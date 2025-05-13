days
hours
minutes
seconds
Left To Nominate a Changemaker—Apply Today!
Sign in

Quick Links

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

MORE

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Money

Over 50% of Americans Use Buy Now, Pay Later for Essentials. Learn the Risks and How to Break the Cycle

BYAshley Turner
UPDATED: May 13, 2025
PUBLISHED: May 13, 2025
BOOKMARK
TABLE OF CONTENTS
young adult man holding plastic credit card in hand, using terminal and paying for shopping in supermarket

The modern grocery shopping experience has taken a troubling turn with the option to split your $78 bill into “four easy payments.” When did we start financing essentials like bananas and bread?

New research from PartnerCentric reveals 52% of Americans use buy now, pay later (BNPL) services, with 31% using them for groceries. Let that sink in—many of us are taking out loans for food that’ll be gone before the first payment is due. It’s a trend that could indicate a dip in our collective financial health. Learn what experts are saying and tips for breaking the cycle yourself.  

SUCCESS Magazine Subscription offer

Why we gravitate toward buy now, pay later services

“Americans are using it to navigate life on their terms,” Stephanie Harris, CEO of PartnerCentric, told Newsweek. But there’s also a troubling truth: 1 in 4 Americans admit they’re using BNPL more because they’re struggling with rising costs. LendingTree’s research backs this up, showing the number of consumers using BNPL for groceries nearly doubled last year. “

Installment plans also offer some initial psychological reprieve, because we see increments of the total instead of the full balance, making a $200 splurge feel like “just $50.” 

The drawbacks? Almost half of BNPL users confess they make more impulse purchases because of these services, and a Ramsey Solutions study found 46% of those surveyed experience difficulty paying their bills, and 33% have paid a bill late in the preceding three months.

4 tips for breaking the cycle

Instead of normalizing loans for lunch or other small purchases, try these alternatives:

  • Create a no-nonsense budget. Track every dollar using a simple budgeting app. When you see exactly where your money goes, you’ll know whether you can truly afford something without financing it.
  • Build your own “pay later” fund. Start with $1,000 in an emergency fund, then work toward three months of expenses. It’s your personal financing system that builds wealth instead of draining it.
  • Establish “no financing” rules. Ask yourself: Will this item last longer than the payment plan? For example, groceries would fail this test. If you’re not in a dire financial situation and you’re considering BNPL for necessities, it might be time to rethink your approach to finances.
  • Wait 24 hours before buying nonessentials. For groceries and other basics, commit to paying in full. This forces you to confront what you can actually afford.

Photo by Viktoriia Hnatiuk/Shutterstock

Ashley Turner is a journalist with bylines at PopCulture.com, Business Insider, and TheWrap, among other notable publications. Her passion for writing began at the age of five when she stapled together her first picture book. When not researching her next story, Ashley can be found indulging in her favorite pastimes: napping, gaming, or exploring new destinations.

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

5473 Blair Road, Suite 100
PMB 30053
Dallas, TX 75231

MORE

Copyright © 2025 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Copyright © 2024 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

Unlock the Latest Knowledge that Can You Help You Achieve More in Life with More Confidence

Print and Digital Options Available

SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Oops!

You’ve reached your limit of free
 articles for this month!

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe
X

Unlock a fifth article for free!

Plus, get access to daily inspiration, weekly newsletters and podcasts, and occasional updates from us.

By signing up you are also added to SUCCESS® emails. You can easily unsubscribe at anytime. By clicking above, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Register

Get unlimited access to SUCCESS®
(+ a bunch of extras)! Learn more.

Let's Set Your Password

Oops!

The exclusive article you’re trying to view is for subscribers only.

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe