30 Inspiring Quotes About Never Giving Up

Achieving a goal is a wildly exhilarating thing. If you’re flirting with the idea of giving up, you could be throwing away something wonderful―your best future. There’s going to be anxiety about uncertainty and fear about failing, but push yourself to keep going. After all, you’ll never know how close you are to succeeding if you quit now.

To channel some positive momentum, keep these 30 motivating quotes about not quitting at the top of your mind. And never give up!

Inspirational Never Give Up Quotes

“Never give up on something that you can’t go a day without thinking about.” ―Winston Churchill

“When you know your ‘why,’ then your ‘what’ has more impact because you’re working toward your purpose.” ―Michael Jr.

“Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.” ―Harriet Beecher Stowe

“When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” ―Henry Ford

“You do what you can for as long as you can, and when you finally can’t, you do the next best thing. You back up, but you don’t give up.” ―Chuck Yeager

“Self-pity is our worst enemy, and if we yield to it, we can never do anything wise in this world.” ―Helen Keller

“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” ―Thomas Edison

“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” ―Mahatma Gandhi

“The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack in will.” ―Vince Lombardi

“Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.” ―Harriet Beecher Stowe

Related: 10 Ways to Stay Motivated From People Who Refused to Quit

Short Never Give Up Quotes

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” ―Nelson Mandela

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.” ―Lao Tzu

“The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” ―Mark Twain

“How long should you try? Until.” ―Jim Rohn

“Winners never quit, and quitters never win.” ―Vince Lombardi

“Believe you can, and you’re halfway there.” ―Theodore Roosevelt

“The greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it.” ―Molière

“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” ―Confucius

“Successful men and women keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don’t quit.” ―Conrad Hilton

“Fall seven times; stand up eight.” ―Japanese proverb

Related: Resilience Training: 4 Tools to Help You Persevere

Uplifting Quotes About Never Giving Up

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you.” ―Walt Whitman

“Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.” ―Christian D. Larson

“Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” ―Dale Carnegie

“The only time you fail is when you fall down and stay down.” ―Stephen Richards

“If you fall behind, run faster. Never give up, never surrender and rise up against the odds.” ―Jesse Jackson

“It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up.” ―Vince Lombardi

The human spirit is stronger than anything that can happen to it.” ―C.C. Scott

“Dig deep within yourself, for there is a fountain of goodness ever ready to flow if you will keep digging.” ―Marcus Aurelius

“She was unstoppable, not because she did not have failures or doubts, but because she continued on despite them.” ―Beau Taplin

“The only thing that stands between you and your dream is the will to try and the belief that it is actually possible.” ―Joel Brown

Final Thoughts on Never Giving Up

No matter where you are on your journey, these inspirational quotes about not giving up remind us that perseverance often leads to success. Challenges are part of the process, but your mindset determines how far you’ll go. Keep these quotes close when you’re tempted to quit—and remember that determination, not perfection, is what creates lasting change.

This article was updated August 2025. Photo by True Touch Lifestyle/Shutterstock.com