Aaron Brookens and Brandon Allen, the brothers behind Brookens Construction, say they’re laying the framework for thriving communities, flipping the script on what a construction business should aspire to be.

Their company, which launched in 2015, currently serves the Madison, Fox Valley and Milwaukee areas in Wisconsin. With a specialty in residential and multi-family roofing, Brookens and Allen aim to instill trust in homeowners when it comes to not only restoring their homes but also educating them about the structure of roofs in general.

“We’re not just focused on fixing roofs,” Brookens says. “Our ultimate goal is to cultivate a community of leaders within the business who can bring about transformation in our neighborhoods.”

This desire to be honest and transparent with their work and make an impact in their local community has been rewarding for the brothers. “We focused on the impact we had on other people because we found out that’s what truly brings fulfillment,” Allen says.

The duo’s philosophy has also led to significant revenue growth. Brookens claims their revenue, which totaled $3.5 million in 2019, has grown to over $26 million this year. “These numbers do not just signify our business growth; they also reflect the trust placed upon us by thousands of Wisconsin residents who have chosen us to restore their homes,” he adds.

The Brookens Construction team

In addition to this financial milestone, Brookens Construction landed a spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000, a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Brookens and Allen credit this recognition to the efforts of their team—a “family of like-minded individuals helping support the community” united by their foundation of core values and personal development. The brothers say their workers have been monumental in helping to build their brand.

As a BBB-accredited business that seeks to personify trust, honest advertising, transparency and the honor code, Brookens Construction also offers consultations for insurance restoration, such as hail and wind damage claims. According to the brothers, the effect of hailstorms is often undetectable in Wisconsin, so many homeowners can be oblivious to the long-lasting damage to their houses.

Committed to educating homeowners and sharing their specialized knowledge, the Brookens Construction team provides a free no-obligation inspection in this case. According to the brothers, the average homeowner doesn’t have the wherewithal to identify whether their roof is going to fail a few years down the road. That’s where their company comes in. Once their team completes the free inspection and determines if there’s hail damage, they put it in a damage report and explain what they see on the roof to the homeowner.

Through their company, Brookens and Allen are aiming to blaze a new trail and redefine the boundaries within the construction industry. They see their work as more than just roof construction; it’s their means to personal growth and development as well as the cultivation of relationships.