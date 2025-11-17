Fifteen years ago, Eden Strategy Institute, a management consultancy firm, was established from the founder’s deep sense of purpose. For its founder, Calvin Chu, it was a calling. A moment of personal grief at a very young age set him on a path to make the most of every day in service to others.

“I knew that I needed to do something bigger with my life,” he states. “I wanted to be a supportive figure for people around the world, not at the end of my career through philanthropy, but from the get-go, throughout my career, using my energy and skills to drive meaningful change.”

A turning point leading to a new purpose

As a young consultant, Chu found himself working with major corporations, helping to launch products and services. However, after nearly a decade, this work had not provided him with the satisfaction he had hoped for. He felt rudderless and adrift amidst the sea of corporate jargon and sales goals until a pivotal trip changed everything. Upon traveling to developing regions, he witnessed the harsh realities of living in poverty.

These experiences ignited a new purpose in Chu: to harness the power of large organizations (corporations, governments and nonprofits) to solve pressing challenges. He had spent years working within these systems and adhering to their modus operandi; now he sought to use that acquired knowledge to maximize benefits for those who needed it most. Instead of simply helping businesses expand their market share, he saw the potential to create systems-level change that benefited both business and society.

Eden Strategy Institute is born

This conviction led him to establish the Eden Strategy Institute, a management consultancy firm that specializes in social innovation. Over the past 15 years, Eden has assisted global organizations in aligning their operations, products and services with market forces and developmental opportunities, driving sustainable impact while unlocking new avenues for growth. Through Eden, Chu found the outlet for fulfillment he had long been searching for and sought to help these impoverished regions.

Business strategy with social impact

Since its inception, Eden has aimed to integrate business strategy with social impact. The firm has engaged in industry development, sustainability, smart cities and social innovation. Through these means, Chu has worked to further the Institute’s cause.

Working to strengthen nonprofits

Eden has worked to enhance the global nonprofit ecosystem by advising international organizations and assisting in the establishment of charity support funds. Through research in more than 230 cities, Eden has delivered crucial insights.

By carrying out independent assessments of grant programs and social enterprises, Eden supports organizations in maximizing their impact and working toward sustainable value creation.

Moving toward a shared vision

According to Chu, one of Eden’s most transformative initiatives was a national project aimed at improving dementia care in Singapore. Commissioned by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), Eden united a coalition of 85 cross-sector stakeholders, including banks, health care systems, nonprofits, universities and even ride-hailing companies.

The founder shares, “Each organization had a different motivation.” Banks sought to design financial services tailored for patients and caregivers. Ride-hailing companies, on the other hand, explored ways to enhance accessibility for individuals with cognitive impairments. Health care institutions aimed to reduce the economic burden of dementia care. Nonprofits concentrated on supporting caregivers and advocacy.

Chu’s vision for Eden Strategy Institute is reflected in this type of unified collaboration. While the company celebrates 15 years of striving to help others with its operations, it’s also looking forward to continued growth and innovation, backed by purpose.