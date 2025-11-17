Dr. Alan Shih on Revolutionizing Neuropathy Treatment

In the realm of the legs and feet, Dr. Alan Shih is on a mission to pave a way to a future where neuropathy is not just treated but truly understood and conquered. As the founder and board-certified podiatrist at Head to Toe Healthcare, PLC in Tucson, Arizona, Shih is a foot specialist who has devoted his life to providing the best care possible.

To become who he is today, Shih has sought to learn and improve his skills. His educational background includes a bachelor of science in movement science from the University of Michigan and a doctorate at the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine. Shih has also trained in a surgical residency program at one of Chicago’s level-one trauma centers, Illinois Masonic Medical Center, and pursued advanced studies on the Ilizarov treatment, an orthopedic surgical technique, in Russia.

Since founding Head to Toe Healthcare, Shih has led the health clinic to be a shelter for patients seeking novel therapies, particularly for neuropathy of the legs and feet. With over 15 years of experience under his belt, he has honed his expertise in podiatry services, focusing on ailments such as heel and nerve pain, ingrown nails, sports medicine and general foot and leg discomfort. The podiatrist’s dedication to patient education extends beyond the clinic, as he strives to educate the public on effective neuropathy treatment methods.

Shih sees a gap in understanding human peripheral nerve anatomy among many doctors and advocates for neuropathy awareness, emphasizing the treatability of the condition. He believes surgery and expensive treatments are not the only options for patients. At Head to Toe Healthcare, Shih offers targeted treatments and avoids unnecessary surgeries, as he says they often do not solve the underlying nerve issues. He aims to enlighten both the public and the medical community about peripheral nerve anatomy and to share his perspective on optimal neuropathy treatment practices.

In pursuit of his mission, Shih has committed to progress at his own clinic, incorporating shockwave therapy, which he describes as a non-invasive treatment that utilizes high-energy soundwaves to stimulate microcirculation and promote tissue healing. Patients undergo a regimen that requires only 10-15 minutes per session once a week over the course of four weeks. Shih says implementing this therapy has shown significant benefits, particularly in treating conditions like Achilles tendonitis and plantar fasciitis, and can be more effective than traditional methods, reducing recovery time for patients.

Shih’s passion for advancing medical practices led him to take on a brief stint as a visiting lecturer at the Rosalind Franklin School of Medicine in Chicago. He is a member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and an author of multiple medical journal articles. He is an associate at Banner University Medicine’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery to advance the understanding of foot, ankle and leg diseases.

Shih also seeks to continually learn and expand his knowledge. He has received advanced training at the Dellon Institutes for Peripheral Nerve Surgery and explored emerging treatments from providers worldwide to enhance his capabilities in treating neuropathy. Ultimately, the podiatrist wants to challenge the status quo by advocating for the adoption of effective treatments from different countries into the U.S. healthcare system.

“I will continue to learn from providers in different parts of the world to educate myself on emerging treatments and will try to utilize them in my practice,” Shih says.