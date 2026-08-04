Daisy Fuentes on Building a Brand That Lasts

As an immigrant child growing up in New Jersey, Daisy Fuentes never saw her dual Cuban American identity as a problem. Instead, it was her unique differentiator—something that set her apart and made her special.

Fuentes traces that positive perspective back to her mother, who filled her with confidence from a young age.

“She said, ‘Because you are Spanish, you have more to offer. This is basically your power. You have two cultures and two languages. You have more to offer. Don’t ever forget,'” says Fuentes, who is 59. “And so I kind of grew up feeling that having two cultures, two languages, was my superpower, because that’s what she told me. I never saw it as a weakness. I never saw it as an obstacle.”

Fuentes has carried that expansive, anything-is-possible mindset with her throughout her long and successful career as a television host, model, entrepreneur and fashion icon. As the first Latina “VJ”—video jockey—on MTV, Fuentes helped redefine what mainstream media looked like in the 1990s. Later, as a fashion entrepreneur, she pioneered the blueprint for modern celebrity branding and licensing, building an iconic brand rooted in longevity and accessibility.

Now, more than three decades into her professional life, that same belief—that difference is an advantage, not a limitation—continues to shape how she evolves, takes risks and builds what comes next.

Forging a New Life

Born in Havana, Cuba, to a Cuban father and a Spanish mother, Fuentes was just 3 years old when her family fled to Spain to escape Fidel Castro’s communist regime. Just before her ninth birthday, they moved again—this time, back across the Atlantic to New Jersey.

When she arrived in the United States, Fuentes didn’t speak a word of English, but she picked it up quickly at school. Back at home, her mother made sure she never forgot her roots, giving her extra assignments in Spanish from her schoolbooks from Spain.

At the time, Fuentes didn’t love the additional homework. But, looking back now, she’s grateful. “She just wanted to make sure I didn’t forget my reading, writing in Spanish,” Fuentes says. “And little did I know, that would be the core of my career years later.”

Meanwhile, she watched her family members work hard to build a new life for themselves from scratch. In the beginning, her parents were focused primarily on survival, she says. But once they got a foothold in their new country, they began working to better themselves and their situation. Her mother worked in a factory and took classes to learn English and computer programming, while her father worked and learned about real estate.

Those early experiences, she says, forged the foundation of her strong work ethic and ultimately helped shape her into the person she is today.

“To them, success was saving enough money to move from a two-bedroom rental in Newark, New Jersey, to a very modest two-apartment house in Harrison, which was just over the bridge,” she says. “It was little lessons like that that stayed with me. Just because they didn’t have enough money to buy a beautiful single-family home in some amazing area doesn’t mean [they couldn’t level up]. They leveled up in a smart way. And sometimes success looks smart; sometimes it looks luxurious. In the early part of success, it must be smart is what I learned.”

Making History

Growing up, Fuentes didn’t have clear career aspirations. So, when she got the opportunity to work as a weather presenter for a Spanish-language TV station, her mom was very encouraging. “I remember saying to her, ‘I’ve never been on television before. We don’t know anyone who’s been on television. How am I going to do this? And it’s live television—it’s the news—and I’m not a meteorologist,'” she says. “And she said, ‘Say yes and figure out how to do it after. You’ll be fine.'”

That’s a piece of advice Fuentes has carried with her ever since: When a good opportunity arises, don’t overthink it—just go for it. “If it’s not exactly the linear path that you see for yourself, maybe that detour will make the final destination so much better and bigger and more successful than you would have ever dreamed of,” she says.

In Fuentes’ case, that unexpected detour into broadcasting sparked a successful career on TV. Fuentes gained international attention as MTV’s first Latina “VJ,” becoming one of the network’s most recognizable faces during its golden era. From there, she went on to host or co-host numerous shows on multiple networks, including MTV’s House of Style and her own CNBC talk show, as well as international specials like Miss Universe, the Billboard Latin Music Awards and La Voz Kids (the Latin version of The Voice).

Early on, Fuentes didn’t realize she was making history and breaking barriers—she was just flowing through the world as a Hispanic American woman. But her authenticity struck a chord with viewers across a wide range of backgrounds. “I was simply being who I was,” she says. “And it wasn’t until later, when the fan mail started coming in, and other young women were telling me what it meant to them, and how much it inspired them, and how wonderful it was to see someone like them on television. And it wasn’t until the journalists started changing the headlines to include words like ‘groundbreaking’ and ‘opening doors’ [that] I realized what it meant.”

Building a Brand

In the early 2000s, Fuentes began pivoting from on-camera talent to businesswoman. In 2004, she launched the Daisy Fuentes lifestyle brand, which includes fashion, accessories and beauty products sold through major retailers like Kohl’s, Ross, Burlington, Boscov and more. Today, celebrity brands are everywhere—but back then, the world of branding and licensing was, as she puts it, the “wild, wild West.”

“We knew nothing about it,” she says. “I didn’t realize at the time that I was the brand.... To me, it was a hobby that I thought I was very much into, just simply because I loved fashion, and it made perfect sense.”

At the time, many singers, models and actors were turning down brand deals because they thought they would dilute their artistic reputations. But just like she did at the start of her television career, Fuentes decided to take the leap. “I thought, ‘This is what I do for other people. Why wouldn’t I do it for myself? Why wouldn’t I promote something under my own name?'” she says. “And, again, it was an opportunity presenting itself to me. And I was taught to not think that I was above a good opportunity. If I had done that, what everybody else was doing, I would have missed out on the opportunity of my career.”

Now, more than 20 years later, Fuentes’ lifestyle brand is still thriving, showing remarkable staying power as countless other celebrity lines have come and gone. One of the keys to that longevity, Fuentes says, has been approaching it as a collaborative endeavor. “I’ve learned that this is a team sport,” she says. “I’ve learned to leave my ego out of it… because if I had kept the ego in it too much, it would have never made it anywhere.”

Her brand has evolved over the years. But through it all, Fuentes and her team have remained committed to preserving its authenticity and core DNA—grounded in the idea that women shouldn’t have to spend a fortune to look good and feel confident.

“I remember saying things like, ‘A woman shouldn’t have to choose between paying the rent or buying a handbag,'” she says. “And I believe that that is truly my customer. She is savvy. She understands fashion, but she’s… not going to overspend just to keep up with the Joneses. It’s the real women who are working, who have a family, who don’t have a lot of time, but they still want to show up looking good. They still want to make themselves feel good.”

The Power of Curiosity

Fuentes has built a career defined not just by longevity, but by a willingness to change and adapt. From her early days in television to her transition to entrepreneurship, she has consistently questioned what’s next, rather than settling into what’s comfortable.

“Evolving and changing and staying creative is such a big part of who I am,” she says. “I really believe in having an open mind…. In my 20s, [I] questioned everything about the way I was brought up, everything. And I changed some things, and then I changed some things again a decade later, and then a decade later. To me, a really important part of life is adapting and evolving and staying curious.”

That same curiosity extends to her lifestyle. In recent years, Fuentes has embraced a plant-based diet, motivated by her health and animal welfare. “I just learned too much,” she says. “With knowledge comes responsibility.… It was a journey of learning, understanding and [asking], ‘What does it mean for me? What am I willing to do about it?'”

In Her ‘Anti-Hustle’ Era

Looking ahead, Fuentes remains focused on growing her brand. She’s considering new categories like pets and denim while also exploring a possible direct-to-consumer business.

At the same time, after decades of hard work and sacrifice, she’s also fully embracing a slower pace of life with her husband, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Richard Marx. The couple recently celebrated 10 years of marriage and 12 years together.

“I’m really in the anti-hustle part of my life,” she says. “I think I have earned a bit of quiet. I’m in search of peace, whatever that means. I’m in search of meaningful moments, meaningful relationships. I want to be more present. I’m at an age where I have more sunsets behind me than ahead of me, and I don’t want to miss any one. I’m aware that I want to enjoy every moment.”

She adds: “My definition of success now really has changed. It’s having options, having freedom and having choices. To me, that’s success now. That’s what it looks like in this stage of my life.”

Daisy Fuentes’ Tips for Success

Focus on longevity, not fast success.

“People focus too much on growth and on just bigger and more,” Fuentes says. “Growth without infrastructure really might look like success—until it collapses.”

Experience is your superpower.

“Experience is very underrated,” she says. “Some people think experience maybe equals being outdated, and I think it’s the opposite. I think it can make you very powerful if you really own it and use it wisely.”

Walk in like you own the place.

“Don’t ask permission to be in certain rooms,” Fuentes says. “You belong there. If you have something to say about something, it’s valid. And don’t make yourself smaller to make somebody else feel comfortable about their insecurities.”

Embrace quiet confidence.

“Don’t take any s--- from anybody—just don’t,” Fuentes says. “That doesn’t mean to be a hard-a-- and that you have to be confrontational. It means you have to show up with a really solid, quiet, calm confidence.”

Know yourself.

“If you don’t know fully who you are…, at least figure out who you don’t want to be, how you don’t want to be, the things that you don’t want to fall for and the things you don’t want to tolerate anymore,” Fuentes says.

Make things better.

“[My parents] never felt sorry for themselves,” Fuentes says. “They never saw themselves as poor, even when I know it was a challenge for them to make ends meet. They just always saw life as, ‘What do we have to do to make things better?' And that’s a really great way of looking at everything. It will begin to change your mindset.”

This article was first published in the September/October 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.

Featured image by Lindy Lin