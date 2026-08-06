Is Career ‘Co-Piloting’ the New Helicopter Parenting?

Picture a hiring manager, impressed with a candidate’s resume, ready to extend an offer after a strong phone screen. Then the candidate shows up for the in-person interview—with their mother.

It sounds like an outlier story. It isn’t. A nationally representative survey of 1,001 Gen Z workers conducted by resume platform Zety found that 44% have had a parent help write or edit their resume, 21% say a parent has contacted a potential employer directly and 20% have had a parent join a job interview, either in person or virtually. Zety’s researchers have a name for it: career co-piloting.

Whether you’re early in your career and wondering if you’ve leaned on your parents too much or you’re the one interviewing candidates who show up with backup, this trend has something to say to you.

What Career Co-Piloting Actually Looks Like

The involvement doesn’t stop at the interview room. According to the Zety data, 28% of Gen Z workers report a parent helping with pay or benefits negotiations, split between 18% who offered advice and 10% who negotiated directly with the employer.

It can extend into the job itself too. More than half of respondents (56%) say a parent has visited their workplace outside of a formal event, and 67% say their parents regularly weigh in on ongoing career decisions.

Here’s the number that puts it in perspective: When Gen Z workers were asked who has the most influence over their career choices, 32% said their parents, 35% said their boss and 34% said the two are about equal. Parents aren’t a minor voice in the room anymore. They’re functioning as a second stakeholder in a career that isn’t theirs.

Why This Is Happening Now

Before writing this off as overparenting for its own sake, it’s worth understanding what’s driving it. Zety’s researchers point to what they call “a critical confidence gap,” particularly around negotiation, where many young workers simply haven’t been taught the skills to advocate for themselves.

That confidence gap shows up elsewhere too. A separate study from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and The Harris Poll found only 41% of young people feel “highly confident” navigating the job market, a number that drops even further among those without a career mentor.

The key is recognizing that career co-piloting is often a symptom, not the disease. Parents are stepping in because a genuine mentorship gap exists, not because an entire generation suddenly stopped wanting independence.

What Managers Actually Think When They See It

Of course, understanding why it happens doesn’t mean employers are warming up to it. Career coaches and hiring managers who’ve written about the trend generally agree on the core concern: When parents get visibly involved , it can make a candidate look less capable of succeeding on their own, even when the underlying work is strong.

That instinct runs deep among people who’ve spent years hiring. Most want proof that a candidate can stand on their own two feet, not a resume paired with evidence that someone else is still managing the details behind the scenes.

That’s the risk if you’re early in your career. Even well-intentioned parental support can quietly cost you credibility with the person deciding whether to hire, promote or trust you with more responsibility.

Where the Line Is Between Support & Sabotage

Gen Z workers themselves seem to sense where that line sits. In the same Zety survey, 55% said they would feel embarrassed or upset if a parent contacted their employer without their knowledge, and a full 80% report their parents had zero involvement in their interview process at all.

That’s an important corrective. This isn’t the majority experience, and most young professionals are drawing their own boundaries already. The trend is real and growing, but it isn’t universal, and treating an entire generation as incapable of independence would be its own mistake.

The distinction that matters is between support you ask for and support that happens without your knowledge. Getting resume feedback from a parent who’s read a thousand cover letters isn’t the problem. A parent calling your recruiter before you’ve even decided to apply is.

How to Build Independence Without Cutting Off Support

If you’re early in your career, use your parents as a sounding board, not a spokesperson. Ask for feedback on a draft email or a mock negotiation conversation, then send the real one yourself, in your own name, so the credibility that builds from it is entirely yours.

If you’re managing or hiring, address it directly and kindly rather than silently docking points. A simple, “I want to make sure I’m negotiating directly with you since you’ll be the one working here,” sets the expectation without embarrassing anyone.

The goal isn’t independence for its own sake. It’s making sure that when things go well in your career, and when they don’t, the credit and the lessons both belong to you.

Featured image from PeopleImages/Shutterstock