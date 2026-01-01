SUCCESS Bestsellers Methodology

The SUCCESS Bestsellers list represents the most successful and widely read books in the United States, specially selected for their audience. This list derives from unit sales data provided confidentially by various vendors serving diverse interests and demographics across the nation.

Data Collection and Sources

The compilation gathers actual sales figures from hundreds of thousands of titles. The reporting retailers panel is comprehensive, capturing sales across stores of different sizes and demographics, including online retailers, independent bookstores, national and regional chains, supermarkets, university stores, gift shops and department stores.

Inclusivity in Formats

The rankings embrace publishing's dynamic nature. Sales of print books and electronic books are included. eBook sales come from leading online vendors and integrate into combined fiction, nonfiction and category-specific lists. Titles available in both print and electronic formats, as well as those in single formats, receive acknowledgment.

Standards of Reporting

Books on this list have satisfied established industry standards, with sales data submitted to SUCCESS. All sales data confidentiality is protected through non-disclosure agreements with vendors.

Criteria for Sales

Sales represent completed transactions from vendors and end users starting from official publication. The organization exercises discretion with institutional, group or bulk purchases, using proprietary vetting and audit protocols. Bulk purchases included are marked for transparency.

Vendor Compliance and Verification

Vendors must comply with sales examination requirements and independent corroboration for the reported week. Sales figures are statistically weighted to represent all selling outlets proportionally nationwide.

Exclusions

The organization does not currently track perennial sellers, classroom readings, textbooks, reference materials, test preparation guides, single vendor exclusive eBooks, journals, workbooks and comparable categories.

Commitment to Readers

The SUCCESS Bestsellers list provides a dependable weekly snapshot of what resonates with readers across the country, regardless of genre or format.