How often does someone ask you how you are?

Chances are the answer might be as often as multiple times a day, every day or maybe once a week. After all, “How are you?” is one of the most common questions.

But there is a catch. How often do you answer that question with honesty and in detail? We bet it’s not every day or even once a week.

For generations, we as humans have chased everything from physical strength to monetary goals to beauty to power. We have excelled at being pioneers and explorers of our world and beyond. Yet, for most of us, the world of emotions unfailingly remains uncharted territory, with “emotional intelligence” only recently being introduced into popular culture.

Our emotions influence every aspect of our lives, and it’s only by mastering them—not ignoring, avoiding or dismissing what we usually do—that we can open up amazing possibilities for ourselves. If you want to embark on a journey of self-discovery, improving your emotional intelligence should be among your top priorities. Reading books on emotional intelligence is a great way to do that.

But first, let’s get a brief idea of emotional intelligence.

What Is Emotional Intelligence?

In the simplest of terms, emotional intelligence, or emotional quotient (EQ), is the ability to understand, manage and communicate our emotions, as well as interpret and influence others’. While most of us don’t realize its significance, it shapes our entire thought process and personality, affecting everything from our work to relationships and beyond.

Five key components make up your emotional intelligence:

Self-awareness is your ability to identify your feelings and their impact on your thoughts and actions. It is the most basic component of your EQ.

Self-management is the ability to control and regulate your emotions, especially in situations where they can be harmful to you or others.

Intrinsic motivation is your ability to channel your emotions toward your goals. It helps you keep going every day without an external influence or motivation.

Empathy includes understanding and relating to others’ emotions. It’s the ability that helps you connect with people and form relationships.

Social Skills include the culmination of all other components and more. They are your ability to maintain healthy relationships with others via effective verbal and nonverbal communication.

Once you excel at all five components, your high emotional intelligence will become a life skill that will help you in more ways than you might imagine. The books mentioned below can also play a role in boosting your EQ.

The Best Books On Emotional Intelligence to Read In 2025

Without further ado, here are the best books about emotional intelligence to read in 2025. This list includes both our personal favorites at SUCCESS® and several of today’s most popular choices on sites like Amazon and Goodreads. We’ve included our own rating for each book based on factors like overall readability, total studies referenced, educational and professional background of the author, and various subtopics.

By Daniel Goleman, Ph.D.

Best Overall | SUCCESS Rating: 5.0

Daniel Goleman’s groundbreaking book is a cornerstone for understanding EQ, delving into how EQ can be more critical than IQ for achieving success across personal, social and professional domains. Goleman’s accessible yet in-depth exploration makes this book perfect for general readers interested in personal development and psychology. It covers key components of EQ, including self-awareness, self-discipline, and empathy.

Goleman, a renowned psychologist and science journalist, presents his findings with a blend of scientific research and practical examples, making complex concepts easy to grasp. Known for other works like Social Intelligence and Focus: The Hidden Driver of Excellence, Goleman contributes invaluable research to the field. This essential read is highly recommended for both beginners and seasoned readers seeking to enhance their EQ.

Find the book on Amazon.

By Travis Bradberry and Jean Greaves

Best for Practical Application | SUCCESS Rating: 4.75

Travis Bradberry and Jean Greaves offer a hands-on approach to building EQ in Emotional Intelligence 2.0. This 280-page guide includes a unique code for accessing an online assessment that provides personalized strategies for enhancing EQ. The book’s step-by-step instructions make it ideal for professionals, students and anyone looking to practically improve their EQ.

Bradberry and Greaves, cofounders of TalentSmartEQ, combine their expertise in corporate training and personal development to create an interactive and accessible read. Topics include self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management strategies, making this book a valuable resource for those seeking a tailored approach to boosting their EQ.

Find the book on Amazon.

By Steven J. Stein and Howard E. Book

Best for Personal Development | SUCCESS Rating: 4.75

Steven J. Stein and Howard E. Book explore how emotional intelligence contributes to success in The EQ Edge, which offers insights and practical tools based on extensive research and real-life examples. Targeted at individuals seeking personal and professional growth, the book breaks down complex concepts into digestible parts, making it an enlightening read.

Stein, a clinical psychologist and founder and executive chair of Multi-Health Systems, and Book, a psychoanalytic psychiatrist and organizational consultant, bring their expertise to the forefront in this book. It covers the science of EQ, practical EQ skills and real-life applications, providing a comprehensive guide for readers aiming to increase their EQ.

Find the book on Amazon.

By Susan David, Ph.D.

Best for Personal Growth | SUCCESS Rating: 4.5

In this book, Susan David focuses on emotional agility, a key aspect of EQ, and offers strategies for becoming more adaptable and resilient. This book is perfect for individuals who are looking to improve their personal growth and emotional well-being. David’s engaging writing style and practical advice make her concepts easy to apply to everyday life.

David, a psychologist on the faculty at Harvard Medical School, cofounded the Institute of Coaching at McLean Hospital. Her expertise is evident in her accessible exploration of the power of emotional agility, helping readers become unstuck and thrive in the face of change.

Find the book on Amazon.

By Daniel Goleman, Richard Boyatzis, Ph.D., and Annie McKee, Ph.D.

Best for Leadership Development | SUCCESS Rating: 4.5

Primal Leadership explores how leaders can use EQ to inspire and motivate their teams. This collaborative work by Daniel Goleman, Richard Boyatzis and Annie McKee presents a compelling case for the importance of EQ in leadership, as well as real-world examples and strategies.

Geared toward current and aspiring leaders, managers and executives, the book covers the role of EQ in leadership, developing leadership styles and creating resonant leaders. Goleman, known for his work on emotional intelligence, Boyatzis, a professor of organizational behavior, and McKee, a business adviser and leadership expert, combine their knowledge to create a must-read for anyone in a leadership position.

Find the book on Amazon.

By Adele Lynn

Best for Professional Relationships | SUCCESS Rating: 4.5

Adele Lynn’s The EQ Difference focuses on applying emotional intelligence in the workplace. It provides a detailed plan for developing EQ skills that lead to better teamwork, communication and leadership. This book is ideal for professionals, team leaders and HR personnel.

Lynn, a consultant and author who specializes in emotional intelligence and leadership development, includes exercises and assessments to help readers identify their EQ strengths and weaknesses. Her practical and relatable approach makes this book a useful resource for anyone looking to strengthen their professional relationships.

Find the book on Amazon.

Related Reading: How Emotional Intelligence Can Make the Workplace Better for You & Colleagues

By David R. Caruso, Ph.D., and Peter Salovey, Ph.D.

Best for Managers | SUCCESS Rating: 4.5

David R. Caruso and Peter Salovey’s The Emotionally Intelligent Manager is a comprehensive guide to developing emotional intelligence in managerial roles. It outlines four key emotional skills and provides practical strategies for applying them, making it a must-read for managers, supervisors and team leaders.

Caruso, a psychologist, and Salovey, a psychology professor and former president of Yale University, offer research-based insights and real-world examples. Topics include identifying emotional skills, applying EQ in management and enhancing leadership abilities—all of which provide valuable tools for improving managerial effectiveness.

Find the book on Amazon.

By Colleen Stanley

Best for Sales Professionals | SUCCESS Rating: 4.5

In Emotional Intelligence for Sales Success, Colleen Stanley provides practical tips for leveraging emotional intelligence to improve sales performance. This book is essential for sales professionals of all levels and business developers seeking to build better relationships with customers and close deals more effectively.

Stanley, president and founder of SalesLeadership, Inc., presents straightforward and actionable advice. Topics include building customer relationships, emotional triggers in sales and closing deals with EQ, resulting in an insightful read for upgrading sales skills.

Find the book on Amazon.

By Jeanne Segal, Ph.D.

Best for Communication Skills | SUCCESS Rating: 4.25

Jeanne Segal’s The Language of Emotional Intelligence is an in-depth guide to using EQ for better communication. She outlines five essential tools for developing strong relationships and provides practical tips for applying them, which makes this book perfect for individuals looking to enhance their communication skills.

Segal, a renowned expert in emotional intelligence, shares an accessible and relatable approach to understanding emotional signals, building trust and implementing effective communication strategies. Her insights make this book a helpful resource for improving interactions with others.

Find the book on Amazon.

By Hendrie Weisinger, Ph.D.

Best for Career Advancement | SUCCESS Rating: 4.25

Hendrie Weisinger’s Emotional Intelligence at Work focuses on how EQ can be critical to career success. The book provides practical advice for cultivating the EQ skills that lead to professional growth, making it ideal for anyone looking to advance their career.

Weisinger, a psychologist and expert in EQ, offers engaging writing filled with actionable tips. Topics include building workplace EQ, enhancing team dynamics and leading with EQ, providing readers with the tools they need to excel professionally.

Find the book on Amazon.

By Daniel Goleman

Best for Understanding Social Dynamics | SUCCESS Rating: 4.25

In this book, Daniel Goleman discusses the concept of social intelligence and its impact on our relationships. He delves into the science behind social interactions and provides strategies for improving social skills, making it perfect for those looking to deepen their understanding of social dynamics.

Goleman backs his insights with extensive research. His accessible writing makes complex ideas easy to understand, resulting in a fascinating read for anyone interested in the science of human relationships.

Find the book on Amazon.

By Steven J. Stein

Best for Organizational Development | SUCCESS Rating: 4.0

Steven J. Stein’s The EQ Leader explores how leaders can use EQ to build meaningful organizations. It provides strategies for creating shared goals and instilling passion in teams—making it an essential resource for organizational leaders.

Stein draws on research and real-world examples. His insights as a clinical psychologist provide valuable tools for readers to enhance their leadership abilities and drive organizational success with EQ.

Find the book on Amazon.

Related Reading: Emotional Intelligence Is Crucial to Good Leadership—Here’s Why

By Travis Bradberry and Jean Greaves

Best for Quick Reference | SUCCESS Rating: 4.0

The Emotional Intelligence Quick Book by Travis Bradberry and Jean Greaves guides those who want a quick yet thorough understanding of EQ. It includes tools and strategies readers can immediately apply, making it perfect for busy professionals.

Bradberry and Greaves, cofounders of TalentSmartEQ, present EQ in a straightforward manner and offer both self-assessment tools and actionable advice. This practical read is ideal for readers seeking an efficient and effective way to boost their EQ.

Find the book on Amazon.

By Jill Dann and Derek Dann

Best for Self-Study | SUCCESS Rating: 4.0

The Emotional Intelligence Workbook by Jill Dann and Derek Dann is designed to help individuals develop their EQ at their own pace. This self-study guide uses a workbook format with exercises and activities for interactive and engaging learning.

Jill Dann and Derek Dann, coaches who specialize in personal development and emotional intelligence, provide a structured approach to improving EQ. Their practical exercises and clear explanations are perfect for self-directed learners.

Find the book on Amazon.

By Brené Brown

Best For Mastering Emotional Vulnerability | SUCCESS Rating: 4.1

Daring Greatly brings to the fore one of the most delicate aspects of emotional intelligence: vulnerability. The 320-page book by Brené Brown discusses the complexities of being emotionally exposed in situations and, more importantly, shows vulnerability as a tool to enrich EQ and transform experiences in every aspect of life.

A research professor at the University of Houston, Brené Brown has authored several books. Through this book, she meticulously explains the complex interconnection between vulnerability and shame, encouraging readers to let go of their insecurities and embrace their vulnerable selves in work, relationships, parenting and beyond.

Find the book on Amazon.

By Lindsay C. Gibson

Best For Intergenerational Healing | SUCCESS Rating: 4.0

Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson is an immensely helpful resource for improving the EQ of people who have had difficult parents growing up. The book offers insights on the troubling consequences of having an emotionally immature, unavailable or selfish parent, along with tips for getting over those consequences in your personal life.

Gibson is a psychotherapist, clinical psychologist and former professor. Her work focuses on boosting adults’ overall EQ by improving their emotional intimacy with others and their dynamics with emotionally immature family members.

Find the book on Amazon.

By Thibaut Meurisse

Best For Managing Negativity | SUCCESS Rating: 3.9

In Master Your Emotions, Thibaut Meurisse explains the dynamics of negative feelings and provides a framework for training your mind for a positive change. The book is a crisp, easy-to-read guide on channeling your emotions to your benefit, with 31 coping strategies to handle troubling emotions and improve your EQ.

Each chapter ends with a set of actionable exercises that help you apply the lessons in real-life situations. The book also comes with a downloadable e-workbook to help you practice what you have learned. Written in a simple and engaging format, this book is ideal for readers who struggle with rumination and negativity.

Find the book on Amazon.

Emotional intelligence is worth reading about, as it opens doors to profound personal growth and self-awareness. Each book—from foundational works by Daniel Goleman to practical guides by Susan David—reveals actionable insights to enhance your EQ in diverse life domains. Whether you seek to strengthen your leadership skills, improve your relationships or navigate your personal challenges with greater resilience, these resources will teach you to succeed with the help of emotional intelligence.

Integrating strategies from these books will empower you to cultivate empathy, manage your emotions effectively and foster meaningful connections. Whether you’re a professional aiming for career advancement or are on a journey of self-discovery, these EQ books will serve as indispensable guides to navigating life’s complexities.

This article was updated January 2025. Photo by maxbelchenko/Shutterstock.com