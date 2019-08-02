10 Inspiring Quotes on Innovation

You know the saying, “Nothing changes if nothing changes.” Well if nothing changes, we stay the same. We don’t grow. We don’t evolve. We don’t get better. And that’s not going to work—not for you, and not for the world. We need positive change. We need new ideas. We need progress. Read these quotes on innovation to inspire your next big idea and contribute to yourself and the greater good.
"The only way to discover the limits of the possible is to go beyond them into the impossible." –Arthur C. Clarke
"What is now proved was once only imagined." –William Blake
"I want to put a ding in the universe." –Steve Jobs
"Anything's possible if you've got enough nerve." –J.K. Rowling
"You can't solve a problem on the same level that it was created. You have to rise above it to the next level." –Albert Einstein
"If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old." –Peter F. Drucker
"If you have always done it that way, it is probably wrong." –Charles Kettering
"Innovation is seeing what everybody has seen and thinking what nobody has thought." –Dr. Albert, Szent- Györgyi
"There's a way to do it better – find it." –Thomas A. Edison
"Learning and innovation go hand in hand. The arrogance of success is to think that what you did yesterday will be sufficient for tomorrow." –William Pollard
Photo by Billion Photos / Shutterstock.com