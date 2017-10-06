Building positive relationships at work is critical to a successful career.

Cultivating these relationships will open doors to more opportunities and make work more enjoyable. Having friends at work will make you feel more connected to the company and even help boost productivity.

But how do you build these strong relationships at the office? By showing empathy.

Being empathetic at work can be difficult at times. Things like being busy or frustrated can block your ability to be empathic. However, there are a variety of ways to boost empathy, such as learning new skills, reading and traveling to new places.

Related: 43 Ways to Improve Yourself in Just 10 Minutes

You can also actively practice these tips to be more empathetic in the workplace:

Check out the infographic below to learn about these techniques and more.



SOURCE: GETCRM.COM