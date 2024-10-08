7 Ways to Ace Your Performance Review

If you’re like most of us, you dread annual performance reviews. You feel like the entire process is out of your control—and, of course, no one likes to be criticized. However, with careful planning and strategizing, your annual performance review can be an excellent opportunity to improve your job satisfaction and learn what you need to do in order to be promoted. Use these tips to take back control and receive performance review results that are beneficial to you:



1. Write down all your accomplishments

Don’t depend on your manager to remember all that you accomplished during the past year. Jay McDonald, MBA is the former CEO of Network Communications. He suggests “[sending] an email to list the projects you worked on, based on last year’s performance review goals. Include how your work benefited the company, such as how you saved them money or improved productivity. Also, mention instances where you supported other groups outside your department and the relationships you built with key personnel.” Then, your manager can simply cut and paste when they have to write up your review.

2. Turn “areas of improvement” into strengths

Remember in your job interviews when you might have been asked about your weaknesses? You probably turned this around to cleverly make those weaknesses sound like assets. For example, if you stated, “I tend to get very frustrated when people do not meet their deadlines or return phone calls,” it might leave one with the impression that you take your deadlines and responsiveness very seriously. Do the same for your review when you suggest to your manager where you can improve.



3. Accept constructive criticism

There will likely be other areas of your job performance that can be improved upon that your manager will want to bring up. When this happens, workplace communications expert and founder of Business Networking International (BNI) Ivan Misner, Ph.D., says you shouldn’t panic or get defensive, but rather listen carefully. “Ask for specific examples and concrete suggestions on how you can do better in the future,” he advises. “If a situation is completely inaccurate, you can suggest that your manager speak with someone else who is familiar with the situation. But if you screwed up, own up!”

If you feel caught off-guard and unsure of how to respond to a piece of criticism, ask to schedule a brief meeting the following week to discuss further once you’ve collected your thoughts.

4. Improve job satisfaction

If you are feeling very dissatisfied with your current job, you are not alone. Bankrate’s 2024 Employment Security Survey found that 48% of Americans in the workforce say they’re likely to search for a new job in the next 12 months. But before you head for the nearest exit, use your time during your performance review to make suggestions for improving your department. Perhaps more information needs to be shared or reports that no one reads can be eliminated. Can the company invest in new technology? Is it possible to work from home occasionally? Is there someone on the team who is underutilized and might be able to share some of your workload? It’s expensive for a company to hire and train a new employee, so it’s in their best interest to keep current employees—you—happy.

5. Ask management what you need to do to get promoted

McDonald believes annual reviews are an excellent time to discuss the aspects of your job you enjoy doing and the type of tasks you are particularly good at. “Explain where you would like to be in the next three to five years and why you want to be there,” he says. “Ask what you need to do in order to take the next step up. Are there training courses you should take? Is there a particular type of project you could lead to demonstrate your skills? What experience will you need?” Perhaps you could start managing other employees, implement a new process or track a new metric that you could then present to company leadership.

6. Save the salary discussion for another time

Companies usually start discussions regarding salary increases at least a month before annual reviews begin. So, by the time you sit down for your review, the decision has already been made. Schedule time with your manager to discuss salary at least a few months before your next review date. Collect data on how much people are paid for similar jobs in your industry and ask what kinds of tasks you can do to earn more money. Remind your manager of your current job responsibilities that go well beyond your job description and consider requesting a new job title to better reflect the work you are doing.

7. Set goals for next year

At the end of your review session, you and your manager should establish your goals for the coming year. “First, find out what the company’s goals are as well as those for your department,” advises Misner. “Together, you should define what you need to accomplish and specific metrics to track. One of the most effective things you can ever say to your boss is, ‘How can I help you?’”

Misner feels sorry for employees who work for companies that do not conduct annual performance reviews. “I’ve spoken with people who have no idea if they are doing a good job or not, as they never get any feedback.”

Rather than worry about your next review, prepare for it, bring up suggestions to increase your job satisfaction, and establish clear goals for what you need to do to be promoted. You might actually enjoy the experience.

Photo courtesy Muhd Imran Ismail/Shutterstock.com