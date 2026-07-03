There’s a new kind of competitor in your market, and it almost certainly didn’t exist two years ago. It has no legacy systems, no inherited workflows and no organizational debt. What it does have is a small team, a handful of AI agents working around the clock and the ability to ship in weeks what used to take your company months and a full product team to build.

The forthcoming July-August issue of Harvard Business Review names what’s happening the “second great compression” of entrepreneurship. Written by a Harvard Business School executive fellow, a former COO of two of Canada’s largest financial institutions and the former president of Tesla, the piece argues that the cost, time and headcount required to build, test and iterate a product have collapsed simultaneously. The result is a competitive baseline that no established business was designed to operate against.

If you’ve built something worth protecting, this is the moment to understand exactly what you’re up against.

Why Your Competitive Moat Is Narrowing Fast

The traditional advantages of an established business—brand recognition, customer relationships, operational infrastructure—remain real. What’s changed is the speed at which a well-resourced startup can neutralize them. Agentic AI systems, which deploy coordinated networks of AI agents that plan, act and adapt autonomously, allow a two-person team to execute what once required an enterprise-sized operation.

The HBR authors are direct: Products that once took large teams more than a year to develop can now be built and refined in weeks by a handful of people. Beyond speed, AI-native startups are building something more durable, and that’s proprietary workflow knowledge. Every time an agent completes a task, refines a process or handles an edge case, that institutional knowledge compounds inside the system. The startup that’s been running agents for 18 months isn’t just faster; it’s accumulating an operational advantage that gets harder to close over time.

The question isn’t whether this will affect a category. It’s how far along it already is.

The Execution Gap Nobody Wants to Admit

Here’s the uncomfortable truth for most established businesses: The response to this threat is well understood, but almost nobody is actually executing on it. According to Forrester’s 2026 research , three-quarters of enterprise leaders report adopting agentic AI, but only a small minority have it running in meaningful production beyond basic chatbots. True scaled, multi-agent systems that change how work gets done are rarer still.

The reason isn’t a lack of tools or budget. It’s structural. Forrester identifies the core problem directly: Agents bolted onto human-paced legacy workflows produce task savings, not step-change value. An autonomous system is only as powerful as the process it operates inside, and most established businesses haven’t touched their core processes in years. Siloed data, rigid role definitions and inherited approval chains weren’t designed for autonomous execution, and they won’t support it without deliberate redesign.

The gap between the 75% chasing and the few catching isn’t a technology gap. It’s a process gap.

What AI-Native Startups Are Doing Differently

The startups moving fastest in 2026 aren’t just using better tools. They’re operating with a fundamentally different model. Where incumbents automate tasks within existing workflows, AI-native companies design their workflows around what agents do best from the start. The HBR piece notes that this creates compounding advantages. Each iteration makes the system smarter, faster and more defensible.

There’s also a business model dimension worth watching. The shift is moving from per-seat licensing toward outcome-based pricing; software that charges for what it accomplishes, not how many people use it. This isn’t an abstract trend. It’s already reshaping how buyers evaluate vendors and how startups structure their offers. If your pricing model assumes customers are paying for access rather than results, you’re competing on the wrong dimension.

The World Economic Forum described the dynamic plainly: Every company can now wield intelligence at scale, but only those with the right operational foundation will convert that access into advantage.

Four Moves That Close the Gap

The answer isn’t to race a startup at its own game on its own terms. It’s to use what you already have—customer trust, domain expertise, proprietary data and existing relationships—and rebuild the operating model around them. Here’s where to start.

Redesign before you automate. The most common mistake established businesses make is layering AI onto processes that were never efficient to begin with. Map your highest-friction, highest-volume workflows first. Then ask what that process would look like if it were built today, from scratch, with agents handling execution. The answer to that question is your redesign target, not the legacy version plus AI on top.

Treat your data as the actual moat. AI-native startups are starting from zero on proprietary data. You aren’t. Your transaction history, customer behavior data and operational records are assets a new entrant can’t replicate, but only if they’re clean, connected and accessible to AI systems. Strengthening data quality and integration isn’t an IT project; it’s a competitive investment.

Pick one workflow and go all the way. Forrester’s research is explicit: Pilot mode is where competitive urgency goes to die. ROI uncertainty traps organizations in small experiments that never scale. Choose one high-friction workflow—sales research, support triage, proposal generation, contract review—and rebuild it entirely around autonomous execution. The goal is a production system, not a proof of concept.

Define the human-AI boundary deliberately. The most durable advantage of an established business isn’t operational. It’s relational. Your people hold context, judgment and relationships that no agent can replicate yet. The companies pulling ahead are the ones that have explicitly mapped where human judgment stays in the loop and where it doesn’t, rather than leaving that boundary undefined and watching it collapse under pressure.

The Window Is Measured in Months, Not Years

The HBR authors aren’t sounding an alarm for five years from now. The compression is already underway, and the compounding nature of workflow knowledge means the gap between AI-native competitors and everyone else widens with each passing quarter.

The businesses that respond well to this moment won’t be the ones that adopted the most AI tools. They’ll be the ones that used the pressure of new competition to force a long-overdue rethink of how they actually operate and rebuilt around what they’re genuinely better positioned to do than any startup that launched last year. That’s not a technology problem. It’s a leadership one.

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