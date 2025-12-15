Why the Best Coaching Programs Focus on Identity First—Not Behavior

If you’ve spent any time in the leadership or personal development space, you know the specific frustration we are talking about. You work with someone—or perhaps you work on yourself—focused on a big goal. Maybe it’s a new habit, a business breakthrough or a fitness result. And, for a few weeks, it works.

But then, six weeks later, the momentum is gone. The old patterns creep back in.

In a landscape saturated with coaching programs that promise quick fixes, the newly relaunched SUCCESS Coaching™ certification stands apart and goes much deeper. In fact, we believe that understanding the root cause of these failures is what separates the best coaching programs from the rest.

And, with that, Glenn Sanford, founder of eXp Realty and managing director of SUCCESS® Enterprises, and Courtland Warren, a veteran facilitator with over 25 years of experience, are inviting you to have a different conversation with them—one that focuses on the root cause of human performance: identity.

Behavioral coaching vs. identity coaching

The central thesis we operate on is simple yet profound: Coaching fails when it addresses behavior without first addressing identity.

Think of it using the “iceberg model.”

Traditional coaching focuses on that visible 10% above the water—the behaviors, habits and results. But we know that the 90% below the surface—your beliefs, values, identity and nervous system regulation—is what actually drives the ship.

Consider the difference in how we speak to ourselves:

Behavioral coaching: “I’m trying to quit smoking.” This relies entirely on willpower, which often fails under stress.

Identity coaching: "I am not a smoker." This relies on a self-concept; when the identity shifts, the behavior naturally aligns.

As Courtland emphasizes in the program: “When identity and behavior conflict, identity almost always wins.” The goal of SUCCESS Coaching™ is to help you shift that internal identity first so that your external actions become next to automatic.

How identity coaching works—following the SUCCESS framework

So, how do we facilitate that deep shift together? We have built the program around a proprietary acronym that guides your coaching conversation from inception to sustainable growth.

Here is the framework you’ll use every day as a leader:

S: Set intention

First, we clarify the “what” and the “why.” We have to distinguish between your client’s surface-level wants and their deep, authentic desires.

The question you’ll ask: What do you truly want?

U: Understand obstacles

Next, you’ll identify the real barriers. We aren’t just looking for a lack of resources; we are looking for internal blocks like limiting beliefs, protective parts (internal family systems) or nervous system dysregulation.

The question you’ll ask: What’s really in the way?

C: Create your system

As the saying goes, “Good intentions fail; good systems succeed.” In this stage, you focus on building habits and structures that make success inevitable, removing the reliance on fleeting motivation.

The question you’ll ask: What structure supports this?

C: Commit to action

Now, you’ll move from planning to execution. But remember, true commitment only arises when your nervous system is regulated and your identity is aligned. We use state management to help clients move past the amygdala’s fear response.

The question you’ll ask: What’s your first step?

E: Engage support

Transformation rarely happens in isolation. You’ll help your clients navigate how their relationships must “evolve or dissolve” as they grow into their new identity.

The question you’ll ask: Who’s on your team?

S: Score and reflect

Progress must be measured at this stage. This involves creating “evidence loops” to reinforce the new identity, allowing them to learn from both wins and setbacks.

The question you’ll ask your clients: How will you know?

S: Sustain momentum

Finally, you’ll help them create long-term change. Momentum is built through small, consistent actions that release dopamine. Your ultimate goal is to build client autonomy so they can eventually coach themselves.

The question you’ll ask: What keeps this alive?

How to become a SUCCESS Certified Coach™

This is your invitation to master the mechanics of human potential. Tier 1 of the program is a hybrid model involving self-paced learning and live weekly training. We ask for a commitment of at least 3-5 hours per week.

Here is a glimpse of the key concepts you will master:

Biology of breakthrough: We dive into the nervous system and polyvagal theory , teaching you to identify “survival mode” versus “thriving mode.”

We dive into the and , teaching you to identify “survival mode” versus “thriving mode.” Identity architecture: We focus on beliefs and self-image, using tools like internal family systems (IFS) to align the subconscious with conscious goals.

We focus on beliefs and self-image, using tools like to align the subconscious with conscious goals. Environmental design: We use habit science to bypass decision fatigue.

Launch your identity-based coaching certification journey today

This is more than just a certification: It’s an opportunity to master the language of lasting change. When you integrate these six modules, you stop being just a motivation coach and become an identity architect.

Here are the details you need to know:

Who is this for? While highly relevant for real estate professionals, we designed this for any leader, mentor or influencer who wants to assist people in solving problems and transforming their lives.

While highly relevant for real estate professionals, we designed this for any leader, mentor or influencer who wants to assist people in solving problems and transforming their lives. The investment: The tuition for the Tier 1 certification is $3,000 with an early-bird rate of $2,497 .

The tuition for the Tier 1 certification is $3,000 with an early-bird rate of . The start date: Our first cohort begins January 12, 2026 .

Our first cohort begins . What comes next? After this foundation, a Tier 2 Master Coach level will follow, requiring 6 months of active coaching.

If your mission is to create autonomy, stability and authentic transformation in the lives of the people you serve, then this is your next step. We are building a global community of leaders who are elevating the standard of identity coaching, and we’re ready for you to join us.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the fundamental difference between identity coaching and behavioral coaching?

The core difference lies in the area of focus. Behavioral coaching targets the external action or habit—the visible 10% above the water (the “iceberg model”).

Identity coaching, as taught in the SUCCESS Coaching™ framework, focuses on shifting the internal self-concept, beliefs and nervous system regulation—the 90% below the surface. When the identity shifts (e.g., “I am an entrepreneur”), the desired behavior (e.g., launching a product) becomes next to automatic.

2. Is SUCCESS Coaching™ considered one of the best coaching programs for transformation?

The SUCCESS Coaching™ certification is designed to be one of the best coaching programs by leveraging the legacy of the nearly 130-year-old brand and focusing on permanent, sustainable change rather than temporary motivation.

Its distinction is the proprietary SUCCESS framework, which integrates advanced concepts like polyvagal theory and internal family systems (IFS) to address the root cause of human performance—identity—a level deeper than most traditional coaching methods.

3. How does identity coaching differ from therapy or consulting?

Identity coaching is future-focused and centers on the client’s self-generated solutions for growth. It differs from:

Therapy: Therapy is typically past-focused, dealing with healing trauma and addressing mental health conditions and emotional distress.

Consulting: Consulting involves an expert giving advice, diagnosing problems and providing prescribed solutions. Identity coaching, by contrast, is a partnership built on powerful questions and client autonomy.

4. What are the key concepts mastered in the SUCCESS Certified™ coaching program?

The program’s core modules focus on the mechanics of lasting change. Key concepts include the biology of breakthrough (nervous system and polyvagal theory), identity architecture (internal family systems and belief-shifting), and environmental design (habit science to bypass decision fatigue).

The program is ideal for any leader, mentor or influencer committed to creating authentic transformations for others. While highly relevant for real estate and business professionals who lead teams, it is designed for coaches, consultants, executives and HR leaders who want to master the art of facilitating deep identity-based change.

Photo by Josep Suria/Shutterstock