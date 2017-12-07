Ideas are the starting point of innovations, breakthroughs and meaningful conversations. Whether they arrive through quiet reflection, collaboration, out-of-the-box thinking or sudden inspiration, ideas shape how we see the world and how we change it. Sometimes, all it takes is a single phrase, insight or powerful idea quote to spark a shift in perspective and ignite that creative spark. But inspiration doesn’t always arrive on its own; we can cultivate it through reading, observation, movement and even rest. Some of the best idea quotes can show us how this can manifest in our lives.

Great thinkers like Oscar Wilde, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Austin Kleon have explored how ideas evolve and why they matter. Their words remind us that ideas are not just thoughts, they are untapped potential in motion. In the quotes that follow, you’ll find wisdom on how to generate, refine and act on the ideas that matter most. Let these quotes push your thinking in bold, creative directions.

Powerful Idea Quotes to Inspire You

Behind a powerful idea is usually a moment of clarity, a question or a challenge. These quotes capture the essence of how ideas emerge, from risk-taking, reflection, collaboration or simply paying attention. Maybe you’re developing new concepts or searching for your next breakthrough, and these insights and sayings offer inspiration to help you think bigger and act with purpose.

“An idea that is not dangerous is unworthy of being called an idea at all.” —Oscar Wilde, Miscellaneous Aphorisms

“The trick to having good ideas is not to sit around in glorious isolation—it’s to get more parts on the table.” —Steven Johnson, Where Good Ideas Come From

“Nothing is original. Steal from anywhere that resonates with inspiration or fuels your imagination.” —Jim Jarmusch

“Each of man’s advances was started by a question” —John E. Arnold

“When you do things from your soul, you feel a river moving in you, a joy.” —Rumi

“You must find the place inside yourself where nothing is impossible.” —Deepak Chopra

“Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

“The golden opportunity you are seeking is in yourself.” — Orison Swett Marden

“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” —John Quincy Adams

“The value of an idea has nothing whatever to do with the sincerity of the man who expresses it.” —Oscar Wilde, Miscellaneous Aphorisms

Related: 45 Inspiring Quotes on Innovation to Help You Move Forward

Great Idea Quotes to Help Push You Toward Success

Ideas drive progress in business, careers and everyday life. The concept quotes below show how breakthrough thinking, competitive insight and disciplined execution can drive results. This can all help you move from concept to achievement.

“Competition is always a good thing. It forces us to do our best. A monopoly renders people complacent and satisfied with mediocrity.” —Nancy Pearcey

“It’s good to have high-quality competition; it helps drive research forward at a faster pace.” —Shuji Nakamura

“You’ve got to keep reinventing. You’ll have new competitors. You’ll have new customers all around you.” —Ginni Rometty

“The ability to learn faster than your competitors may be the only sustainable competitive advantage.” —Arie de Geus

“To stay ahead, you must have your next idea waiting in the wings.” —Rosabeth Moss Kanter

“To be innovative, we can’t look to what others have done. The whole idea of blazing a path is that there was no path there before.” —Simon Sinek

“True self-confidence is ‘the courage to be open—to welcome change and new ideas regardless of their source.’” —Carol S. Dweck, Mindset: The New Psychology of Success

“Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.” —Henry Ford

“Ideas won’t keep. Something must be done about them.” —Alfred North Whitehead

“A pile of rocks ceases to be a rock pile when somebody contemplates it with the idea of a cathedral in mind.” —Antoine de Saint‑Exupéry

Related: 3 Simple Practices That Will Help You Come Up with New Ideas

Sayings About Discovering the Best Ideas

Great ideas stand out not just for being new, but for solving genuine problems, inspiring others and holding up under scrutiny. The “best ideas” quotes below offer guidance on evaluating and refining those concepts that truly deserve attention.

“The best ideas come as jokes. Make your thinking as funny as possible.” —David M. Ogilvy

“An idea, like a ghost, must be spoken to a little before it will explain itself.” —Charles Dickens, The Lamp Lighter

“A mediocre idea that generates enthusiasm will go further than a great idea that inspires no one.” —Mary Kay Ash

“Almost all really new ideas have a certain aspect of foolishness when they are just produced.” —Alfred North Whitehead

“If you want to kill any idea in the world, get a committee working on it.” —Charles Kettering

“You do things when the opportunities come along. I’ve had periods in my life when I’ve had a bundle of ideas come along, and I’ve had long dry spells.” —Warren Buffett

“If I have a thousand ideas and only one turns out to be good, I am satisfied.” —Alfred Nobel

“Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life. Think of it, dream of it… and just leave every other idea alone.” —Swami Vivekananda

“Money never starts an idea; it is the idea that starts the money.” —William J. Cameron

“No idea is so outlandish that it should not be considered.” —Winston Churchill

Short Quotes to Keep Your Ideas Moving

A few well-chosen words can make all the difference when you’re generating ideas or navigating creative blocks. These short, powerful and creative ideas quotes from well-known thinkers and creators offer quick bursts of motivation. They can help you stay inspired, focused and in motion. Use them as reminders to keep looking and keep creating.

“Stay hungry. Stay foolish.” —Steve Jobs

“Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” —Leonardo da Vinci

“Creativity takes courage.” —Henri Matisse

“Action is the foundational key to all success.” —Pablo Picasso

“You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.” —Maya Angelo

“Think left and think right and think low and think high.” —Dr. Seuss, Oh, the Thinks You Can Think!

“Don’t wait. The time will never be just right.” —Napoleon Hill

“An idea is salvation by imagination.” —Frank Lloyd Wright

“Done is better than perfect.” —Sheryl Sandberg, Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead

Short Phrases to Help Keep Your New Concepts Flowing

Sometimes, all it takes is a few well-placed words or a concept quote to spark the next idea or keep your creative energy moving. These short, original phrases, written by the SUCCESS® team, can be used as mantras, reminders or even captions. Use them to help you stay open, curious and in motion as you develop your best work.

“Stay curious, stay open.”

“Good questions create great ideas.”

“Let it be messy before it’s brilliant.”

“Start ugly, refine later.”

“Clarity comes through action.”

“If it lights you up, lean in.”

“Inspiration favors motion.”

“Capture first, critique later.”

“Every idea starts as a maybe.”

“Think freely, then shape sharply.”

Let Ideas Move You Forward

The best ideas don’t arrive fully formed. Rather, they grow and change through exploration, reflection and action. Whether sparked by a bold insight or a powerful phrase, ideas have the potential to shape your work and your mindset as well as your future. As you reflect on the idea quotes in this article, consider how you can create more space for curiosity, stay open to inspiration and take real steps toward refining and sharing your concepts.

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