before you file the paperwork—or even start the spreadsheet—run through these three questions honestly. They won’t tell you whether entrepreneurship is for you. But they will tell you whether right now is your moment.

1. Do you have a specific problem you can solve for a specific person, or just a general direction?

“I want to do consulting in my industry” is a direction. “I help mid-sized logistics companies reduce driver turnover by redesigning their onboarding process” is a business. The more precisely you can describe who you serve and what changes for them, the faster everything else moves. If you can’t describe that precisely yet, that’s your first project—not your reason to wait.

2. Can you generate your first dollar within 90 days without quitting your job?

The answer to this question reveals more about your business model than six months of planning will. If the answer is yes, you have a viable path. If the answer is “not without going full-time first,” that’s worth examining closely. Most businesses that require you to go all-in before generating revenue are either requiring the wrong kind of infrastructure too early or are solving a problem that doesn’t have paying customers yet. Neither situation improves by quitting.

3. What is the actual, specific cost of not trying this?

Not the vague cost. The specific one. If you stay in your current role for two more years and nothing changes—no side income, no business built, no progress on this idea—what does that cost you? In opportunity, in motivation, in the compound interest of not starting? Most people underestimate this number dramatically. Running the real math often reframes the risk calculation entirely.

If you answered all three with clarity—you know your customer, you have a 90-day path to revenue, and you’ve done the math on inaction—you’re not waiting for conditions to be right. The conditions are already as right as they’re going to get.

The Best Time Was 5 Years Ago—the Second Best Time Is Now

The people who built durable businesses in the first wave of pandemic entrepreneurship didn’t have a plan. They had a problem, a skill and a moment of disruption that made staying still feel more dangerous than moving.

You have all three of those things right now.

The anxiety is real. So is the opportunity. The gap between them is where your business gets built—not when the headlines calm down, not when the job market stabilizes, and not when you have all the answers.

Start with what you know. Serve one person well. Build the next right thing from there.

Featured image from Zamrznuti Tonovi/Shutterstock